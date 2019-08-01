PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year End Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend





YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ:PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its results for the three months and year ended June 30, 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $1.7 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.12 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $2.7 million, or $0.16 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Provision for loan losses was $737,000, or $0.03 per share, net of tax, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, driven by a $157.4 million increase in net loans during the quarter. Net income was $8.3 million, or $0.50 per share, for the year ended June 30, 2019 compared to $6.6 million, or $0.39 per share, for the year ended June 30, 2018.



On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes certain nonrecurring items, the Company recorded net income of $1.7 million, or $0.10 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.12 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $2.2 million, or $0.13 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company recorded net income of $8.2 million, or $0.50 per share, for the year ended June 30, 2019 compared to $7.6 million, or $0.46 per share, for the year ended June 30, 2018. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.

In conjunction with grants made under the stockholder-approved 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, the Company recorded $829,000, or $627,000 net of taxes, of stock-based compensation expense in the current and prior quarter. No such expense was recorded in the prior year quarter. This additional expense reduced earnings per share by $0.04 in the current and prior quarter and had no impact in the prior year quarter as the plan was not in effect. Stock-based compensation expense for the year ended June 30, 2019 was $2.1 million, or $1.6 million net of taxes, or $0.10 per share, compared to no such expense in the year ended June 30, 2018.

President's Comments

Commenting on the Company's results, Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation, said, "I am pleased to report continued progress and strong growth in our core business as we complete our second fiscal year as a public company. Strong loan growth in the fourth quarter has resulted in a year over year 21.1% increase in total loan receivables while driving increased non-interest income through swap fees. Although the fourth quarter earnings were impacted by the loan loss provision on the growth in the loan portfolio, the increase in loans is expected to have a positive impact on future earnings. In addition, asset quality remains extremely strong as the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.24% at June 30, 2019 from 0.43% at June 30, 2018. We are also pleased to report that although our year over year net interest margin decreased 7 basis points to 2.96% from 3.03%, our linked quarter's net interest margin held steady at 2.94%. During the fourth fiscal quarter we also announced the commencement of our second share repurchase program as we continue to deploy our excess capital. As we move forward in our third year as a public company, we hope to continue to build on these results in order to create value for our shareholders."

Year End Results

Net income totaled $8.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.7 million, or 26.0%, compared to $6.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2018. The increase is primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in net interest income, a $2.3 million decrease in income tax expense, and a $583,000 increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $1.9 million increase in noninterest expense and an increase of $394,000 in the provision for loan losses. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $70.1 million, or 5.1%, increase in average interest earning assets, partially offset by a 7 basis point decrease in net interest margin. Despite continued asset growth and a higher yielding asset mix, which resulted in a 21 basis point increase in the yield on interest earning assets, the margin has been impacted by rising funding costs due to higher short-term interest rates along with competitive pricing, which caused a 37 basis point increase in the average cost of interest bearing liabilities. The income tax expense decrease is a result of a $1.6 million one-time deferred tax remeasurement charge recorded in the prior year, and a lower effective tax rate in the current year, both a result of federal tax reform legislation enacted in December 2017. The increase in noninterest income is largely due to a $507,000 increase in swap income. Despite continued improvements in asset quality, which resulted in minimal charge-offs and a decrease in the ratio of non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable from 0.66% as of June 30, 2018 to 0.25% as of June 30, 2019, a $190.8 million increase in the loan portfolio resulted in a provision for loan losses of $808,000 for the year, an increase of $394,000 compared to the prior year. As of June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable was 0.52%, a decrease from 0.54% as of June 30, 2018.

Income Statement Summary

Net interest income decreased $673,000, or 5.9%, to $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018 and increased $22,000 from the previous quarter. The decrease in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily a result of a 29 basis point decrease in net interest margin, partially offset by a $45.8 million, or 3.2%, increase in average interest earning assets. Included in prior year quarter net interest income is $879,000 of interest income recorded from the pay-off of two nonaccrual loans. Excluding this interest income, net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 would have been 2.98%. Despite a 29 basis point increase in the yield on interest earning assets (adjusted for the impact of the nonaccrual loan interest discussed above), the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 47 basis points to 1.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 0.65% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The Company has experienced a shift in the deposit mix as some customers in lower yielding saving products moved to higher rate money market and time deposit accounts. The increase in average interest earning assets is primarily due to a $69.7 million increase in average loans, partially offset by a $28.3 million decrease in average investment securities.

Net interest income was largely unchanged compared to the prior quarter as a result of minimal growth in average interest earning assets and an unchanged net interest margin. Net interest margin remained at 2.94% as a 6 basis point increase in the yield on assets, driven by a shift from lower yielding cash and cash equivalent and investment securities into higher yielding loans, was offset by an 8 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The provision for loan losses was $737,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $7,000 in the prior quarter and $25,000 for the same period in 2018. Charge-offs, net of recoveries, were $18,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $5,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and recoveries, net of charge-offs, of $255,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Loans classified as substandard or doubtful decreased $559,000, or 6.2%, to $8.5 million at June 30, 2019 from $9.0 million at March 31, 2019 and decreased $6.9 million, or 45.0%, from $15.4 million at June 30, 2018. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable was 0.25% as of June 30, 2019, a decrease from 0.30% as of March 31, 2019 and 0.66% as of June 30, 2018.

Noninterest income increased $361,000 to $962,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to increases of $361,000 in swap income and $68,000 in fees and services charges, partially offset by a $56,000 decrease in gains on the sale of securities. Noninterest income increased $383,000 from the three months ended March 31, 2019, primarily due to a $361,000 increase in swap income.

Noninterest expense increased $444,000 to $8.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 and increased $10,000 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. The $444,000 increase from the prior year period was caused primarily by $829,000 of stock-based compensation expense recorded in the current quarter, compared to no such expense in the prior year period, partially offset by a $370,000 loss on a receivable recorded in the prior year quarter and a $15,000 decrease in all other noninterest expenses.

The effective income tax rate was 26.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 23.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 28.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Beginning on July 1, 2018, the Company began to realize the full benefits of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate which became effective in January 2018.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $157.4 million to $1.64 billion at June 30, 2019 from $1.48 billion at June 30, 2018. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $190.8 million in net loans receivable, partially offset by a decrease of $40.9 million in total investment securities. The $190.8 million increase in loans was the result of $213.6 million of originations and $94.5 million of loan purchases, partially offset by $117.3 million of net amortization and repayments on the remaining portfolio. Commercial mortgages increased $156.1 million or 31.5%, commercial loans increased $29.5 million, or 28.3%, and residential mortgages increased $14.6 million, or 5.8%, with net decreases in all other loan types of $9.4 million.

Total liabilities increased $163.6 million to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2019 from $1.19 billion at June 30, 2018. This increase was primarily due to increases of $92.4 million in FHLB advances and $68.4 million, or 5.9%, in total deposits.

Total shareholders' equity decreased $6.3 million to $281.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $287.6 million at June 30, 2018. This decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of $18.3 million in common stock and $2.2 million of cash dividends declared, partially offset by net income of $8.3 million, $4.1 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period, and other comprehensive income of $1.9 million. During the current quarter, the Company announced its second stock repurchase plan, under which up to 890,021 shares may be repurchased, representing 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock.

At June 30, 2019, the Company's book value per share and tangible book value per share were $15.80 and $15.44, respectively, compared to $15.83 and $15.47, respectively, at June 30, 2018. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At June 30, 2019, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" under applicable regulatory guidelines.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on or about August 30, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2019.





About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank and has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company's control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company's financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company's business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Joseph D. Roberto

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

(914) 248-7272





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 58,756 $ 60,684 Federal funds sold 1,273 1,461 Cash and cash equivalents 60,029 62,145 Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost

(fair value of $346,243 and $343,188, respectively) 345,545 353,183 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 72,228 105,472 Total investment securities 417,773 458,655 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,664 and $4,904, respectively 1,093,121 902,336 Accrued interest receivable 4,797 4,358 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,255 2,050 Premises and equipment, net 11,802 11,598 Deferred tax asset, net 2,478 2,622 Foreclosed real estate 1,158 460 Bank-owned life insurance 24,291 23,747 Goodwill 6,106 6,106 Other intangible assets 323 433 Other assets 9,446 5,677 Total assets $ 1,637,579 $ 1,480,187 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing deposits $ 1,084,442 $ 1,025,574 Non-interest bearing deposits 141,379 131,883 Total deposits 1,225,821 1,157,457 Mortgage escrow funds 9,355 8,803 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 111,216 18,841 Other liabilities 9,880 7,527 Total liabilities 1,356,272 1,192,628 Commitments and contingencies - - Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018) - - Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,712,295 and 18,165,110 shares issued, and 17,804,039 and 18,165,110 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively) 187 182 Additional paid in capital 182,129 179,045 Retained earnings 134,500 128,365 Unearned compensation - ESOP (12,114 ) (13,083 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (5,090 ) (6,950 ) Treasury stock, at cost (908,256 shares as of June 30, 2019 and no shares as of June 30, 2018) (18,305 ) - Total shareholders' equity 281,307 287,559 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,637,579 $ 1,480,187

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 10,987 $ 10,706 $ 41,619 $ 37,798 Investment securities 2,609 2,384 10,022 9,266 Federal funds and other 356 268 1,806 896 Total interest and dividend income 13,952 13,358 53,447 47,960 Interest expense Deposits 3,005 1,600 10,177 5,554 FHLB advances 188 326 566 769 Total interest expense 3,193 1,926 10,743 6,323 Net interest income 10,759 11,432 42,704 41,637 Provision for loan losses 737 25 808 414 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,022 11,407 41,896 41,223 Noninterest income Fees and service charges 452 384 1,763 1,529 Bank-owned life insurance 134 138 544 568 Swap income 361 - 507 - Gains on sales of securities, net 7 63 62 236 Other 8 16 226 186 Total noninterest income 962 601 3,102 2,519 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,270 4,889 21,611 19,419 Occupancy and equipment 1,320 1,289 5,185 5,193 Communications and data processing 523 527 1,953 1,974 Professional fees 369 452 1,551 1,709 Postage, printing, stationary and supplies 132 143 586 578 FDIC assessment 99 93 421 328 Advertising - - 349 456 Loss on receivable - 370 90 570 Amortization of intangible assets 25 29 110 126 Other operating expenses 970 472 2,138 1,763 Total noninterest expense 8,708 8,264 33,994 32,116 Net income before income tax expense 2,276 3,744 11,004 11,626 Income tax expense 597 1,075 2,686 5,022 Net income $ 1,679 $ 2,669 $ 8,318 $ 6,604 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.50 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.50 $ 0.39 Weighted average common shares: Basic 16,033,505 16,844,747 16,492,760 16,802,894 Diluted 16,099,846 16,844,747 16,527,117 16,802,894

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Assets: Loans receivable $ 970,707 $ 10,987 4.53 % $ 900,998 $ 10,706 4.75 % Investment securities 436,903 2,609 2.39 465,206 2,384 2.05 Other interest-earning assets 55,988 356 2.55 51,605 268 2.09 Total interest-earning assets 1,463,598 13,952 3.81 1,417,809 13,358 3.77 Non-interest-earning assets 58,295 57,004 Total assets $ 1,521,893 $ 1,474,813 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 120,577 53 0.18 $ 115,711 51 0.18 Money market accounts 143,576 428 1.20 46,104 70 0.61 Savings accounts and escrow 373,238 239 0.26 484,463 293 0.24 Time deposits 434,073 2,285 2.11 343,027 1,186 1.39 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,071,464 3,005 1.12 989,305 1,600 0.65 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 29,283 188 2.57 66,740 326 1.96 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,100,747 3,193 1.16 1,056,045 1,926 0.73 Non-interest-bearing deposits 133,706 125,898 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 7,403 6,671 Total liabilities 1,241,856 1,188,614 Total shareholders' equity 280,037 286,199 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,521,893 $ 1,474,813 Net interest income $ 10,759 $ 11,432 Interest rate spread (1) 2.65 3.04 Net interest margin (2) 2.94 3.23 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 132.96 % 134.26 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Year Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Assets: Loans receivable $ 924,182 $ 41,619 4.50 % $ 846,353 $ 37,798 4.47 % Investment securities 444,024 10,022 2.26 474,201 9,266 1.95 Other interest-earning assets 76,950 1,806 2.35 54,528 896 1.64 Total interest-earning assets 1,445,156 53,447 3.70 1,375,082 47,960 3.49 Non-interest-earning assets 56,075 57,696 Total assets $ 1,501,231 $ 1,432,778 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 118,286 210 0.18 $ 113,952 197 0.17 Money market accounts 107,449 1,216 1.13 36,917 163 0.44 Savings accounts and escrow 411,251 1,019 0.25 502,310 1,223 0.24 Time deposits 414,676 7,732 1.86 315,652 3,971 1.26 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,051,662 10,177 0.97 968,831 5,554 0.57 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 24,117 566 2.34 42,719 769 1.80 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,075,779 10,743 1.00 1,011,550 6,323 0.63 Non-interest-bearing deposits 132,057 130,196 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 8,108 7,360 Total liabilities 1,215,944 1,149,106 Total shareholders' equity 285,287 283,672 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,501,231 $ 1,432,778 Net interest income $ 42,704 $ 41,637 Interest rate spread (1) 2.70 2.86 Net interest margin (2) 2.96 3.03 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 134.34 % 135.94 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)





As of June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Condensed Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,029 $ 87,105 $ 143,119 $ 68,323 $ 62,145 Total investment securities 417,773 440,014 452,463 441,748 458,655 Loans receivable, net 1,093,121 935,680 904,377 905,093 902,336 Other assets 66,656 60,959 57,356 59,331 57,051 Total assets $ 1,637,579 $ 1,523,758 $ 1,557,315 $ 1,474,495 $ 1,480,187 Total deposits and escrow $ 1,235,176 $ 1,209,868 $ 1,234,409 $ 1,158,102 $ 1,166,260 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 111,216 26,248 26,279 18,810 18,841 Other liabilities 9,880 9,326 7,845 7,706 7,527 Total liabilities 1,356,272 1,245,442 1,268,533 1,184,618 1,192,628 Total shareholders' equity 281,307 278,316 288,782 289,877 287,559 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,637,579 $ 1,523,758 $ 1,557,315 $ 1,474,495 $ 1,480,187





Quarter Ended Year Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Condensed Income Statements Interest income $ 13,952 $ 13,646 $ 13,240 $ 12,609 $ 13,358 $ 53,447 $ 47,960 Interest expense 3,193 2,909 2,496 2,145 1,926 10,743 6,323 Net interest income 10,759 10,737 10,744 10,464 11,432 42,704 41,637 Provision for loan losses 737 7 6 58 25 808 414 Noninterest income 962 579 920 641 601 3,102 2,519 Noninterest expense 8,708 8,698 8,580 8,008 8,264 33,994 32,116 Income before income tax expense 2,276 2,611 3,078 3,039 3,744 11,004 11,626 Income tax expense 597 625 754 710 1,075 2,686 5,022 Net income $ 1,679 $ 1,986 $ 2,324 $ 2,329 $ 2,669 $ 8,318 $ 6,604 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.50 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.50 $ 0.39

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





Quarter Ended Year Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Performance Ratios (1): Return on average assets 0.44 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.72 % 0.55 % 0.46 % Return on average equity 2.40 % 2.83 % 3.20 % 3.22 % 3.73 % 2.92 % 2.33 % Interest rate spread 2.65 % 2.67 % 2.75 % 2.73 % 3.04 % 2.70 % 2.86 % Net interest margin 2.94 % 2.94 % 3.00 % 2.94 % 3.23 % 2.96 % 3.03 % Adjusted Efficiency ratio (2) 74.34 % 76.86 % 74.12 % 72.11 % 71.17 % 74.37 % 73.54 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.25 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.18 % Noninterest expense to average assets 2.29 % 2.29 % 2.30 % 2.17 % 2.24 % 2.26 % 2.24 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 132.96 % 133.68 % 135.40 % 135.38 % 134.26 % 134.34 % 135.94 % Average equity to average assets 18.40 % 18.52 % 19.48 % 19.63 % 19.41 % 19.00 % 19.80 % Dividend payout ratio (3) 39.43 % 24.97 % 22.42 % 21.64 % 18.88 % 26.24 % 7.63 %





