Paylocity Receives Four Awards Recognizing Rapid Growth and Workplace Excellence





SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of payroll and human capital management software solutions, is pleased to announce it has been ranked on four 2019 lists recognizing rapid growth and workplace excellence: Workforce 100, Crain's Fast 50, Selling Power's Best Companies to Sell For, and Chicago's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For.



"Paylocity's award-winning culture is at the center of everything we do, and our employees are the driving force behind our success," said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer at Paylocity. "By using our own technology to connect, collaborate, and innovate with each other, we are constantly enriching our culture — raising the bar higher for ourselves and delivering the same kind of engaging experience for our clients and partners."

For the first time ever, Paylocity was named to the Workforce 100, which recognizes the 100 companies performing best in workplace culture, employee benefits, diversity and inclusion, employee development, HR innovation, leadership development, and talent acquisition. Published by Workforce magazine, editors worked with third-party researchers and publicly available data to compile the list, on which Paylocity ranked #42.

For the seventh consecutive year, Paylocity was recognized on Crain's Fast 50, a list highlighting the 50 fastest-growing companies in Chicagoland. To be eligible for the list, companies must be headquartered in the Chicago area, be at least six years old, and have at least $15 million in 2018 revenue. With five-year growth of 388.4 percent, Paylocity ranked #27 on the 2019 list, up three spots from last year.

Paylocity has also been named to Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2019 for the fifth year in a row. This year, Paylocity ranked #5, up one spot from 2018. Companies receive this honor based on excellence in three categories: Compensation and Benefits; Hiring, Sales Training, and Sales Enablement; and Customer Retention.

2019 marks the 12th consecutive year Paylocity has been named one of Chicago's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For. This distinction is awarded only to companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach. Paylocity's Cheryl Johnson, Chief HR Officer, and Ted Gaty, SVP of Product & Technology, will be speaking at the inaugural Best and Brightest National Summit, September 15 - 17 in Chicago.

"Now with the war on talent hitting the door steps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than a year ago," said Jennifer Kluge, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Best and Brightest Programs. "As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through their cultural innovation by maximizing their workforce potential."

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity's comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth.

