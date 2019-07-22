Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2019





NEWARK, Ohio, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American:PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2019 (three and six months ended June 30, 2019). Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.01 per common share, payable on September 10, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of August 16, 2019.

Park's net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $22.2 million, a 21.5 percent decrease from $28.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 net income per diluted common share was $1.33, compared to $1.83 in the second quarter of 2018. Park's net income for first half of 2019 was $47.6 million, a 19.8 percent decrease from $59.4 million for first half of 2018. Net income per diluted common share was $2.94 for the first half of 2019, compared to $3.85 for the first half of 2018.

Park Chairman and CEO David Trautman said, "Comparing the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2018 is a challenge. The first half of 2018 included some unanticipated nonrecurring revenue and the second quarter of 2019 included anticipated merger-related expenses."

"Our banking organization continues to perform consistently well, including increases in commercial loans and installment loans in the first half of this year," Trautman said.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $29.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 2.1 percent increase from $28.8 million reported for the second quarter of 2018. The bank reported net income of $56.1 million for the first half of 2019, compared to $55.5 million for the first half of 2018. In the first half of 2019, the bank (not including loans from the Carolina Alliance Bank Division) grew installment loans by 10.1 percent annualized and commercial loans by 3.5 percent annualized.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation had $8.7 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2019). The Park organization consists of community bank divisions, specialty finance companies, and a non-bank subsidiary. Park's banking operations are conducted through Park subsidiary The Park National Bank and its divisions, which include Fairfield National Bank Division, Richland Bank Division, Century National Bank Division, First-Knox National Bank Division, United Bank, N.A. Division, Second National Bank Division, Security National Bank Division, Unity National Bank Division, The Park National Bank of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky Division, NewDominion Bank Division and Carolina Alliance Bank Division. Park also includes Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018 2019 2019 2018 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 2nd QTR 1Q '19 2Q '18 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 75,851 $ 67,776 $ 64,742 11.9 % 17.2 % Provision for loan losses 1,919 2,498 1,386 (23.2 )% 38.5 % Other income 22,808 22,025 23,242 3.6 % (1.9 )% Other expense 70,192 56,827 52,534 23.5 % 33.6 % Income before income taxes $ 26,548 $ 30,476 $ 34,064 (12.9 )% (22.1 )% Income taxes 4,385 5,021 5,823 (12.7 )% (24.7 )% Net income $ 22,163 $ 25,455 $ 28,241 (12.9 )% (21.5 )% MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (b) $ 1.34 $ 1.63 $ 1.85 (17.8 )% (27.6 )% Earnings per common share - diluted (b) 1.33 1.62 1.83 (17.9 )% (27.3 )% Cash dividends declared per common share 1.01 1.21 1.21 (16.5 )% (16.5 )% Book value per common share at period end 56.92 54.06 49.51 5.3 % 15.0 % Market price per common share at period end 99.39 94.75 111.42 4.9 % (10.8 )% Market capitalization at period end 1,631,741 1,480,990 1,699,277 10.2 % (4.0 )% Weighted average common shares - basic (a) 16,560,545 15,651,541 15,285,532 5.8 % 8.3 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (a) 16,642,571 15,744,777 15,417,607 5.7 % 7.9 % Common shares outstanding at period end 16,417,562 15,630,499 15,251,095 5.0 % 7.6 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.04 % 1.32 % 1.52 % (21.2 )% (31.6 )% Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 9.49 % 12.31 % 15.02 % (22.9 )% (36.8 )% Yield on loans 5.23 % 5.14 % 4.90 % 1.8 % 6.7 % Yield on investment securities 2.78 % 2.82 % 2.73 % (1.4 ) % 1.8 % Yield on money market instruments 2.64 % 2.76 % 1.99 % (4.3 ) % 32.7 % Yield on interest earning assets 4.76 % 4.66 % 4.39 % 2.1 % 8.4 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.04 % 0.97 % 0.64 % 7.2 % 62.5 % Cost of borrowings 2.15 % 2.01 % 1.84 % 7.0 % 16.8 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.16 % 1.10 % 0.79 % 5.5 % 46.8 % Net interest margin (g) 3.92 % 3.86 % 3.81 % 1.6 % 2.9 % Efficiency ratio (g) 70.61 % 62.77 % 59.23 % 12.5 % 19.2 % OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP): Tangible book value per share (d) $ 46.30 $ 46.42 $ 44.77 (0.3 )% 3.4 % N.M. - Not meaningful Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 1Q '19 2Q '18 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,396,530 $ 1,400,987 $ 1,529,783 (0.3 )% (8.7 )% Loans 6,376,737 5,740,760 5,324,974 11.1 % 19.8 % Allowance for loan losses 54,003 53,368 49,452 1.2 % 9.2 % Goodwill and other intangibles 174,288 119,421 72,334 45.9 % 140.9 % Other real estate owned (OREO) 3,839 4,629 5,729 (17.1 )% (33.0 )% Total assets 8,657,453 7,852,246 7,462,156 10.3 % 16.0 % Total deposits 7,032,120 6,325,212 6,015,844 11.2 % 16.9 % Borrowings 595,578 602,569 631,139 (1.2 )% (5.6 )% Total shareholders' equity 934,432 845,044 755,088 10.6 % 23.8 % Tangible equity (d) 760,144 725,623 682,754 4.8 % 11.3 % Total nonperforming loans 86,833 86,471 98,867 0.4 % (12.2 )% Total nonperforming assets 94,168 94,596 104,596 (0.5 )% (10.0 )% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 73.66 % 73.11 % 71.36 % 0.8 % 3.2 % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 1.36 % 1.51 % 1.86 % (9.9 )% (26.9 )% Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.48 % 1.65 % 1.96 % (10.3 )% (24.5 )% Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 0.85 % 0.93 % 0.93 % (8.6 )% (8.6 )% Net loan charge-offs $ 1,284 $ 642 $ 903 100.0 % 42.2 % Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (a) 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 60.0 % 14.3 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 10.79 % 10.76 % 10.12 % 0.3 % 6.6 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 8.96 % 9.38 % 9.24 % (4.5 )% (3.0 )% Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (a) 10.92 % 10.71 % 10.11 % 2.0 % 8.0 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (a) 14.79 % 14.74 % 14.26 % 0.3 % 3.7 % Average loans / Average deposits (a) 91.03 % 90.78 % 88.23 % 0.3 % 3.2 %

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios) Six months

ended June 30 Six months

ended June 30 Percent

change vs '18 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 143,627 $ 129,592 10.8 % Provision for loan losses 4,417 1,646 168.3 % Other income 44,833 50,145 (10.6 )% Other expense 127,019 106,842 18.9 % Income before income taxes $ 57,024 $ 71,249 (20.0 )% Income taxes 9,406 11,885 (20.9 )% Net income $ 47,618 $ 59,364 (19.8 )% MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (b) $ 2.96 $ 3.88 (23.7 )% Earnings per common share - diluted (b) 2.94 3.85 (23.6 )% Cash dividends declared per common share 2.22 2.15 3.3 % Weighted average common shares - basic (a) 16,106,043 15,286,932 5.4 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (a) 16,193,643 15,424,585 5.0 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.17 % 1.61 % (27.3 )% Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 10.81 % 15.92 % (32.1 )% Yield on loans 5.19 % 4.92 % 5.5 % Yield on investment securities 2.80 % 2.68 % 4.5 % Yield on money market instruments 2.70 % 1.76 % 53.4 % Yield on interest earning assets 4.71 % 4.39 % 7.3 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.01 % 0.59 % 71.2 % Cost of borrowings 2.08 % 1.78 % 16.9 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.13 % 0.75 % 50.7 % Net interest margin (g) 3.89 % 3.84 % 1.3 % Efficiency ratio (g) 66.87 % 58.98 % 13.4 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Net loan charge-offs $ 1,926 $ 2,182 (11.7 )% Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (a) 0.06 % 0.08 % (25.0 )% CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (a) 10.82 % 10.08 % 7.3 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (a) 14.77 % 14.20 % 4.0 % Average loans / Average deposits (a) 90.91 % 88.80 % 2.4 % N.M. - Not meaningful Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 82,471 $ 64,496 $ 154,474 $ 128,898 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 6,919 7,746 13,914 14,513 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,308 2,178 4,525 4,352 Other interest income 528 271 1,169 642 Total interest income 92,226 74,691 174,082 148,405 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 8,811 4,107 15,904 7,397 Time deposits 4,357 2,886 8,134 5,437 Interest on borrowings 3,207 2,956 6,417 5,979 Total interest expense 16,375 9,949 30,455 18,813 Net interest income 75,851 64,742 143,627 129,592 Provision for loan losses 1,919 1,386 4,417 1,646 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 73,932 63,356 139,210 127,946 Other income 22,808 23,242 44,833 50,145 Other expense 70,192 52,534 127,019 106,842 Income before income taxes 26,548 34,064 57,024 71,249 Income taxes 4,385 5,823 9,406 11,885 Net income $ 22,163 $ 28,241 $ 47,618 $ 59,364 Per Common Share: Net income - basic $ 1.34 $ 1.85 $ 2.96 $ 3.88 Net income - diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.83 $ 2.94 $ 3.85 Weighted average shares - basic 16,560,545 15,285,532 16,106,043 15,286,932 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,642,571 15,417,607 16,193,643 15,424,585 Cash dividends declared $ 1.01 $ 1.21 $ 2.22 $ 2.15

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 160,589 $ 141,890 Money market instruments 98,916 25,324 Investment securities 1,396,530 1,428,145 Loans 6,376,737 5,692,132 Allowance for loan losses (54,003 ) (51,512 ) Loans, net 6,322,734 5,640,620 Bank premises and equipment, net 72,129 59,771 Goodwill and other intangible assets 174,288 119,710 Other real estate owned 3,839 4,303 Other assets 428,428 384,545 Total assets $ 8,657,453 $ 7,804,308 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 1,907,027 $ 1,804,881 Interest bearing 5,125,093 4,455,979 Total deposits 7,032,120 6,260,860 Borrowings 595,578 636,966 Other liabilities 95,323 73,976 Total liabilities $ 7,723,021 $ 6,971,802 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018)



$ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized in 2019 and 2018; 17,623,216 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and

16,586,165 shares issued at December 31, 2018) 456,911 358,598 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (26,307 ) (49,788 ) Retained earnings 625,227 614,069 Treasury shares (1,205,654 shares at June 30, 2019 and 887,987 shares at December 31, 2018) (121,399 ) (90,373 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 934,432 $ 832,506 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,657,453 $ 7,804,308

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 127,115 $ 118,870 $ 122,485 $ 118,561 Money market instruments 80,239 54,551 87,212 73,437 Investment securities 1,413,309 1,506,699 1,401,641 1,478,564 Loans 6,332,167 5,289,056 6,012,446 5,295,814 Allowance for loan losses (53,849 ) (49,750 ) (53,124 ) (50,168 ) Loans, net 6,278,318 5,239,306 5,959,322 5,245,646 Bank premises and equipment, net 71,253 56,109 66,079 56,307 Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,311 72,334 142,587 72,334 Other real estate owned 4,183 8,416 4,277 10,962 Other assets 436,767 403,463 422,899 401,608 Total assets $ 8,576,495 $ 7,459,748 $ 8,206,502 $ 7,457,419 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 1,887,335 $ 1,602,228 $ 1,809,213 $ 1,585,742 Interest bearing 5,068,709 4,392,733 4,804,076 4,378,091 Total deposits 6,956,044 5,994,961 6,613,289 5,963,833 Borrowings 597,448 645,909 622,414 678,296 Other liabilities 86,377 64,777 82,853 63,414 Total liabilities $ 7,639,869 $ 6,705,647 $ 7,318,556 $ 6,705,543 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — $ — $ — Common shares 455,895 307,689 407,533 307,714 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (36,825 ) (54,184 ) (41,655 ) (47,965 ) Retained earnings 624,995 588,170 623,291 579,448 Treasury shares (107,439 ) (87,574 ) (101,223 ) (87,321 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 936,626 $ 754,101 $ 887,946 $ 751,876 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,576,495 $ 7,459,748 $ 8,206,502 $ 7,457,419

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 82,471 $ 72,003 $ 72,342 $ 69,905 $ 64,496 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 6,919 6,995 7,275 7,691 7,746 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,308 2,217 2,213 2,205 2,178 Other interest income 528 641 337 428 271 Total interest income 92,226 81,856 82,167 80,229 74,691 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 8,811 7,093 6,006 6,412 4,107 Time deposits 4,357 3,777 3,610 3,328 2,886 Interest on borrowings 3,207 3,210 2,921 2,813 2,956 Total interest expense 16,375 14,080 12,537 12,553 9,949 Net interest income 75,851 67,776 69,630 67,676 64,742 Provision for loan losses 1,919 2,498 3,359 2,940 1,386 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 73,932 65,278 66,271 64,736 63,356 Other income 22,808 22,025 26,892 24,064 23,242 Other expense 70,192 56,827 62,597 59,316 52,534 Income before income taxes 26,548 30,476 30,566 29,484 34,064 Income taxes 4,385 5,021 4,305 4,722 5,823 Net income $ 22,163 $ 25,455 $ 26,261 $ 24,762 $ 28,241 Per Common Share: Net income - basic $ 1.34 $ 1.63 $ 1.67 $ 1.58 $ 1.85 Net income - diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.62 $ 1.67 $ 1.56 $ 1.83

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (in thousands) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 6,935 $ 6,723 $ 6,814 $ 6,418 $ 6,666 Service charges on deposits 2,655 2,559 2,852 2,861 2,826 Other service income 4,040 2,818 3,279 3,246 3,472 Debit card fee income 5,227 4,369 4,581 4,352 4,382 Bank owned life insurance income 1,286 1,006 2,190 2,585 1,031 ATM fees 460 440 444 500 510 OREO valuation adjustments (55 ) (27 ) (93 ) (77 ) (114 ) (Loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net (159 ) (12 ) 142 (81 ) (147 ) Net loss on the sale of investment securities (607 ) — — — — Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 232 1,742 (17 ) 89 1,348 Other components of net periodic benefit income 1,183 1,183 1,705 1,705 1,705 Gain on the sale of loans — — 2,826 — — Miscellaneous 1,611 1,224 2,169 2,466 1,563 Total other income $ 22,808 $ 22,025 $ 26,892 $ 24,064 $ 23,242 Other expense: Salaries $ 32,093 $ 25,805 $ 27,103 $ 27,229 $ 24,103 Employee benefits 9,014 8,430 7,977 7,653 7,630 Occupancy expense 3,223 3,011 2,769 2,976 2,570 Furniture and equipment expense 4,386 4,150 4,170 3,807 4,013 Data processing fees 2,905 2,133 2,222 2,580 1,902 Professional fees and services 10,106 6,006 8,516 8,065 6,123 Marketing 1,455 1,226 1,377 1,364 1,185 Insurance 1,381 1,156 1,277 1,388 1,196 Communication 1,375 1,333 1,335 1,207 1,189 State tax expense 1,054 1,005 750 1,000 958 Amortization of intangible assets 702 289 289 289 — Miscellaneous 2,498 2,283 4,812 1,758 1,665 Total other expense $ 70,192 $ 56,827 $ 62,597 $ 59,316 $ 52,534

