Patriot One Selected as the Security Technology partner for Bleutech Park Las Vegas



A $7.5b project and the first digital infrastructure city of its kind in the world

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc.(TSX: PAT) (OTCQX:PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of the PATSCAN™ Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to be selected as the security technology partner for Bleutech Park Las Vegas, a $7.5b Las Vegas Mini-City project that will be the World's First Net-Zero, Smart, Connected and Safe City. The partnership was announced via a press release by Bleutech Park on Monday, September 9, 2019 and via social media on Friday, August 30, 2019.



Prior to these announcements, Bleutech Park Las Vegas held an event on Wednesday, August 28, with key technology partners from around the world who shared their technologies and their excitement for being a part of the "Smart Mini-City" project; a first of its kind in the world. Distinguished guests learned more about the project and got a first-hand look at the advanced technologies that will be integrated at Bleutech Park Las Vegas, scheduled to host its groundbreaking ceremony in December 2019.

The event began with the unveiling of state-of-the-art technologies and new renderings of Bleutech Park Las Vegas by the team of architects and engineers. KME Architects Principal, Melvin Green began the program with what was echoed by all partners, "We are excited because of the foresight to bring Bleutech Park to Las Vegas for its sustainability. We all have a vested interest in this project, because we have to leave this earth for our kids and their future generations."

Bleutech Park Las Vegas CTIO, Bertrand Dano introduced key technology partners, from all around the world, who are making it possible for Bleutech Park Las Vegas to be powered by the sun, wind and footsteps, thereby creating its own energy "off-the-grid." Following the renderings and information shared about its supertrees, representatives from Cisco, Pavegen, Knightscope, Onyx Solar, and Patriot One Technologies demonstrated each of their technologies and their impact into this one-of-a-kind project. From footsteps creating energy, to transparent colorful photovoltaic glass for building structures, to fully autonomous robots powered by the use of AI for security and technologies delivering innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions.

"Patriot One is honored to be selected as the security technology partner for Bleutech Park, a $7.5b Las Vegas Mini-City project that will be the World's First Net-Zero, Smart, Connected and Safe City," shared Martin Cronin, CEO & President of Patriot One Technologies

To stay up-to-date with Bleutech Park Las Vegas, please visit BleutechPark.com and follow the project on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @Bleutechparklv.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX:PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL): Patriot One's mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Bleutech Park Las Vegas: Bleutech Park Properties Inc. is a Delaware registered Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) private fund dedicated to providing finance, operation and asset management of primarily Bleutech Park projects throughout the US market and abroad. Bleutech Park Properties Inc. is proud to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the future of smart and connected infrastructure while leveraging emerging technologies with higher standards of sustainability and 100% off-the-grid commitment revolutionizing the world for the future.

