Quantcast

See headlines for PEEK
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Peeks Social Announces Appointment of William Lavin as Interim-CFO

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 07:30:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX.V:PEEK) (OTCQB:PKSLF) ("Peeks Social" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bill Lavin as the new interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). 

    Mr. Lavin has been a director of the Company since 2015 serving on the Audit committee throughout that time.  With his appointment as the interim CFO, Mr. Lavin will be stepping down from his duties on that committee.

    Peeks Social and Mr. Gaetano DiPietro, who was announced as CFO in May 2019 have mutually concluded their relationship.  The Company wishes Mr. DiPietro success in his endeavours.

    The Peeks Social App can be downloaded in either the Google or Apple AppStores, or by visiting www.peeks.social.

    The Personas Social App can be downloaded in either the Google or Apple AppStores.

    For further information, please contact:

    Peeks Social Ltd. 

    Mark Itwaru                                       

    Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

    416-635-5339                                    

    mark@peeks.com    

    David Vinokurov

    Director Investor Relations

    416-716-9281

    davidv@peeks.com                          

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

    Source: Peeks Social Ltd.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: PEEK, PKSLF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7853.74
    101.97  ▲  1.32%
    DJIA 25898.83
    269.93  ▲  1.05%
    S&P 500 2878.38
    31.27  ▲  1.10%
    Data as of Aug 26, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar