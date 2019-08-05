PeerStream to Host Conference Call on August 8th to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates





NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PeerStream, Inc. ("PeerStream," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:PEER), a communications software innovator developing enhanced security and privacy solutions for video, voice, and text applications and data transmission, will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2019 to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results and provide a business update. A news release containing these results as well as an accompanying presentation will be issued before the call.



To participate, please call the applicable number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The call will also be webcast and accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the PeerStream website at https://investors.peerstream.com/events-and-presentations.

Live Dial-In Numbers:

U.S.: 1-888-204-4368

International: 1-323-794-2577

Webcast:http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135764

Investors are welcome to submit questions in advance of the call by e-mailing: IR@peerstream.com. A variety of questions will be preselected to be answered.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the PeerStream website beginning shortly after the call. A telephone replay of the call will also be available following the call starting at 12:00 noon Eastern Time until August 22, 2019, and may be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for the U.S. (or 1-412-317-6671outside the United States) and entering pass code: 7468343.

About PeerStream, Inc. (OTCQB:PEER)

PeerStream is a communications software innovator developing enhanced security and privacy solutions for video, voice, and text applications and data transmission. Our offerings target consumer, government and enterprise clients. Using multi-layered encryption, blockchain technology and other recent innovations, we are developing our proprietary PeerStream Protocol ("PSP") to offer clients maximal data security and confidentiality over distributed or decentralized networks. We also recently launched our Backchannel product suite in private beta, which includes cross platform applications, middleware and software development kits ("SDKs") designed to offer a highly secure end user communication experience when coupled with PSP. For 20 years, we have built and continue to operate innovative consumer applications, including Paltalk and Camfrog, two of the largest live video social communities. The Company has a long history of technology innovation and holds 26 patents.

For more information, please visit: http://www.peerstream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to our increasing focus on the use of new and novel technologies, such as blockchain, to enhance our applications, and our ability to timely complete development of applications using new technologies; our ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our new business solutions unit; development and acceptance of blockchain technologies and the continuing growth of the blockchain industry; legal and regulatory requirements related to the use of blockchain, us investing in cryptocurrencies and accepting cryptocurrencies as a method of payment for our services, the use of the internet and privacy and protection of user data; risks related to our holdings of XPX tokens, including risks related to the volatility of the trading price of the XPX tokens and our ability to convert XPX tokens into fiat currency; and our ability to manage our partnerships and strategic alliances, including the ability of our partners to satisfy their obligations under these arrangements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Source: PeerStream, Inc