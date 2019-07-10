Quantcast

See headlines for PVF/UN
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Partners Value Investments LP Announces Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 04:55:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments LP (the "Partnership", TSXV: PVF.UN TSXV: PVF.PR.U) announced today the results of the previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") by PVII SubCo Inc. ("SubCo"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Partnership, to purchase up to 9,915,637 Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1 (the "Preferred Units") of the Partnership at a price per Preferred Unit of US$25.2127 (the "Purchase Price"). The Offer expired at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) on July 9, 2019. A total of 14,370,975 Preferred Units have been tendered under the Offer.

    In accordance with the terms of the Offer, SubCo will be taking up 9,915,637 Preferred Units at a price per Preferred Unit equal to the Purchase Price. Payments will be made to tendering holders of Preferred Units as soon as possible.

    This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell Preferred Units.

    For further information, contact Investor Relations at ir@pvii.ca or 416-956-5142.

    This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the Offer. Although the company believes that such statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Reference is made to the most recent Annual Report for a description of the major risk factors. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the company, investors and others should carefully consider such factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information. whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

    Source: Partners Value Investments LP

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: PVF-UN, PVF.PR, PVF.UN




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8202.53
    60.80  ▲  0.75%
    DJIA 26860.20
    76.71  ▲  0.29%
    S&P 500 2993.07
    13.44  ▲  0.45%
    Data as of Jul 10, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar