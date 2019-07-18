PeerLogix Awarded Second US Patent That Enables Advertising, Tracking and Analysis of Over-the-Top Consumer Data and Households





NEW YORK, NY, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PeerLogix, Inc. (the "Company") ("We") (OTCQB:LOGX), the established standard for tracking non-subscription based Over-the-Top ("OTT") engagement data, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted patent application No. 14/219,828 that allows PeerLogix to track and collect data on streaming and downloading internet content such as movies, television series and music. The audience activity data can be aggregated and catalogued in any way relevant to making determinations on user interest.



The patent is the second granted to the Company, which collectively represent a defensible intellectual property portfolio covering all aspects of business applications relevant for the Company's revenue generation, including advertising and analytics around streaming audiences.

"This patent helps anchor and protect our Company's technology and gives us exclusive license for regulating the tracking, monitoring and enforcing of consumers streaming OTT media amongst a multitude of streaming media applications using peer-peer technologies to function," said William Gorfein, founder, Head of Product, Director of PeerLogix. "Our platform can categorize online activity in a multitude of ways deemed valuable for determining consumer interest such as movie studio, genre, TV network and actor or actress. This patent puts us firmly on track to establishing our platform as a standard for audience measurement amongst streaming audiences and the online space."

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain of the statements contained in this herein include future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. The information contained in this includes some statements that are not purely historical and contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's and its management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "should," "could," "will," "plan," "future," "continue," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, the actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in PeerLogix forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations for PeerLogix:

Chuck Harbey, Managing Director

PCG Advisory Group

Phone: 646-863-7997

Email: charbey(at)pcgadvisory.com

Source: PeerLogix, Inc.