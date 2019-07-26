Quantcast

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results, Quarterly Cash Dividend, and Stock Repurchase Program

By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market:PGC) (the "Company") announces its second quarter 2019 results, a quarterly dividend, and a stock repurchase program. 

The Company recorded total revenue of $84.03 million, pretax income of $30.89 million, net income of $22.98 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.18 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $79.59 million, $29.76 million, $22.72 million and $1.20, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, reflecting increases of 6% in revenue and 4% in pretax income, but only 1% in net income, due to the increase in the effective tax rate in 2019. The Company's 2019 six-month period included increases in net interest income and non-interest income of $4.44 million, partially offset by increased operating expenses of $3.61 million. The effective tax rate was 25.63% for 2019 compared to 23.68% for 2018; the increase was caused by changes in NJ State tax law.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded revenue of $42.29 million, pretax income of $14.97 million, net income of $11.55 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.59, compared to $40.98 million, $15.74 million, $11.91 million and $0.62 for the same three-month period last year. The 2019 quarter included increased non-interest income, which was offset by an increased provision for loan losses (due to loan growth late in the 2019 quarter) and increased operating expenses.  

On July 25, 2019, the Company authorized the repurchase of up to 960,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares, over a time-period through and including June 30, 2020. Purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in the SEC's Rule 10b-18.  

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, "We believe our existing capital is strong and believe that purchasing our Company's stock is an opportunity for us to effectively manage our excess capital."

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

The following tables summarize specified financial measures for the periods shown.

Year overYear Comparison

    Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended                    
    June 30,     June 30,       Increase/  
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)   2019 (A)     2018       (Decrease)  
Net interest income   $ 59.28     $ 57.64       $ 1.64       3 %
Provision for loan and lease losses     1.25       1.55         (0.30 )     (19 )
Net interest income after provision     58.03       56.09         1.94       3  
Wealth management fee income     18.74       16.49         2.25       14  
Other income     6.02       5.47         0.55       10  
Total other income     24.76       21.96         2.80       13  
Operating expenses     51.89       48.28         3.61       7  
Pretax income     30.90       29.77         1.13       4  
Income tax expense     7.92       7.05         0.87       12  
Net income   $ 22.98     $ 22.72       $ 0.26       1 %
Diluted EPS   $ 1.18     $ 1.20       $ (0.02 )     (2 )%
                                   
Effective tax rate     25.63 %     23.68 %       1.95          
Return on average assets annualized     0.99 %     1.06 %       (0.07 )        
Return on average equity annualized     9.57 %     10.83 %       (1.26 )        
  • The six months ended June 30, 2019 included a full six months of wealth management fee income and expense related to Lassus Wherley, which was acquired effective September 1, 2018.

    • June 2019 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter            

        Three Months Ended       Three Months Ended                  
        June 30,       June 30,     Increase/  
    (Dollars in millions, except per share data)   2019 (A)       2018     (Decrease)  
    Net interest income   $ 29.27       $ 29.24     $ 0.03       0 %
    Provision for loan and lease losses     1.15         0.30       0.85       283  
    Net interest income after provision     28.12         28.94       (0.82 )     (3 )
    Wealth management fee income     9.57         8.13       1.44       18  
    Other income     3.45         3.61       (0.16 )     (4 )
    Total other income     13.02         11.74       1.28       11  
    Operating expenses     26.17         24.94       1.23       5  
    Pretax income     14.97         15.74       (0.77 )     (5 )
    Income tax expense     3.42         3.83       (0.41 )     (11 )
    Net income   $ 11.55       $ 11.91     $ (0.36 )     (3 )%
    Diluted EPS   $ 0.59       $ 0.62     $ (0.03 )     (5 )%
                                       
    Effective tax rate     22.85 %       24.33 %     (1.48 )        
    Return on average assets annualized     0.99 %       1.11 %     (0.12 )        
    Return on average equity annualized     9.49 %       11.11 %     (1.62 )        
  • The June 2019 quarter included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to Lassus Wherley, which was acquired effective September 1, 2018.

    •              

    June 2019 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter

        Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended                    
        June 30,     March 31,       Increase/  
    (Dollars in millions, except per share data)   2019     2019       (Decrease)  
    Net interest income   $ 29.27     $ 30.01       $ (0.74 )     (2 )%
    Provision for loan and lease losses     1.15       0.10         1.05       1,050  
    Net interest income after provision     28.12       29.91         (1.79 )     (6 )
    Wealth management fee income     9.57       9.17         0.40       4  
    Other income     3.45       2.56         0.89       35  
    Total other income     13.02       11.73         1.29       11  
    Operating expenses     26.17       25.72         0.45       2  
    Pretax income     14.97       15.92         (0.95 )     (6 )
    Income tax expense     3.42       4.49         (1.07 )     (24 )
    Net income   $ 11.55     $ 11.43       $ 0.12       1 %
    Diluted EPS   $ 0.59     $ 0.58       $ 0.01       2 %
                                       
    Effective tax rate     22.85 %     28.20 %       (5.35 )        
    Return on average assets annualized     0.99 %     0.98 %       0.01          
    Return on average equity annualized     9.49 %     9.65 %       (0.16 )        



    Mr. Kennedy said, "Our results were impacted by the shape of the yield curve, competitive pressures in our markets, and the fact that our loan growth came near the end of the quarter. The current shape of the yield curve has caused market yields on assets to fall while the cost of deposits has not yet followed course. In light of this, our team has taken a number of steps to address current conditions, as noted throughout this release."

    Other highlights for the quarter included:

    • Wealth Management remains integral to our strategy and provides a diversified, predictable, and stable source of revenue over time:
      • On July 3, 2019, the Company announced its agreement to acquire Point View Wealth Management, Inc. ("Point View"), a registered investment advisor headquartered in Summit, NJ, which is expected to add approximately $300 million of assets under management and/or administration ("AUM/AUA").
      • At June 30, 2019, the market value of AUM/AUA at the Peapack Private Wealth Management Division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") was $6.6 billion reflecting an increase of $228 million from $6.3 billion at March 31, 2019, and $874 million from $5.7 billion at June 30, 2018, reflecting growth of 15%.
      • Wealth management fee income totaled $9.57 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, reflecting an increase of $394,000, or 4%, from the March 2019 quarter, and an increase of $1.4 million, or 18%, from the June 2018 quarter. 
      • Wealth management fee income, which comprised approximately 23% of the Company's total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, continues to contribute significantly to the Company's diversified revenue sources.
    • The loan portfolio continues to shift from lower yielding multifamily to higher yielding commercial and industrial (C&I) lending (including equipment finance):
      • Total C&I loans (including equipment finance leases and loans of $504 million) at June 30, 2019 were $1.52 billion.  This reflected net growth of $449 million (42%) when compared to $1.07 billion at June 30, 2018 and reflected net growth of $108 million when compared to the March 31, 2019 balance (8% growth linked quarter; 31% annualized). 
      • As of June 30, 2019, total C&I loans comprised 38% of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 36% at March 31, 2019 and 29% at June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, total multifamily loans comprised 28% of the total loan portfolio relatively flat when compared to March 31, 2019 and lower as compared to 35% a year earlier at June 30, 2018.
      • The Bank's concentration in commercial real estate loans declined to 375% of risk-based capital at June 30, 2019 from 379% at March 31, 2019 and 425% at June 30, 2018.
    • Deposits, funding, and interest rate risk continue to be actively managed:
      • Deposits totaled $4.10 billion at June 30, 2019. This reflected net growth of $573 million (16%) when compared to $3.52 billion at June 30, 2018 and reflected net growth of $176 million when compared to the March 31, 2019 balance (5% growth linked quarter; 18% annualized). 
      • The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 98.5% at June 30, 2019, from 99.5% at March 31, 2019, and 105.8% at June 30, 2018.   
      • The Company continues to have access to $1.4 billion of available secured funding at the Federal Home Loan Bank.
      • At June 30, 2019, the Company's interest rate sensitivity models indicate the Company is slightly asset sensitive, and that net interest income would improve slightly in a rising rate environment but decline slightly in a falling rate environment. The Company is managing its balance sheet to be less asset sensitive and closer to interest rate neutral.
    • Capital and asset quality continue to be strong.
      • The Company's and Bank's capital ratios at June 30, 2019 remain strong. The Company believes its existing capital and capital generation from earnings will be more than adequate to support planned balance sheet growth and wealth acquisitions.
      • The Company authorized a 5% stock repurchase program on July 25, 2019.  
      • Despite a new nonaccrual relationship totaling $6.6 million in the quarter, asset quality metrics continued to be strong as of June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 were $31.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $432,000, or 0.01% of total loans, at June 30, 2019.

    SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS:

    Wealth Management Business

    In the June 2019 quarter, the Bank's wealth management business generated $9.57 million in fee income, an increase of $394,000 compared to $9.17 million for the March 2019 quarter, and an increase of $1.44 million compared to $8.13 million for the June 2018 quarter. 

    When compared to the June 2018 quarter, the June 2019 quarter included three months of fee income related to Lassus Wherley ($1.1 million), which was acquired effective September 1, 2018, as well as increased fees from net organic growth in assets under management.

    John P. Babcock, President of the newly-branded, "Peapack Private Wealth Management Division", said, "I am pleased with our results; we had $485 million of new business inflows in the first half of 2019 and have a strong pipeline as we look ahead over the next two quarters. We are making significant forward progress on integrating the systems, processes and people from our 2017 and 2018 acquisitions and continue to selectively look for additional acquisitions that can add talent and expertise to our wealth management organization."

    Loans / Commercial Banking

    Net loans increased by $131 million from $3.86 billion at March 31, 2019 to $3.99 billion at June 30, 2019 (3% growth linked quarter, 13% annualized). Loan/line origination levels continued to be strong ($284 million for the June 30, 2019 quarter) but were partially offset by paydown activity. Mr. Kennedy noted, "Despite our robust loan originations, our average loan balances for the quarter actually declined relative to the first quarter's average balance, as the majority of our loan volume closed near the end of the second quarter. We will see the benefit of our second quarter loan production in the third quarter. Additionally, we have entered the third quarter with very strong loan pipelines." Net new loan growth during the second quarter was funded by net new deposit growth.

    Total commercial and industrial loans (including equipment finance leases and loans) grew $108 million (8% growth linked quarter, 31% annualized) to $1.52 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.41 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

    Mr. Kennedy said, "The loan market continues to be extremely competitive from a structure/credit and a pricing perspective. As I have noted before, we will continue to be disciplined and not compromise our credit standards, but we will compete on price, as long as returns remain reasonable as measured by our proprietary loan pricing model."

    Mr. Kennedy also said, "Our newly expanded Corporate Advisory and Structured Finance businesses give us the capability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis coupled with succession, estate and wealth planning strategies, enabling us to provide a unique boutique level of service, giving us a competitive advantage over much of our peers."

    Kennedy went on to say, "As previously announced, Greg Smith joined us from Capital One on April 1st as EVP, Head of Commercial Banking. Greg is an accomplished commercial banking professional, whom I have known for many years."

    Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

    As noted in prior quarters, the Company has actively managed its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale sourced deposits and/or reduce volatility or operational risk.

    For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company utilized its increased capital and deposit growth to fund its loan growth and increase its on balance sheet liquidity (interest-earning deposits and investment securities). 

    In addition to approximately $688 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities on its balance sheet, the Company also had approximately $1.4 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, of which only $105 million was drawn as of June 30, 2019.

                 

    Mr. Kennedy noted, "We have discontinued our promotional CD programs, and we may utilize lower cost fixed rate wholesale borrowings and/or interest rate swaps, as opposed to retail deposits, to fund fixed rate loan production."

    Mr. Kennedy also noted, "As previously announced, Rick DeBel joined us from Wells Fargo on May 6th as EVP, Deposit Solutions, a newly created position. Rick's first task was to work with our Senior Leadership Team to construct a comprehensive deposit rate reduction program, with an eye toward relationship profitability. Rate reduction targets have been established and will be phased in over time. We have actively managed our loan to deposit ratio down to approximately 98%, and our cash and cash equivalents to exceed $300 million. This provides flexibility to manage deposit rates down in the coming months."

    Kennedy went on to note, "The northeast market continues to be extremely competitive for deposits. The Company is focused on providing high touch client service, a key element in growing its personal and commercial core deposit base. The Company is focused on multiple retail channels, as well as commercial channels, including its enhanced Treasury Management and Escrow offerings. Further, all of our Private Bankers remain keenly focused on deposit gathering, including our new Professional Services Group, led by a seasoned commercial banker who joined us recently."

    Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

      Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended                  
      June 30, 2019     June 30, 2018                  
      NII     NIM     NII     NIM                  
                                                   
    NII/NIM excluding the below $ 58,467     2.73%     $ 56,146     2.73%                  
    Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns   678     0.02%       1,169     0.05%                  
    Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash during 2019   130     -0.08%       0     0.00%                  
    Material fees recognized on full paydowns of C&I loans   0     0.00%       321     0.01%                  
    NII/NIM as reported $ 59,275     2.67%     $ 57,636     2.79%                  
                                                   
      Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
      June 30, 2019     March 31, 2019     June 30, 2018  
      NII     NIM     NII     NIM     NII     NIM  
                                                   
    NII/NIM excluding the below $ 28,938     2.69%     $ 29,432     2.72%     $ 28,186     2.72%  
    Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns   246     0.02%       432     0.04%       736     0.07%  
    Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash during 2019   84     -0.07%       143     -0.06%       0     0.00%  
    Material fees recognized on full paydowns of C&I loans   0     0.00%       0     0.00%       321     0.03%  
    NII/NIM as reported $ 29,268     2.64%     $ 30,007     2.70%     $ 29,243     2.82%  

     Net interest income and net interest margin comparisons are shown above.

    Mr. Kennedy noted, "Last quarter we said that our forecasting models indicated a net interest margin in the 2.95% to 3.00% range by the end of 2020. We also said, while we still believe our margin will improve over that same time frame, the target may be difficult to attain if the shape of the current yield curve remains for an extended period. Given the current market, we now believe the 2.95% to 3.00% target will not be achieved until the end of 2021."    

    Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management fee income)

    The second quarter of 2019 included $573,000 of income related to the Company's SBA lending and sale program, compared to $419,000 generated in the March 2019 quarter, and $814,000 in the June 2018 quarter.

    The second quarter of 2019 included $721,000 of loan level, back-to-back swap income compared to $270,000 in the March 2019 quarter and $900,000 in the June 2018 quarter. This program provides a borrower with a degree of interest rate protection on a variable rate loan, while still providing an adjustable rate to the Company, thus helping to manage the Company's interest rate risk, while contributing to income.

    Income from both of these programs are not linear each quarter, as some quarters will be higher than others.

    Other income totaled $740,000 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $606,000 for the first quarter of 2019, and $639,000 for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the June 2019 quarter was due to increased commercial banking fees, particularly unused line of credit fees and letter of credit fees.

    Operating Expenses

    The Company's total operating expenses were $26.17 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $25.72 million for the March 2019 quarter and $24.94 million for the June 2018 quarter. The June 2019 and the March 2019 quarters each included three months of expense related to Lassus Wherley (which closed in September 2018). Strategic hiring and normal salary increases also contributed to the increase for the June 2019 quarter. FDIC insurance expense for the June 2019 quarter decreased when compared to prior year (June 2018) quarter. Mr. Kennedy said, "The Company has launched a company-wide expense review, with a goal of slowing expense growth, while continuing our investment in digital and in client acquisition initiatives."

    Income Taxes

    The effective tax rate for the June 2019 quarter was 22.9%, compared to 28.2% for the March 2019 quarter, and 24.3% for the June 2018 quarter. The March 2019 quarter included higher NJ State Income Tax due to the change in NJ Tax law. A portion of the additional NJ State tax accrued in the first quarter was reversed in the second quarter, when the State published certain clarifications during the second quarter. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 25.6% compared to 23.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.   

    Asset Quality / Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

    Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $31.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets, compared to $24.9 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at March 31, 2019 and $13.6 million, or 0.32% of total assets, at June 30, 2018. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $432,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.5 million at March 31, 2019 and $3.5 million at June 30, 2018. The increase in the June 2019 quarter was due to one $6.6 million casual dining commercial banking relationship, which also continues to pay as agreed. A specific allowance for loan losses of $1.0 million was recorded on this loan in the June 2019 quarter. 

    For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company's provision for loan and lease losses was $1.2 million compared to $100,000 for the March 2019 quarter and $300,000 for the June 2018 quarter. The Company's provision for loan and lease losses (and its allowance for loan and lease losses) reflect, among other things, the Company's asset quality metrics, net loan growth, net charge-offs, and the composition of the loan portfolio. The increased provision for the June 2019 quarter resulted from an increase in the loan portfolio, as well as the specific reserve noted above.

    At June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan and lease losses of $39.79 million (128% of nonperforming loans and 0.99% of total loans), compared to $38.65 million at March 31, 2019 (155% of nonperforming loans and 0.99% of total loans), and $38.07 million (317% of nonperforming loans and 1.02% of total loans) at June 30, 2018. 

    Capital / Dividend / Stock Repurchase Program

    The Company's capital position in the June 2019 quarter was benefitted by net income of $11.55 million. The Company's and Bank's capital ratios at June 30, 2019 all remain strong.  Such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

    On July 25, 2019, the Company authorized a 5% stock repurchase program (up to 960,000 shares) and declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on August 22, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2019.

