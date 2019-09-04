Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference





BOSTON, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present at 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9 at 11:15 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.



To access the live webcast of Paratek's presentation, please visit http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/prtk/.

Please connect to the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the live presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast can be accessed for up to 90 days following the live presentation.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company's lead commercial product, NUZYRA™ (omadacycline), which has launched and is available in the U.S., is a once-daily intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Paratek is also studying NUZYRA for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTI).



Paratek has submitted a marketing authorization application of omadacycline in the European Union. Paratek has entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.



Under a research agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense, omadacycline also is being studied against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases of public health and biodefense importance, including plague and anthrax.



SEYSARA™ (sarecycline) is an FDA-approved product with respect to which we have exclusively licensed certain rights in the United States to Almirall, LLC, or Almirall. SEYSARA is currently being marketed by Almirall in the U.S. as a new once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. Paratek retains development and commercialization rights with respect to sarecycline in the rest of the world.



Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.



For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.



Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects and potential. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein

