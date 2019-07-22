Paylocity Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results





SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of payroll and human capital management software solutions, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full fiscal 2019 results for Thursday, August 8 at 4 p.m. Central Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).



To listen to the conference call live, dial (855) 226-3021 or (315) 625-6892. The conference ID is 8749097. Please dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time. A live webcast can be accessed at www.paylocity.com.

A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at www.paylocity.com.

A press release highlighting the Company's results will be issued in advance of the conference call and will be accessible at www.paylocity.com in the investor relations section.

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity's comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth. Most recently, Paylocity was honored as #20 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work Employees' Choice list; highlighted on several G2 Crowd Grid® Reports, including leading Satisfaction scores on 13 HCM software-focused reports; recognized as a top HR performer on the Workforce 100; and ranked #27 on Crain's Fast 50 list of fastest-growing Chicago-area companies, among receiving a number of other national and local awards. For more information about Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com.