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the quarter ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Loans to deposits 89.17 % 77.83 % 73.81 % 78.49 % 77.96 % Share Data: Shares outstanding 17,804,039 17,804,039 18,490,225 18,165,110 18,165,110 Book value per common share $ 15.80 $ 15.63 $ 15.62 $ 15.96 $ 15.83 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 15.44 $ 15.27 $ 15.27 $ 15.60 $ 15.47 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans receivable $ 2,727 $ 2,847 $ 3,576 $ 5,630 $ 6,002 Non-performing assets $ 3,885 $ 3,500 $ 4,148 $ 6,384 $ 6,462 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable 0.52 % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.54 % 0.54 % Total valuation adjustment as a percent of total gross loans receivable (5) 0.62 % 0.66 % 0.69 % 0.70 % 0.71 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable 207.70 % 173.67 % 138.23 % 88.08 % 81.71 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net 0.25 % 0.30 % 0.39 % 0.62 % 0.66 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.43 % 0.44 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 18 $ 5 $ 22 $ 3 $ (255 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the period (1) 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.11 %) Capital Ratios (6): Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 13.81 % 13.71 % 13.78 % 13.80 % 13.61 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.96 % 20.47 % 20.73 % 21.17 % 21.11 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.96 % 20.47 % 20.73 % 21.17 % 21.11 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.45 % 20.96 % 21.23 % 21.68 % 21.62 % (1) Performance ratios are annualized. (2) Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as noninterest expense, less certain nonrecurring items, divided by operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income excluding certain nonrecurring items. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the impact of certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release. (3) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders' equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands)

(5) Loans acquired in 2015 as part of the CMS Bancorp. Inc./CMS Bank acquisition were recorded at their estimated fair value at the acquisition date and did not include a carry-over of the related pre-acquisition allowance for loan losses. Total valuation adjustments equal the allowance for loan losses plus the remaining discounts on acquired loans. We believe this ratio provides investors a more meaningful comparison to periods presented prior to the 2015 acquisition, as well as to our peers. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release. (6) Represents Bank ratios.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Loan and Deposit Portfolio (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)



As of June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Mortgage loans: Residential mortgages $ 265,167 $ 261,970 $ 248,575 $ 249,894 $ 250,578 Commercial mortgage 651,396 499,284 499,930 495,944 495,265 Construction 13,231 16,302 16,023 16,890 17,352 Net deferred loan origination costs 1,031 843 842 859 1,041 Total mortgage loans 930,825 778,399 765,370 763,587 764,236 Commercial and consumer loans: Commercial loans 133,614 126,514 107,899 110,196 104,135 Home equity credit lines 33,204 34,525 35,029 35,191 37,395 Consumer and overdrafts 365 459 321 344 745 Net deferred loan origination costs 777 728 701 734 729 Total commercial and consumer loans 167,960 162,226 143,950 146,465 143,004 Total loans receivable 1,098,785 940,625 909,320 910,052 907,240 Allowance for loan loss (5,664 ) (4,945 ) (4,943 ) (4,959 ) (4,904 ) Loans receivable, net $ 1,093,121 $ 935,680 $ 904,377 $ 905,093 $ 902,336





As of June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Demand deposits $ 141,379 $ 137,899 $ 162,113 $ 131,024 $ 131,883 Now accounts 123,069 120,353 123,251 121,449 117,875 Money market accounts 148,134 137,197 121,146 79,266 49,885 Savings 357,844 379,550 397,460 425,189 465,441 Time deposits 455,395 427,194 421,354 396,193 392,373 Total deposits $ 1,225,821 $ 1,202,193 $ 1,225,324 $ 1,153,121 $ 1,157,457







