Quantcast

Parker to Announce Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on August 1st; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern Time

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 05:25:00 PM EDT


CLEVELAND, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year earnings before the market opens on Thursday, August 1, 2019, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time.  During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year results, guidance for fiscal 2020 and respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts.  The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com with an accompanying slide presentation.  The webcast will be archived on the site and available for replay later that day.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 63 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

Contact:
Media -
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts -
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com

Source: Parker-Hannifin Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: PH




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8207.24
22.03  ▲  0.27%
DJIA 27222.97
3.12  ▲  0.01%
S&P 500 2995.11
10.69  ▲  0.36%
Data as of Jul 18, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar