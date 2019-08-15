Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Quantcast

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 88 cents per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of August 28, 2019. The dividend is payable September 13, 2019.

This is the company's 277th consecutive quarterly dividend.  Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 63 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.  

