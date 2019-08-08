Paylocity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results





SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:PCTY), a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management software solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30, 2019.

"We had a great fiscal 2019, which included 26% revenue growth and 28.7% adjusted EBITDA margins, while also generating record free cash flow," said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity. "I'm also pleased to announce the release of our Learning Management System, which helps us achieve our target PEPY of $400, and we are now setting our new target at $500 PEPY."

Key Recent Achievements

FY 2019 GAAP net income of $53.8 million, versus net income of $38.6 million in FY 2018, which includes a non-cash income tax benefit of $21.8 million, a 40% increase





FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $134.0 million or 28.7% of revenue, an increase of 50 basis points from initial FY 2019 guidance in August 2018

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $120.4 million, an increase of 25% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, as adjusted and as presented on a non-GAAP basis in the table below.





Total recurring revenue was $116.7 million, representing 97% of total revenue and an increase of 26% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 total recurring revenue, as adjusted and as presented on a non-GAAP basis in the table below.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $9.2 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $21.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Net Income:

GAAP net income was $10.2 million or $0.18 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 based on 55.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $29.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $467.6 million, an increase of 26% from fiscal year 2018, as adjusted and as presented on a non-GAAP basis in the table below.

Total recurring revenue was $456.8 million, representing 98% of total revenue and an increase of 26% from fiscal year 2018 total recurring revenue, as adjusted and as presented on a non-GAAP basis in the table below.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $56.2 million and non-GAAP operating income was $100.9 million in fiscal year 2019.

Net Income:

GAAP net income was $53.8 million or $0.97 per share for fiscal year 2019, based on 55.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $134.0 million for fiscal year 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash, cash equivalents and invested corporate cash totaled $162.5 million at the end of the year.



Cash flow from operations for fiscal year 2019 was $115.0 million compared to $97.9 million for fiscal year 2018, an increase of 18%.



Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $76.1 million or 16.3% of revenue for fiscal year 2019 compared to $48.8 million or 12.9% of revenue for fiscal year 2018, an increase of 56% and 340 basis points.

Accounting Update:

We adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective method in fiscal 2019, which began on July 1, 2018. Under ASC 606, we will amortize certain sales and implementation expenses over a period of seven years.

Also as of July 1, 2018, we began recognizing implementation revenue ratably over a period of generally up to 24 months.

In the interest of comparability during this transition year, in the reconciliation table below we are providing revenue for each quarter of fiscal 2018 on a GAAP and non-GAAP, pro-forma basis giving effect to the change in recognition of implementation revenue for fiscal 2018.

Paylocity Holding Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Revenue (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 As

Reported Non-GAAP

Adjustments (8) As

Adjusted As

Reported Non-GAAP

Adjustments (8) As

Adjusted As

Reported Non-GAAP

Adjustments (8) As

Adjusted Revenues: Recurring fees $ 77,294 $ - $ 77,294 $ 81,292 $ - $ 81,292 $ 105,857 $ - $ 105,857 Interest income on funds held for clients 1,617 - 1,617 1,783 - 1,783 2,719 - 2,719 Total recurring revenues 78,911 - 78,911 83,075 - 83,075 108,576 - 108,576 Implementation services and other 2,589 (1,789 ) 800 2,929 (1,011 ) 1,918 4,831 (2,076 ) 2,755 Total Revenue $ 81,500 $ (1,789 ) $ 79,711 $ 86,004 $ (1,011 ) $ 84,993 $ 113,407 $ (2,076 ) $ 111,331 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2018 As

Reported Non-GAAP

Adjustments (8) As

Adjusted As

Reported Non-GAAP

Adjustments (8) As

Adjusted Revenues: Recurring fees $ 89,989 $ - $ 89,989 $ 354,432 $ - $ 354,432 Interest income on funds held for clients 2,974 - 2,974 9,093 - 9,093 Total recurring revenues 92,963 - 92,963 363,525 - 363,525 Implementation services and other 3,653 (600 ) 3,053 14,002 (5,476 ) 8,526 Total Revenue $ 96,616 $ (600 ) $ 96,016 $ 377,527 $ (5,476 ) $ 372,051 (8) As adjusted implementation revenue as if we recognized implementation revenue ratably over a period of up to 24 months for each quarter of fiscal 2018.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook



Based on information available as of August 8, 2019, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2020 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $123.5 million to $124.5 million, which represents 23% - 24% growth over fiscal 2019 first quarter revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $28.1 million to $29.1 million.

Fiscal Year 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $563.5 million to $565.5 million, which represents 21% growth over fiscal 2019 total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $161.5 million to $163.5 million.

We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity's comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth. Most recently, Paylocity was honored as #20 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work Employees' Choice list; highlighted on several G2 Crowd Grid® Reports, including leading Satisfaction scores on 13 HCM software-focused reports; recognized as a top HR performer on the Workforce 100; and ranked #27 on Crain's Fast 50 list of fastest-growing Chicago-area companies, among receiving a number of other national and local awards. For more information about Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted recurring gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, acquisition-related costs and lease exit costs. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted recurring gross profit are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles, lease exit costs and accelerated depreciation expense and acquisition-related costs. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related costs and lease exit costs and accelerated depreciation expense. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related costs, lease exit costs and accelerated depreciation expense and the income tax effect on these items, the valuation allowance release, excess tax benefit related to employee stock-based compensation payments and the impact of tax reform. Pro forma diluted weighted average number of common shares are adjusted for the weighted average effect of potentially diluted shares. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company's future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company's financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Included in the press release, we also refer to non-GAAP revenue. Effective July 1, 2018, we began recognizing implementation revenue ratably over a period of generally up to 24 months. To allow investors comparability to prior year results, we have provided comparable information on fiscal 2018 as if we had recognized implementation revenue ratably over a period of up to 24 months during fiscal 2018. However, for periods beginning before adoption, those adjusted financial measures are considered not to be calculated in accordance with GAAP and are thus presented as non-GAAP financial metrics.

Safe Harbor/forward looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity's future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "seek" and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management's beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to Paylocity's ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; Paylocity's ability to sell new products and retain subscriptions for its existing products to its new and existing clients; the challenges associated with a growing company's ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; Paylocity's reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; difficulties in forecasting Paylocity's tax position; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity's markets, including the potential repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act; continued acceptance of SaaS as an effective method for delivery of payroll and HCM solutions; Paylocity's ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity's security measures are compromised or the unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity's solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity's industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity's clients and the resultant impact on revenue; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity's business and financial results identified in Paylocity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 10, 2018. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity's future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, June 30, 2018 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,193 $ 132,476 Corporate investments 732 29,314 Accounts receivable, net 3,453 4,358 Deferred contract costs — 21,677 Prepaid expenses and other 11,248 13,895 Total current assets before funds held for clients 152,626 201,720 Funds held for clients 1,225,614 1,394,469 Total current assets 1,378,240 1,596,189 Capitalized internal-use software, net 21,094 27,486 Property and equipment, net 62,029 70,056 Intangible assets, net 13,002 10,751 Goodwill 9,590 9,590 Long-term deferred contract costs — 81,422 Long-term prepaid expenses and other 1,504 1,975 Deferred income tax assets, net 22,140 6,472 Total assets $ 1,507,599 $ 1,803,941 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,990 $ 3,954 Accrued expenses 42,241 57,625 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 45,231 61,579 Client fund obligations 1,225,614 1,394,469 Total current liabilities 1,270,845 1,456,048 Deferred rent 22,812 31,263 Other long-term liabilities 1,118 1,723 Deferred income tax liabilities, net — 6,943 Total liabilities $ 1,294,775 $ 1,495,977 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019; 52,758 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and 53,075 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 219,588 207,982 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (6,678 ) 99,817 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (139 ) 112 Total stockholders' equity $ 212,824 $ 307,964 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,507,599 $ 1,803,941

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the

Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the

Years Ended

June 30,

2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenues: Recurring fees $ 89,989 $ 110,943 $ 354,432 $ 436,955 Interest income on funds held for clients 2,974 5,717 9,093 19,881 Total recurring revenues 92,963 116,660 363,525 456,836 Implementation services and other 3,653 3,713 14,002 10,797 Total revenues 96,616 120,373 377,527 467,633 Cost of revenues: Recurring revenues 27,298 32,409 104,009 125,211 Implementation services and other 11,448 7,685 45,188 28,640 Total cost of revenues 38,746 40,094 149,197 153,851 Gross profit 57,870 80,279 228,330 313,782 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 26,702 31,912 95,484 112,599 Research and development 10,418 13,443 37,645 50,329 General and administrative 25,914 25,715 79,252 94,630 Total operating expenses 63,034 71,070 212,381 257,558 Operating income (loss) (5,164 ) 9,209 15,949 56,224 Other income 337 667 802 1,822 Income (loss) before income taxes (4,827 ) 9,876 16,751 58,046 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,274 ) (365 ) (21,847 ) 4,223 Net income (loss) $ (1,553 ) $ 10,241 $ 38,598 $ 53,823 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax 32 90 (139 ) 251 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 32 90 (139 ) 251 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,521 ) $ 10,331 $ 38,459 $ 54,074 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.74 $ 1.02 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.70 $ 0.97 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 52,699 53,017 52,425 52,914 Diluted 52,699 55,692 54,887 55,414

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises are included in the above line items:

For the

Three Months Ended

June 30, For the

Years Ended

June 30,

2018 2019 2018 2019 Cost of revenue - recurring $ 773 $ 898 $ 3,026 $ 3,679 Cost of revenue - implementation services and other 294 462 1,522 1,865 Sales and marketing 1,646 2,208 7,502 8,059 Research and development 1,040 1,364 4,076 5,844 General and administrative 4,871 5,286 15,691 21,567 Total $ 8,624 $ 10,218 $ 31,817 $ 41,014

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

For the Years Ended June 30, 2017(1) 2018(1) 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 6,718 $ 38,598 $ 53,823 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 26,734 30,354 38,765 Depreciation and amortization expense 21,027 30,202 34,564 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 152 (21,870 ) 4,134 Provision for doubtful accounts 113 296 283 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities — (443 ) (2,230 ) Net realized losses on sales of available-for-sale securities — 2 — Loss on disposal of equipment 253 227 454 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (472 ) (1,494 ) (1,188 ) Deferred contract costs — — (34,992 ) Prepaid expenses and other (2,074 ) (2,141 ) 389 Accounts payable 219 740 (75 ) Accrued expenses 6,465 11,641 13,625 Tenant improvement allowance 2,845 11,754 7,480 Net cash provided by operating activities 61,980 97,866 115,032 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other — (196,597 ) (250,685 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities — 73,044 246,243 Capitalized internal-use software costs (13,641 ) (15,638 ) (20,142 ) Purchases of property and equipment (21,338 ) (21,676 ) (11,280 ) Lease allowances used for tenant improvements (2,845 ) (11,754 ) (7,480 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents — (6,658 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (37,824 ) (179,279 ) (43,344 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations (297,163 ) 281,467 168,855 Payment of contingent consideration — — (1,000 ) Repurchases of common shares — — (34,991 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 34 — 85 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,677 4,304 5,982 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (11,342 ) (10,554 ) (24,207 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation 447 — — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (304,347 ) 275,217 114,724 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents (280,191 ) 193,804 186,412 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 1,326,118 1,045,927 1,239,731 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of year $ 1,045,927 $ 1,239,731 $ 1,426,143 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Build-out allowances received from landlords $ — $ 1,956 $ 1,264 Purchase of property and equipment and internal-use software, accrued but not paid $ 667 $ 659 $ 4,260 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid (refunds received) for income taxes $ 28 $ (53 ) $ 412 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,468 $ 137,193 $ 132,476 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 942,459 1,102,538 1,293,667 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 1,045,927 $ 1,239,731 $ 1,426,143

(1) Certain amounts have been reclassified to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-18, "Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash (a consensus of the FASB Emerging Issues Task Force)."

Paylocity Holding Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands except per share data) Three months

Ended

June 30, For the year

Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reconciliation from gross profit to adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 57,870 $ 80,279 $ 228,330 $ 313,782 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 3,957 4,067 14,315 16,921 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 1,067 1,360 4,548 5,544 Adjusted gross profit $ 62,894 $ 85,706 $ 247,193 $ 336,247 Three months

Ended

June 30, For the year

Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reconciliation from total recurring revenues to adjusted recurring gross profit: Total recurring revenues $ 92,963 $ 116,660 $ 363,525 $ 456,836 Cost of recurring revenues 27,298 32,409 104,009 125,211 Recurring gross profit 65,665 84,251 259,516 331,625 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 3,957 4,067 14,315 16,921 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 773 898 3,026 3,679 Adjusted recurring gross profit $ 70,395 $ 89,216 $ 276,857 $ 352,225 Three months

Ended

June 30, For the year

Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reconciliation from operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income: Operating income (loss) $ (5,164 ) $ 9,209 $ 15,949 $ 56,224 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 8,624 10,218 31,817 41,014 Lease exit costs & accelerated depreciation expense (3) 3,996 1,417 3,996 1,417 Amortization of acquired intangibles 619 563 1,695 2,251 Acquisition-related costs (1) - - 191 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 8,075 $ 21,407 $ 53,648 $ 100,906 Three months

Ended

June 30, For the year

Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reconciliation from net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income: Net income (loss) $ (1,553 ) $ 10,241 $ 38,598 $ 53,823 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 8,624 10,218 31,817 41,014 Amortization of acquired intangibles 619 563 1,695 2,251 Acquisition-related costs (1) - - 191 - Lease exit costs & accelerated depreciation expense (3) 3,996 1,417 3,996 1,417 Income tax effect on adjustments (4) (3,310 ) (2,196 ) (9,425 ) (11,617 ) Valuation allowance release (5) (186 ) - (22,771 ) - Excess tax benefit related to employee stock-based compensation payments (6) (814 ) (1,189 ) (11,787 ) (10,541 ) Impact of tax reform (7) (1,191 ) - 8,626 - Non-GAAP net income $ 6,185 $ 19,054 $ 40,940 $ 76,347 Three months

Ended

June 30, For the year

Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Non-GAAP net income $ 6,185 $ 19,054 $ 40,940 $ 76,347 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares (pro forma for the three months ended June 30, 2018) 55,354 55,692 54,887 55,414 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.75 $ 1.38 Three months

Ended

June 30, For the year

Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reconciliation from diluted weighted-average number of common shares as reported to pro forma diluted weighted average number of common shares Diluted weighted-average number of common shares, as reported 52,699 55,692 54,887 55,414 Weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive shares 2,655 - - - Diluted weighted-average number of common shares (pro forma for the three months ended June 30, 2018) 55,354 55,692 54,887 55,414 Three months

Ended

June 30, For the year

Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ (1,553 ) $ 10,241 $ 38,598 $ 53,823 Interest expense - - - - Income tax expense (benefit) (3,274 ) (365 ) (21,847 ) 4,223 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,562 9,351 30,202 34,564 EBITDA 4,735 19,227 46,953 92,610 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 8,624 10,218 31,817 41,014 Acquisition-related costs (1) - - 191 - Lease exit costs (2) 2,336 423 2,336 423 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,695 $ 29,868 $ 81,297 $ 134,047 Three months

Ended

June 30, For the year

Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reconciliation of non-GAAP Sales and Marketing: Sales and Marketing $ 26,702 $ 31,912 $ 95,484 $ 112,599 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 1,646 2,208 7,502 8,059 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing $ 25,056 $ 29,704 $ 87,982 $ 104,540 Three months

Ended

June 30, For the year

Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reconciliation of non-GAAP Total Research and Development: Research and Development $ 10,418 $ 13,443 $ 37,645 $ 50,329 Capitalized internal-use software costs 4,196 5,436 15,638 20,142 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 1,040 1,364 4,076 5,844 Non-GAAP Total Research and Development $ 13,574 $ 17,515 $ 49,207 $ 64,627 Three months

Ended

June 30, For the year

Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reconciliation of non-GAAP General and Administrative: General and Administrative $ 25,914 $ 25,715 $ 79,252 $ 94,630 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 4,871 5,286 15,691 21,567 Amortization of acquired intangibles 619 563 1,695 2,251 Lease exit costs & accelerated depreciation expense (3) 3,996 1,417 3,996 1,417 Acquisition-related costs (1) - - 191 - Non-GAAP General and Administrative $ 16,428 $ 18,449 $ 57,679 $ 69,395 For the year

Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 97,866 $ 115,032 Capitalized internal-use software costs (15,638 ) (20,142 ) Purchases of property and equipment (21,676 ) (11,280 ) Lease allowances used for tenant improvements (11,754 ) (7,480 ) Free Cash Flow $ 48,798 $ 76,130 (1) Acquisition-related costs: Includes legal, accounting and other professional fees as well as various other costs directly associated with acquisitions. (2) Lease exit costs: Includes the acceleration of rent and other expenses associated with the remaining lease term on our previous headquarters as a result of the transition to the Company's new headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois. (3) Lease exit costs and accelerated depreciation expense: Includes the lease exit costs outlined above in item (2) as well as accelerated depreciation expense related to property and equipment as a result of the transition to the Company's new headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois. (4) Income tax effect on adjustments: Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock release and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related costs and lease exit costs and accelerated depreciation expense. (5) Valuation allowance release: We established a valuation allowance on all of our net deferred tax assets except for deferred tax liabilities associated with indefinite-lived intangible assets during fiscal 2014, given that we determined that it was more likely than not that we would not recognize the benefits of its net operating loss carryforwards prior to their expiration. As a result of our improving financial performance, including net income in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 and other factors, we released our valuation allowance against net deferred tax assets, resulting in a one-time, non-cash increase to net income. (6) Excess tax benefit related to employee stock-based compensation payments: Net federal and state tax windfall or shortfall benefits related to employee stock-based compensation payments. (7) Impact of tax reform: On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the Act) was signed into law. During fiscal 2018 we recorded an increase in our income tax provision due to the enactment of the Act. This increase to the provision for income taxes related to a reduction in net deferred tax assets, and is excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures because it is an expense that we do not consider part of ongoing operations.