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Year Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Computation of Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share Net income applicable to common stock $ 1,679 $ 1,986 $ 2,324 $ 2,329 $ 2,669 $ 8,318 $ 6,604 Adjustments (1): Losses on other receivables - - 68 - 292 68 424 Nonaccrual loan interest earned - - - - (694 ) - (788 ) Gain on sale of securities (5 ) - (42 ) - (49 ) (47 ) (163 ) Gain on sale of bank premises - - (118 ) - - (118 ) - Deferred tax re-measurement charge - - - - - - 1,570 Adjusted net income $ 1,674 $ 1,986 $ 2,232 $ 2,329 $ 2,218 $ 8,221 $ 7,647 Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 16,033,505 16,204,393 16,852,718 16,869,100 16,844,747 16,492,760 16,802,894 Diluted 16,099,846 16,261,755 16,868,464 16,869,100 16,844,747 16,527,117 16,802,894 GAAP Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.50 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.50 $ 0.39 Adjusted earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 (1) Amounts included in income before income tax expense are presented net of tax.







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Year Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Computation of Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 8,708 $ 8,698 $ 8,580 $ 8,008 $ 8,264 $ 33,994 $ 32,116 Adjustments: Losses on other receivables - - (90 ) - (370 ) (90 ) (570 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 8,708 $ 8,698 $ 8,490 $ 8,008 $ 7,894 $ 33,904 $ 31,546 Net interest income $ 10,759 $ 10,737 $ 10,744 $ 10,464 $ 11,432 $ 42,704 $ 41,637 Noninterest income 962 579 920 641 601 3,102 2,519 Total revenue 11,721 11,316 11,664 11,105 12,033 45,806 44,156 Adjustments: Nonaccrual loan interest earned - - - - (879 ) - (1,021 ) Gain on sale of securities (7 ) - (55 ) - (63 ) (62 ) (236 ) Gain on sale of bank premises - - (155 ) - - (155 ) - Adjusted operating revenue $ 11,714 $ 11,316 $ 11,454 $ 11,105 $ 11,091 $ 45,589 $ 42,899 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 74.29 % 76.86 % 73.56 % 72.11 % 68.68 % 74.21 % 72.73 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 74.34 % 76.86 % 74.12 % 72.11 % 71.17 % 74.37 % 73.54 %







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



As of June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share Total shareholders' equity $ 281,307 $ 278,316 $ 288,782 $ 289,877 $ 287,559 Adjustments: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 281,307 278,316 288,782 289,877 287,559 Adjustments: Goodwill (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) Other intangible assets (323 ) (348 ) (376 ) (405 ) (433 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 274,878 $ 271,862 $ 282,300 $ 283,366 $ 281,020 Common shares outstanding 17,804,039 17,804,039 18,490,225 18,165,110 18,165,110 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 15.80 $ 15.63 $ 15.62 $ 15.96 $ 15.83 Adjustments: Effects of intangible assets (0.36 ) (0.36 ) (0.35 ) (0.36 ) (0.36 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 15.44 $ 15.27 $ 15.27 $ 15.60 $ 15.47





Quarter Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Computation of valuation adjustment Allowance for loan losses $ 5,664 $ 4,945 $ 4,943 $ 4,959 $ 4,904 Add: Purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans 1,180 1,262 1,349 1,442 1,538 Total valuation adjustments $ 6,844 $ 6,207 $ 6,292 $ 6,401 $ 6,442 Total gross loans $ 1,098,785 $ 940,625 $ 909,320 $ 910,052 $ 907,240 Total valuation adjustments as a percent of total gross loans 0.62 % 0.66 % 0.69 % 0.70 % 0.71 %





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Computation of Adjusted Effective Tax Rate Net income before income tax expense $ 2,276 $ 3,744 $ 11,004 $ 11,626 Income tax expense 597 1,075 2,686 5,022 Adjustments: Deferred tax re-measurement charge - - - (1,570 ) Adjusted income tax expense $ 597 $ 1,075 $ 2,686 $ 3,452 Effective tax rate (GAAP) 26.2 % 28.7 % 24.4 % 43.2 % Adjusted effective tax rate (Non-GAAP) 26.2 % 28.7 % 24.4 % 29.7 %

Source: PCSB Financial Corporation