    ABOUT THE COMPANY

    Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.87 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration (AUM/AUA) of $6.6 billion as of June 30, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its Private Wealth Management Division, and its branch network and online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

    The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may" or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

    • our inability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including an inability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;
    • the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2019 and beyond;
    • our inability to successfully integrate wealth management firm acquisitions;
    • our inability to manage our growth;
    • our inability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;
    • an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;
    • declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;
    • declines in value in our investment portfolio;
    • higher than expected increases in our allowance for loan and lease losses;
    • higher than expected increases in loan and lease losses or in the level of nonperforming loans;
    • changes in interest rates;
    • decline in real estate values within our market areas;
    • legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;
    • successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third party providers;
    • higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;
    • adverse weather conditions;
    • our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;
    • our inability to execute upon new business initiatives;
    • our lack of liquidity to fund our various cash obligations;
    • reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;
    • our inability to adapt to technological changes;
    • claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;
    • our ability to retain key employees;
    • demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;
    • adverse changes in securities markets;
    • changes in accounting policies and practices;
    • effects related to a prolonged shutdown of the federal government which could impact SBA and other government lending programs; and
    • other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

    A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

    Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

    Contact:

    Jeffrey J. Carfora, SEVP and CFO

    Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

    T: 908-719-4308

    (Tables to follow)

    PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

    SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

    (Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

    (Unaudited)

        For the Three Months Ended  
        June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
        2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
    Income Statement Data:                                        
    Interest income   $ 44,603     $ 44,563     $ 42,781     $ 40,163     $ 39,674  
    Interest expense     15,335       14,556       13,396       12,021       10,431  
    Net interest income     29,268       30,007       29,385       28,142       29,243  
    Provision for loan and lease losses     1,150       100       1,500       500       300  
    Net interest income after provision for loan and

      lease losses    		     28,118       29,907       27,885       27,642       28,943  
    Wealth management fee income     9,568       9,174       8,552       8,200       8,126  
    Service charges and fees     897       816       938       860       873  
    Bank owned life insurance     326       338       351       349       345  
    Gain on loans held for sale at fair value

      (Mortgage banking)    		     132       47       74       87       79  
    Loss on loans held for sale at lower of cost or

      fair value    		                 (4,392 )            
    Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back

      swaps    		     721       270       1,838       854       900  
    Gain on sale of SBA loans     573       419       277       514       814  
    Other income (A)     740       606       3,571       444       639  
    Securities gains/(losses), net     69       59       46       (325 )     (36 )
    Total other income     13,026       11,729       11,255       10,983       11,740  
    Salaries and employee benefits     17,543       17,156       16,372       16,025       15,826  
    Premises and equipment     3,600       3,388       3,422       3,399       3,406  
    FDIC insurance expense     277       277       645       593       625  
    Other expenses     4,753       4,894       5,085       4,267       5,084  
    Total operating expenses     26,173       25,715       25,524       24,284       24,941  
    Income before income taxes     14,971       15,921       13,616       14,341       15,742  
    Income tax expense     3,421       4,496       2,887       3,617       3,832  
    Net income   $ 11,550     $ 11,425     $ 10,729     $ 10,724     $ 11,910  
                                             
    Total revenue (B)   $ 42,294     $ 41,736     $ 40,640     $ 39,125     $ 40,983  
    Per Common Share Data:                                        
    Earnings per share (basic)   $ 0.59     $ 0.59     $ 0.56     $ 0.56     $ 0.63  
    Earnings per share (diluted)     0.59       0.58       0.55       0.56       0.62  
    Weighted average number of common

      shares outstanding:    		                                        
    Basic     19,447,155       19,350,452       19,260,033       19,053,849       18,930,893  
    Diluted     19,568,371       19,658,006       19,424,906       19,240,098       19,098,838  
    Performance Ratios:                                        
    Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)     0.99 %     0.98 %     0.96 %     0.99 %     1.11 %
    Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)     9.49 %     9.65 %     9.32 %     9.68 %     11.11 %
    Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis)     2.64 %     2.70 %     2.72 %     2.69 %     2.82 %
    GAAP efficiency ratio (C)     61.88 %     61.61 %     62.81 %     62.07 %     60.86 %
    Operating expenses / average assets annualized     2.25 %     2.21 %     2.28 %     2.24 %     2.32 %

    (A)  The December 31, 2018 quarter includes death benefit from life insurance policy of $3.0 million related to the December 31, 2018 passing of the founder and managing principal of MCM.

    (B)  Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.

    (C)  Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

    PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

    SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

    (Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

    (Unaudited)

        For the Six Months Ended                  
        June 30,     Change  
        2019     2018     $     %  
    Income Statement Data:                                
    Interest income   $ 89,166     $ 76,742     $ 12,424       16 %
    Interest expense     29,891       19,106       10,785       56 %
    Net interest income     59,275       57,636       1,639       3 %
    Provision for loan and lease losses     1,250       1,550       (300 )     -19 %
    Net interest income after provision for loan and

      lease losses    		     58,025       56,086       1,939       3 %
    Wealth management fee income     18,742       16,493       2,249       14 %
    Service charges and fees     1,713       1,704       9       1 %
    Bank owned life insurance     664       681       (17 )     -2 %
    Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking)     179       173       6       3 %
    Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value                     N/A  
    Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps     991       1,152       (161 )     -14 %
    Gain on sale of SBA loans     992       845       147       17 %
    Other income     1,346       1,021       325       32 %
    Securities gains/(losses), net     128       (114 )     242       -212 %
    Total other income     24,755       21,955       2,800       13 %
    Salaries and employee benefits     34,699       30,405       4,294       14 %
    Premises and equipment     6,988       6,676       312       5 %
    FDIC insurance expense     554       1,205       (651 )     -54 %
    Other expenses     9,647       9,992       (345 )     -3 %
    Total operating expenses     51,888       48,278       3,610       7 %
    Income before income taxes     30,892       29,763       1,129       4 %
    Income tax expense     7,917       7,046       871       12 %
    Net income   $ 22,975     $ 22,717     $ 258       1 %
                                     
    Total revenue (A)   $ 84,030     $ 79,591     $ 4,439       6 %
    Per Common Share Data:                                
    Earnings per share (basic)   $ 1.18     $ 1.21     $ (0.03 )     -2 %
    Earnings per share (diluted)     1.18       1.20       (0.02 )     -2 %
    Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                
    Basic     19,399,071       18,770,492       628,579       3 %
    Diluted     19,528,536       18,996,979       531,557       3 %
    Performance Ratios:                                
    Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)     0.99 %     1.06 %     (0.07 )%     -7 %
    Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)     9.57 %     10.83 %     (1.26 )%     -12 %
    Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis)     2.67 %     2.79 %     (0.12 )%     -4 %
    GAAP efficiency ratio (B)     61.75 %     60.66 %     1.09 %     2 %
    Operating expenses / average assets annualized     2.23 %     2.25 %     (0.02 )%     -1 %

    (A)  Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.

    (B)  Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

    PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

    (Dollars in Thousands)

    (Unaudited)

        As of  
        June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
        2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
    ASSETS                                        
    Cash and due from banks   $ 5,351     $ 4,726     $ 5,914     $ 4,792     $ 4,458  
    Federal funds sold     101       101       101       101       101  
    Interest-earning deposits     298,575       235,487       154,758       118,111       62,231  
    Total cash and cash equivalents     304,027       240,314       160,773       123,004       66,790  
    Securities available for sale     378,839       384,400       377,936       368,554       346,790  
    Equity security     4,847       4,778       4,719       4,673       4,710  
    FHLB and FRB stock, at cost     18,338       18,460       18,533       21,561       21,533  
    Residential mortgage     572,926       569,304       573,146       562,930       567,459  
    Multifamily mortgage     1,129,476       1,104,406       1,138,190       1,289,458       1,320,251  
    Commercial mortgage     694,674       705,221       702,165       644,900       637,705  
    Commercial loans     1,518,591       1,410,146       1,398,214       1,180,774       1,069,526  
    Consumer loans     53,995       54,276       58,678       64,478       76,509  
    Home equity lines of credit     62,522       57,639       62,191       59,930       55,020  
    Other loans     424       355       465       432       431  
    Total loans     4,032,608       3,901,347       3,933,049       3,802,902       3,726,901  
    Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses     39,791       38,653       38,504       37,293       38,066  
    Net loans     3,992,817       3,862,694       3,894,545       3,765,609       3,688,835  
    Premises and equipment     20,987       21,201       27,408       27,874       28,404  
    Other real estate owned                       96       1,608  
    Accrued interest receivable     11,594       11,688       10,814       10,849       7,202  
    Bank owned life insurance     45,744       45,554       45,353       45,181       44,980  
    Goodwill and other intangible assets (A)     31,941       32,170       32,399       34,297       23,477  
    Finance lease right-of-use assets (B)     5,452       5,639                    
    Operating lease right-of-use assets (B)     11,017       7,541                    
    Other assets     45,631       27,867       45,378       34,011       30,845  
    TOTAL ASSETS   $ 4,871,234     $ 4,662,306     $ 4,617,858     $ 4,435,709     $ 4,265,174  
                                             
    LIABILITIES                                        
    Deposits:                                        
    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 544,431     $ 476,013     $ 463,926     $ 503,388     $ 527,453  
    Interest-bearing demand deposits     1,388,821       1,268,823       1,247,305       1,148,660       1,053,004  
    Savings     112,438       114,865       114,674       116,391       120,986  
    Money market accounts     1,207,358       1,209,835       1,243,369       1,097,630       1,051,893  
    Certificates of deposit - Retail     570,384       545,450       510,724       466,791       431,679  
    Certificates of deposit - Listing Service     58,541       68,055       79,195       85,241       96,644  
    Subtotal "customer" deposits     3,881,973       3,683,041       3,659,193       3,418,101       3,281,659  
    IB Demand - Brokered     180,000       180,000       180,000       180,000       180,000  
    Certificates of deposit - Brokered     33,682       56,165       56,147       61,193       61,254  
    Total deposits     4,095,655       3,919,206       3,895,340       3,659,294       3,522,913  
    Overnight borrowings                       95,190       127,350  
    Federal home loan bank advances     105,000       105,000       108,000       84,000       52,898  
    Finance lease liability (B)     7,985       8,175       8,362       8,548       8,728  
    Operating lease liability (B)     11,269       7,683                    
    Subordinated debt, net     83,305       83,249       83,193       83,138       83,133  
    Other liabilities     74,132       57,521       53,950       51,106       33,133  
    TOTAL LIABILITIES     4,377,346       4,180,834       4,148,845       3,981,276       3,828,155  
    Shareholders' equity     493,888       481,472       469,013       454,433       437,019  
    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                                        
    SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 4,871,234     $ 4,662,306     $ 4,617,858     $ 4,435,709     $ 4,265,174  
    Assets under management and / or administration at

      Peapack-Gladstone Bank's Private Wealth Management

      Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions)    		   $ 6.6     $ 6.3     $ 5.8     $ 6.4     $ 5.7  

    (A)  Includes goodwill and intangibles from the Murphy Capital Management, Quadrant Capital Management and Lassus Wherley and Associates acquisitions completed in August 2017, November 2017 and September 2018, respectively.

    (B)  Resulted from the adoption of ASU No. 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)".

    PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

    SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

    (Dollars in Thousands)

    (Unaudited)

        As of  
        June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
        2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
    Asset Quality:                                        
    Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing   $     $     $     $     $  
    Nonaccrual loans (A)     31,150       24,892       25,715       10,722       12,025  
    Other real estate owned                       96       1,608  
    Total nonperforming assets   $ 31,150     $ 24,892     $ 25,715     $ 10,818     $ 13,633  
                                             
    Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.77 %     0.64 %     0.65 %     0.28 %     0.32 %
    Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.64 %     0.53 %     0.56 %     0.24 %     0.32 %
                                             
    Performing TDRs (B)(C)   $ 3,772     $ 4,274     $ 4,303     $ 19,334     $ 18,665  
                                             
    Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing   $ 432     $ 2,492     $ 3,484     $ 2,528     $ 3,539  
                                             
    Classified loans   $ 56,135     $ 51,306     $ 58,265     $ 51,783     $ 51,216  
                                             
    Impaired loans   $ 34,941     $ 29,185     $ 31,300     $ 31,345     $ 30,711  
                                             
    Allowance for loan and lease losses:                                        
    Beginning of period   $ 38,653     $ 38,504     $ 37,293     $ 38,066     $ 37,696  
    Provision for loan and lease losses     1,150       100       1,500       500       300  
    Charge-offs, net     (12 )     49       (289 )     (1,273 )     70  
    End of period   $ 39,791     $ 38,653     $ 38,504     $ 37,293     $ 38,066  
                                             
    ALLL to nonperforming loans     127.74 %     155.28 %     149.73 %     347.82 %     316.56 %
    ALLL to total loans     0.987 %     0.991 %     0.979 %     0.981 %     1.021 %
    General ALLL to total loans (D)     0.956 %     0.984 %     0.972 %     0.961 %     0.978 %

    (A) Amount includes one commercial real estate loan with a loan balance of $14.6 million at June 30, 2019, $14.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $15.2 million at December 31, 2018 which continues to pay as agreed, and which the Company believes to be well secured. In addition, one hospitality relationship with a balance of $6.6 million went on nonaccrual at June 30, 2019.

    (B)  Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms.

    (C)  Amount does not include $19.8 million at June 30, 2019, $20.0 million at March 31, 2019, $20.5 million at December 31, 2018, $5.5 million at September 30, 2018, and $6.9 million at June 30, 2018 of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans.

    (D) Total ALLL less specific reserves equals general ALLL.

    PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

    SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

    (Dollars in Thousands)

    (Unaudited)

        June 30,     December 31,     June 30,  
        2019     2018     2018  
    Capital Adequacy                                    
    Equity to total assets (A)         10.14 %         10.16 %         10.25 %
    Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B)         9.55 %         9.52 %         9.75 %
    Book value per share (C)       $ 25.38         $ 24.25         $ 22.99  
    Tangible Book Value per share (D)       $ 23.74         $ 22.58         $ 21.76  



        June 30,     December 31,     June 30,  
        2019     2018     2018  
    Regulatory Capital - Holding Company                                                
    Tier I leverage   $ 462,675     10.01%     $ 438,240     9.82%     $ 416,123     9.71%  
    Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets     462,675     11.96       438,240     11.76       416,123     12.16  
    Common equity tier I capital ratio

      to risk-weighted assets    		     462,673     11.96       438,238     11.76       416,121     12.16  
    Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets     585,771     15.14       559,937     15.03       537,322     15.71  
                                                     
    Regulatory Capital - Bank                                                
    Tier I leverage   $ 533,043     11.54%     $ 504,504     11.32%     $ 482,545     11.27%  
    Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets     533,043     13.79       504,504     13.56       482,545     14.12  
    Common equity tier I capital ratio

      to risk-weighted assets    		     533,041     13.79       504,502     13.56       482,543     14.12  
    Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets     572,834     14.82       543,008     14.59       520,611     15.23  

    (A)  Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at period end.

    (B)  Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

    (C)  Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding.

    (D)  Tangible book value per share is different than book value per share because it excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.

    PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

    LOANS CLOSED

    (Dollars in Thousands)

    (Unaudited)

        For the Quarters Ended  
        June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
        2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
    Residential loans retained   $ 21,998     $ 10,839     $ 24,937     $ 14,412     $ 22,217  
    Residential loans sold     9,785       3,090       4,686       6,717       6,488  
    Total residential loans     31,783       13,929       29,623       21,129       28,705  
    Commercial real estate     34,204       21,025       63,486       23,950       20,780  
    Multifamily     58,604       21,122       58,175       12,328       4,743  
    Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)     143,944       141,128       285,950       133,973       137,805  
    SBA     3,740       9,050       5,695       4,800       10,740  
    Wealth lines of credit (A)     6,725       7,380       5,850       6,100       11,560  
    Total commercial loans     247,217       199,705       419,156       181,151       185,628  
    Installment loans     1,497       558       649       1,634       1,036  
    Home equity lines of credit (A)     3,626       1,607       3,625       10,273       5,091  
    Total loans closed   $ 284,123     $ 215,799     $ 453,053     $ 214,187     $ 220,460  



        For the Six Months Ended  
        June 30,     June 30,  
        2019     2018  
    Residential loans retained   $ 32,837     $ 33,859  
    Residential loans sold     12,875       14,160  
    Total residential loans     45,712       48,019  
    Commercial real estate     55,229       55,165  
    Multifamily     79,726       25,743  
    Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)     285,072       256,230  
    SBA     12,790       15,010  
    Wealth lines of credit (A)     14,105       30,798  
    Total commercial loans     446,922       382,946  
    Installment loans     2,055       2,386  
    Home equity lines of credit (A)     5,233       7,588  
    Total loans closed   $ 499,922     $ 440,939  

    (A)  Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period, but not necessarily funded.

    (B)  Includes equipment finance.

    PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

    AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

    UNAUDITED

    THREE MONTHS ENDED

    (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

        June 30, 2019     June 30, 2018  
        Average     Income/             Average     Income/          
        Balance     Expense     Yield     Balance     Expense     Yield  
    ASSETS:                                                
    Interest-earning assets:                                                
    Investments:                                                
    Taxable (A)   $ 392,079     $ 2,639       2.69 %   $ 361,537     $ 2,072       2.29 %
    Tax-exempt (A) (B)     16,913       206       4.87       20,647       181       3.51  
                                                     
    Loans (B) (C):                                                
    Mortgages     568,020       4,835       3.40       562,460       4,708       3.35  
    Commercial mortgages     1,786,086       17,581       3.94       1,986,138       18,972       3.82  
    Commercial     1,417,112       17,303       4.88       1,047,299       12,397       4.73  
    Installment     54,565       585       4.29       71,933       635       3.53  
    Home equity     63,112       818       5.18       62,731       685       4.37  
    Other     375       10       10.67       450       11       9.78  
    Total loans     3,889,270       41,132       4.23       3,731,011       37,408       4.01  
    Federal funds sold     101             0.25       101             0.25  
    Interest-earning deposits     241,129       1,265       2.10       94,770       395       1.67  
    Total interest-earning assets     4,539,492       45,242       3.99 %     4,208,066       40,056       3.81 %
    Noninterest-earning assets:                                                
    Cash and due from banks     5,280                       4,660                  
    Allowance for loan and lease losses     (39,138 )                     (38,278 )                
    Premises and equipment     21,176                       28,704                  
    Other assets     127,798                       100,385                  
    Total noninterest-earning assets     115,116                       95,471                  
    Total assets   $ 4,654,608                     $ 4,303,537                  
                                                     
