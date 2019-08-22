Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Announces Return to Treasury of 25,000,000 Common Shares





Commack, New York, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC:PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce its Officers and Board of Directors have agreed to return twenty-five million (25,000,000) shares of common stock. The shares will be canceled and returned to the treasury to increase overall shareholder value.

The corporate growth is focused on efficiency, profitability, and expansion. Those key factors made it necessary to coordinate this step as we transition into the next phase of development as an organization. This restructuring allows the Company to build shareholder value and progress towards achieving its 2019 initiatives. The Company will update its shareholders over the coming weeks with additional information.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and strategic partners to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment.

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

Source: Patient Access Solutions Inc.