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Allowance for loan losses: Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 53,368 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 $ 56,494 $ 54,352 Charge-offs 2,928 2,987 13,552 19,403 20,799 14,290 Recoveries 1,644 2,345 7,131 10,210 20,030 11,442 Net charge-offs 1,284 642 6,421 9,193 769 2,848 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 1,919 2,498 7,945 8,557 (5,101 ) 4,990 Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 54,003 $ 53,368 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 $ 56,494 General reserve trends: Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 54,003 $ 53,368 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 $ 56,494 Specific reserves 2,379 2,468 2,273 684 548 4,191 General reserves $ 51,624 $ 50,900 $ 49,239 $ 49,304 $ 50,076 $ 52,303 Total loans $ 6,376,737 $ 5,740,760 $ 5,692,132 $ 5,372,483 $ 5,271,857 $ 5,068,085 Impaired commercial loans 50,225 50,881 48,135 56,545 70,415 80,599 Total loans less impaired commercial loans $ 6,326,512 $ 5,689,879 $ 5,643,997 $ 5,315,938 $ 5,201,442 $ 4,987,486 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.02 % 0.06 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 0.85 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.11 % General reserves as a % of total loans less impaired commercial loans 0.82 % 0.89 % 0.87 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.05 % General reserves as a % of total loans less impaired commercial loans (excluding

acquired loans) 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.91 % N.A. N.A. N.A. Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 66,675 $ 69,175 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 $ 95,887 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 17,759 15,757 15,173 20,111 18,175 24,979 Loans past due 90 days or more 2,399 1,539 2,243 1,792 2,086 1,921 Total nonperforming loans $ 86,833 $ 86,471 $ 85,370 $ 93,959 $ 108,083 $ 122,787 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 3,042 3,114 2,788 6,524 6,025 7,456 Other real estate owned - SEPH 797 1,515 1,515 7,666 7,901 11,195 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank 3,496 3,496 3,464 4,849 — — Total nonperforming assets $ 94,168 $ 94,596 $ 93,137 $ 112,998 $ 122,009 $ 141,438 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.05 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.34 % 1.67 % 1.89 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.36 % 1.51 % 1.50 % 1.75 % 2.05 % 2.42 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.48 % 1.65 % 1.64 % 2.10 % 2.31 % 2.79 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.50 % 1.63 % 1.93 % PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 69,175 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 $ 95,887 $ 100,393 New nonaccrual loans 17,952 12,484 76,611 58,753 74,786 80,791 Resolved nonaccrual loans 20,452 11,263 80,713 74,519 82,851 85,297 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 66,675 $ 69,175 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 $ 95,887 Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end): Unpaid principal balance $ 56,338 $ 61,838 $ 59,381 $ 66,585 $ 95,358 $ 109,304 Prior charge-offs 6,113 10,957 11,246 10,040 24,943 28,705 Remaining principal balance 50,225 50,881 48,135 56,545 70,415 80,599 Specific reserves 2,379 2,468 2,273 684 548 4,191 Book value, after specific reserves $ 47,846 $ 48,413 $ 45,862 $ 55,861 $ 69,867 $ 76,408

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net interest income $ 75,851 $ 67,776 $ 64,742 $ 143,627 $ 129,592 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and

Carolina Alliance acquisitions 1,606 266 — 1,872 — less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships — 7 814 7 3,310 Net interest income - adjusted $ 74,245 $ 67,503 $ 63,928 $ 141,748 $ 126,282 Provision for loan losses $ 1,919 $ 2,498 $ 1,386 $ 4,417 $ 1,646 less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (65 ) (100 ) (325 ) (165 ) (505 ) Provision for loan losses - adjusted $ 1,984 $ 2,598 $ 1,711 $ 4,582 $ 2,151 Other income $ 22,808 $ 22,025 $ 23,242 $ 44,833 $ 50,145 less net (loss) gain on sale of former Vision Bank OREO properties $ (139 ) $ — $ 32 $ (139 ) $ 4,202 less gain on 8.55% prior investment in NewDominion — — — — 3,500 less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships — — 46 — 1,057 less net loss on the sale of debt securities in the ordinary course of

business (607 ) — — (607 ) (2,271 ) Other income - adjusted $ 23,554 $ 22,025 $ 23,164 $ 45,579 $ 43,657 Other expense $ 70,192 $ 56,827 $ 52,534 $ 127,019 $ 106,842 less merger related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina

Alliance acquisitions 6,058 276 445 6,334 595 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and

Carolina Alliance acquisitions 702 289 — 991 — less management and consulting expenses related to collection of

payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships — — 47 — 1,236 less one-time incentive expense — — — — 1,128 Other expense - adjusted $ 63,432 $ 56,262 $ 52,042 $ 119,694 $ 103,883 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ 1,225 $ 40 $ (152 ) $ 1,266 $ (1,542 ) Net income - reported $ 22,163 $ 25,455 $ 28,241 $ 47,618 $ 59,364 Net income - adjusted $ 26,773 $ 25,607 $ 27,668 $ 52,379 $ 53,562 Diluted EPS $ 1.33 $ 1.62 $ 1.83 $ 2.94 $ 3.85 Diluted EPS, adjusted (h) $ 1.61 $ 1.63 $ 1.79 $ 3.23 $ 3.47 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.04 % 1.32 % 1.52 % 1.17 % 1.61 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.25 % 1.33 % 1.49 % 1.29 % 1.45 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.06 % 1.34 % 1.53 % 1.19 % 1.62 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.28 % 1.35 % 1.50 % 1.31 % 1.46 % Annualized return on average equity (a)(b) 9.49 % 12.31 % 15.02 % 10.81 % 15.92 % Annualized return on average equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 11.47 % 12.38 % 14.72 % 11.90 % 14.37 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 11.53 % 14.36 % 16.61 % 12.88 % 17.62 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 13.92 % 14.44 % 16.28 % 14.17 % 15.89 % Efficiency ratio (g) 70.61 % 62.77 % 59.23 % 66.87 % 58.98 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 64.36 % 62.33 % 59.28 % 63.39 % 60.63 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.92 % 3.86 % 3.81 % 3.89 % 3.84 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.84 % 3.85 % 3.77 % 3.84 % 3.75 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) (a) Averages are for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 and the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018. (b) Reported measure uses net income. (c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 936,626 $ 838,723 $ 754,101 $ 887,946 $ 751,876 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 165,311 119,611 72,334 142,587 72,334 AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 771,315 $ 719,112 $ 681,767 $ 745,359 $ 679,542 (d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY: June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 934,432 $ 845,044 $ 755,088 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 174,288 119,421 72,334 TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 760,144 $ 725,623 $ 682,754 (e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equals average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 AVERAGE ASSETS $ 8,576,495 $ 7,832,397 $ 7,459,748 $ 8,206,502 $ 7,457,419 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 165,311 119,611 72,334 142,587 72,334 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 8,411,184 $ 7,712,786 $ 7,387,414 $ 8,063,915 $ 7,385,085 (f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS: June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,657,453 $ 7,852,246 $ 7,462,156 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 174,288 119,421 72,334 TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 8,483,165 $ 7,732,825 $ 7,389,822 (g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets. RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest income $ 92,226 $ 81,856 $ 74,691 $ 174,082 $ 148,405 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 752 734 705 1,486 1,406 Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 92,978 $ 82,590 $ 75,396 $ 175,568 $ 149,811 Interest expense 16,375 14,080 9,949 30,455 18,813 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 76,603 $ 68,510 $ 65,447 $ 145,113 $ 130,998 (h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliation above. (i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.

