PDS Biotechnology to Present at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference





BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation ("PDS Biotechnology") (Nasdaq:PDSB), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development of novel multifunctional immunotherapeutic products, today announced that Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place on September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Event: 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Time:5:05pm ET

Location: Holmes I (4th Floor)

PDS' management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the event. Alternatively, interested investors may contact Tram Bui of The Ruth Group at tbui@theruthgroup.com or (646) 536-7035 to schedule a meeting.

About the Versamune® Cationic Lipid Platform Technology

Versamune® is a proprietary, clinical stage, synthetic lipid-based immunotherapy platform. PDS Biotechnology's pipeline of Versamune®-based products, which are administered by subcutaneous injection, provides strong activation of type I interferon genes. The Versamune® mechanism of action also involves effective presentation of tumor antigens via the MHC Class I and Class II pathways. These mechanisms together promote strong in-vivo induction of polyfunctional tumor-targeting CD8+ T-cells. This result, as well as a high degree of safety, was confirmed in the PDS0101 monotherapy Phase 1/2a human clinical trial.

Versamune®-based immunotherapies have been demonstrated to alter the tumor micro-environment in preclinical mechanism of action studies, thus further enhancing the ability of Versamune®-induced T-cells to effectively kill tumor cells. Versamune® is now being applied to the development of multiple clinical-stage cancer products, including those intended to address both early and late-stage cancer indications as monotherapies, as well as combinations with other successful immuno-oncology approaches such as checkpoint inhibitors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company with a growing pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, cervical, anal, prostate, breast and other cancers.

PDS Biotechnology's lead product candidate, PDS0101 (Versamune®-HPV) is a proprietary clinical stage immunotherapeutic administered by subcutaneous injection being developed to treat HPV-associated cancers such as head and neck cancers and anal cancers, both of which are widely reported to be increasing in frequency over the last decade, as well as cervical, penile, vaginal and vulvar cancers and their pre-cancerous conditions. In a human Phase 1/2a clinical study, PDS0101 monotherapy demonstrated potent in-vivo induction of the critical phenotype of tumor-attacking killer (CD8) T-cells, and induction of memory T-cells. No dose-limiting toxicities were observed in this study, suggesting potential for a rare combination of potency and safety among immune-oncology therapeutics.