    LIABILITIES:                                                
    Interest-bearing deposits:                                                
    Checking   $ 1,266,909     $ 4,123       1.30 %   $ 1,073,108     $ 1,967       0.73 %
    Money markets     1,197,998       4,415       1.47       1,000,320       2,432       0.97  
    Savings     112,693       16       0.06       123,490       17       0.06  
    Certificates of deposit - retail     610,493       3,461       2.27       555,935       2,330       1.68  
    Subtotal interest-bearing deposits     3,188,093       12,015       1.51       2,752,853       6,746       0.98  
    Interest-bearing demand - brokered     180,000       836       1.86       180,000       804       1.79  
    Certificates of deposit - brokered     46,639       326       2.80       63,364       399       2.52  
    Total interest-bearing deposits     3,414,732       13,177       1.54       2,996,217       7,949       1.06  
    Borrowings     105,000       838       3.19       221,340       1,155       2.09  
    Capital lease obligation     8,052       97       4.82       8,794       106       4.82  
    Subordinated debt     83,272       1,223       5.87       83,099       1,221       5.88  
    Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,611,056       15,335       1.70 %     3,309,450       10,431       1.26 %
    Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
    Demand deposits     497,853                       536,306                  
    Accrued expenses and other liabilities     58,721                       29,035                  
    Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     556,574                       565,341                  
    Shareholders' equity     486,978                       428,746                  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,654,608                     $ 4,303,537                  
    Net interest income           $ 29,907                     $ 29,625          
    Net interest spread                     2.29 %                     2.55 %
    Net interest margin (D)                     2.64 %                     2.82 %

    (A)  Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

    (B)  Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

    (C)  Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

    (D)  Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

    PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

    AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

    UNAUDITED

    THREE MONTHS ENDED

    (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

        June 30, 2019     March 31, 2019  
        Average     Income/             Average     Income/          
        Balance     Expense     Yield     Balance     Expense     Yield  
    ASSETS:                                                
    Interest-earning assets:                                                
    Investments:                                                
    Taxable (A)   $ 392,079     $ 2,639       2.69 %   $ 387,566     $ 2,684       2.77 %
    Tax-exempt (A) (B)     16,913       206       4.87       17,345       210       4.84  
                                                     
    Loans (B) (C):                                                
    Mortgages     568,020       4,835       3.40       571,637       4,895       3.43  
    Commercial mortgages     1,786,086       17,581       3.94       1,824,371       18,021       3.95  
    Commercial     1,417,112       17,303       4.88       1,379,585       16,750       4.86  
    Installment     54,565       585       4.29       55,215       577       4.18  
    Home equity     63,112       818       5.18       60,421       766       5.07  
    Other     375       10       10.67       412       11       10.68  
    Total loans     3,889,270       41,132       4.23       3,891,641       41,020       4.22  
    Federal funds sold     101             0.25       101             0.25  
    Interest-earning deposits     241,129       1,265       2.10       237,251       1,270       2.14  
    Total interest-earning assets     4,539,492       45,242       3.99 %     4,533,904       45,184       3.99 %
    Noninterest-earning assets:                                                
    Cash and due from banks     5,280                       5,398                  
    Allowance for loan and lease losses     (39,138 )                     (38,948 )                
    Premises and equipment     21,176                       21,467                  
    Other assets     127,798                       122,102                  
    Total noninterest-earning assets     115,116                       110,019                  
    Total assets   $ 4,654,608                     $ 4,643,923                  
                                                     
    LIABILITIES:                                                
    Interest-bearing deposits:                                                
    Checking   $ 1,266,909     $ 4,123       1.30 %   $ 1,284,611     $ 3,710       1.16 %
    Money markets     1,197,998       4,415       1.47       1,208,004       4,335       1.44  
    Savings     112,693       16       0.06       114,003       16       0.06  
    Certificates of deposit - retail     610,493       3,461       2.27       607,178       3,234       2.13  
    Subtotal interest-bearing deposits     3,188,093       12,015       1.51       3,213,796       11,295       1.41  
    Interest-bearing demand - brokered     180,000       836       1.86       180,000       739       1.64  
    Certificates of deposit - brokered     46,639       326       2.80       56,154       365       2.60  
    Total interest-bearing deposits     3,414,732       13,177       1.54       3,449,950       12,399       1.44  
    Borrowings     105,000       838       3.19       105,900       834       3.15  
    Capital lease obligation     8,052       97       4.82       8,244       99       4.80  
    Subordinated debt     83,272       1,223       5.87       83,213       1,224       5.88  
    Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,611,056       15,335       1.70 %     3,647,307       14,556       1.60 %
    Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
    Demand deposits     497,853                       471,265                  
    Accrued expenses and other liabilities     58,721                       51,791                  
    Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     556,574                       523,056                  
    Shareholders' equity     486,978                       473,560                  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,654,608                     $ 4,643,923                  
    Net interest income           $ 29,907                     $ 30,628          
    Net interest spread                     2.29 %                     2.39 %
    Net interest margin (D)                     2.64 %                     2.70 %

    (A)  Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

    (B)  Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

    (C)  Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

    (D)  Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

    PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

    AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

    UNAUDITED

    SIX MONTHS ENDED

    Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands

        June 30, 2019     June 30, 2018  
        Average     Income/             Average     Income/          
        Balance     Expense     Yield     Balance     Expense     Yield  
    ASSETS:                                                
    Interest-earning assets:                                                
    Investments:                                                
    Taxable (A)   $ 389,835     $ 5,323       2.73 %   $ 350,608     $ 3,997       2.28 %
    Tax-exempt (A) (B)     17,128       416       4.86       22,465       379       3.37  
                                                     
    Loans (B) (C):                                                
    Mortgages     569,818       9,730       3.42       568,397       9,439       3.32  
    Commercial mortgages     1,805,123       35,603       3.94       1,999,558       37,379       3.74  
    Commercial     1,398,452       34,053       4.87       1,008,613       22,884       4.54  
    Installment     54,889       1,162       4.23       76,820       1,305       3.40  
    Home equity     61,773       1,583       5.13       63,938       1,346       4.21  
    Other     394       21       10.66       453       22       9.71  
    Total loans     3,890,449       82,152       4.22       3,717,779       72,375       3.89  
    Federal funds sold     101             0.25       101             0.25  
    Interest-earning deposits     239,201       2,535       2.12       97,107       752       1.55  
    Total interest-earning assets     4,536,714       90,426       3.99 %     4,188,060       77,503       3.70 %
    Noninterest-earning assets:                                                
    Cash and due from banks     5,339                       4,673                  
    Allowance for loan and lease losses     (39,044 )                     (37,680 )                
    Premises and equipment     21,321                       28,979                  
    Other assets     124,965                       99,567                  
    Total noninterest-earning assets     112,581                       95,539                  
    Total assets   $ 4,649,295                     $ 4,283,599                  
                                                     
    LIABILITIES:                                                
    Interest-bearing deposits:                                                
    Checking   $ 1,275,711     $ 7,833       1.23 %   $ 1,107,936     $ 3,724       0.67 %
    Money markets     1,202,973       8,750       1.45       1,017,036       4,378       0.86  
    Savings     113,345       32       0.06       122,284       33       0.05  
    Certificates of deposit - retail     608,845       6,695       2.20       555,751       4,479       1.61  
    Subtotal interest-bearing deposits     3,200,874       23,310       1.46       2,803,007       12,614       0.90  
    Interest-bearing demand - brokered     180,000       1,575       1.75       180,000       1,484       1.65  
    Certificates of deposit - brokered     51,371       691       2.69       67,957       828       2.44  
    Total interest-bearing deposits     3,432,245       25,576       1.49       3,050,964       14,926       0.98  
    Borrowings     105,448       1,672       3.17       154,271       1,525       1.98  
    Capital lease obligation     8,147       196       4.81       8,878       213       4.80  
    Subordinated debt     83,243       2,447       5.88       83,071       2,442       5.88  
    Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,629,083       29,891       1.65 %     3,297,184       19,106       1.16 %
    Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
    Demand deposits     484,632                       538,084                  
    Accrued expenses and other liabilities     55,274                       28,799                  
    Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     539,906                       566,883                  
    Shareholders' equity     480,306                       419,532                  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,649,295                     $ 4,283,599                  
    Net interest income           $ 60,535                     $ 58,397          
    Net interest spread                     2.34 %                     2.54 %
    Net interest margin (D)                     2.67 %                     2.79 %

    (A)  Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

    (B)  Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

    (C)  Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

    (D)  Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

    PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

    NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

    Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

    The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding ORE provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides one reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

    We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

    Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

    (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

        Three Months Ended  
        June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
    Tangible Book Value Per Share   2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
    Shareholders' equity   $ 493,888     $ 481,472     $ 469,013     $ 454,433     $ 437,019  
    Less:  Intangible assets, net     31,941       32,170       32,399       34,297       23,477  
    Tangible equity     461,947       449,302       436,614       420,136       413,542  
                                             
    Period end shares outstanding     19,456,312       19,445,363       19,337,662       19,203,727       19,007,312  
    Tangible book value per share   $ 23.74     $ 23.11     $ 22.58     $ 21.88     $ 21.76  
    Book value per share     25.38       24.76       24.25       23.66       22.99  
                                             
    Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                                        
    Total assets   $ 4,871,234     $ 4,662,306     $ 4,617,858     $ 4,435,709     $ 4,265,174  
    Less: Intangible assets, net     31,941       32,170       32,399       34,297       23,477  
    Tangible assets     4,839,293       4,630,136       4,585,459       4,401,412       4,241,697  
    Tangible equity to tangible assets     9.55 %     9.70 %     9.52 %     9.55 %     9.75 %
    Equity to assets     10.14 %     10.33 %     10.16 %     10.24 %     10.25 %

     

        Three Months Ended  
        June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
    Efficiency Ratio   2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
    Net interest income   $ 29,268     $ 30,007     $ 29,385     $ 28,142     $ 29,243  
    Total other income     13,026       11,729       11,255       10,983       11,740  
    Less:  Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale                                        
    at lower of cost or fair value                 4,392              
    Less:  Income from life insurance proceeds                 (3,000 )            
    Add:  Securities (gains)/losses, net     (69 )     (59 )     (46 )     325       36  
    Total recurring revenue     42,225       41,677       41,986       39,450       41,019  
                                             
    Operating expenses     26,173       25,715       25,524       24,284       24,941  
    Less: ORE provision                       28       204  
    Total operating expense     26,173       25,715       25,524       24,256       24,737  
                                             
    Efficiency ratio     61.98 %     61.70 %     60.79 %     61.49 %     60.31 %

     

        For the Six Months Ended  
        June 30,     June 30,  
    Efficiency Ratio   2019     2018  
    Net interest income   $ 59,275     $ 57,636  
    Total other income     24,755       21,955  
    Add:  Securities (gains)/losses, net     (128 )     114  
    Total recurring revenue     83,902       79,705  
                     
    Operating expenses     51,888       48,278  
    Less: ORE provision           204  
    Total operating expense     51,888       48,074  
                     
    Efficiency ratio     61.84 %     60.31 %

    Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: PGC




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8308.44
    69.90  ▲  0.85%
    DJIA 27170.27
    29.29  ▲  0.11%
    S&P 500 3017.16
    13.49  ▲  0.45%
    Data as of Jul 26, 2019 | 09:42AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar