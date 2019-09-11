Pascal Biosciences to Present at International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit





VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pascal Biosciences Inc. (TSX.V:PAS) ("Pascal" or the "Company"). Pascal announces that Dr. Patrick Gray, CEO, will present an update today on the Company's lead cannabinoid-based drug candidate, PAS-403, at the Second Annual International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit taking place in Boston, MA.



The Second Annual International Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Conference brings together world leaders researching the discovery and development of drugs from cannabis. Dr. Gray will discuss PAS-403 for the treatment of glioblastoma, including the progression to preclinical development, development of a manufacturing process, and fulfillment of FDA-required studies for biochemistry, metabolism, and safety.

"It's rewarding to report on our continued progress at Pascal to support the start of clinical trials of PAS-403 in glioblastoma, a devastating brain cancer with limited therapeutic options," said Dr. Gray. "As we near clinical development, we have the guidance of our renowned clinical advisory board, and we have recently filed an international patent application under the PCT to protect our PAS-403 program."

Pascal will be presenting updates on additional programs to scientific and investor audiences later this year, including the upcoming CannMed 2019 Conference - Inspiring Science, Community & Hope - taking place September 23-24 in Pasadena, CA

About Pascal Biosciences Inc.



Pascal is a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative approaches for the treatment of cancer including cannabinoid-based therapeutics and targeted therapies. The Company's leading portfolio comprises a small molecule therapeutic, PAS-403, that is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. In addition, Pascal is developing a B-cell targeted antibody for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. For more information, visit www.pascalbiosciences.com.

Investors:

invest@pascalbiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

info@pascalbiosciences.com

Tel: 206-769-9219

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments express or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such factors include, among others, our stage of development, lack of any product revenues, additional capital requirements, risk associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market our products, the ability to protect our intellectual property, dependence on collaborative partners and the prospects for negotiating additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements and their timing. Specifically, certain risks and uncertainties that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from any future events or results expressed or implied by such statements and information include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that: products that we develop may not succeed in preclinical or clinical trials, or future products in our targeted corporate objectives; our future operating results are uncertain and likely to fluctuate; we may not be able to raise additional capital; we may not be successful in establishing additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements; we may not be able to establish marketing and the costs of launching our products may be greater than anticipated; we have no experience in commercial manufacturing; we may face unknown risks related to intellectual property matters; we face increased competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and other factors as described in detail in our filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such forward- looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release"

Source: Pascal Biosciences Inc.