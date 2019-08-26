Peeks Social Announces Appointment of William Lavin as Interim-CFO





TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX.V:PEEK) (OTCQB:PKSLF) ("Peeks Social" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bill Lavin as the new interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Mr. Lavin has been a director of the Company since 2015 serving on the Audit committee throughout that time. With his appointment as the interim CFO, Mr. Lavin will be stepping down from his duties on that committee.

Peeks Social and Mr. Gaetano DiPietro, who was announced as CFO in May 2019 have mutually concluded their relationship. The Company wishes Mr. DiPietro success in his endeavours.

