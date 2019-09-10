PCS Edventures! Announces Restricted Stock Purchase By CEO





BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc. ( PCSV ), a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced that Todd Hackett, Chairman and CEO, recently purchased 833,974 shares of the Company's Rule 144 restricted common stock in a private transaction with another individual, at 4.9 cents per share. This brings Mr. Hackett's total ownership of Company's common stock to 44.8%.

Todd Hackett commented, "I am comfortable with my ownership position in the Company and can see a bright future for PCS. Given this, it is difficult for me to pass up an opportunity to increase my ownership level at these prices."

Michael Bledsoe, President, commented, "I look forward to the day that the Company can begin to buy its stock in the open market to reduce share count. Given the current lack of liquidity in our stock, I appreciate Todd buying shares that otherwise may have made it to the open market. I share his enthusiasm about our future and likewise feel that our stock is undervalued."

