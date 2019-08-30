Peapack-Gladstone Bank has Been Named One of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019 by American Banker





BEDMINSTER, NJ, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market:PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank proudly announce being named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019 by American Banker. This is the second year in a row the Bank has received this honor.



The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker and in the September issue of American Banker Magazine.

"One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth," said Rob Blackwell, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

"I am personally very proud of this honor, and I want to take this opportunity to congratulate and acknowledge every employee at PGB for making this a great place to work," said Doug Kennedy, President and CEO. "The professionalism, teamwork and commitment displayed by our entire staff is vital to our success, and helps to instill our core values of integrity and trust in everything we do."

To go directly to a full list of this year's winning banks, click here.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.87 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $6.6 billion as of June 30, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank's wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Denise M. Pace-Sanders, Senior Vice President Brand and Marketing Director, dpace@pgbank.com, 908.470.3322, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921.

Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation