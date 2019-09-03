Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)





BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that on August 30, 2019, the Company granted stock options and restricted stock units to six new employees of the Company. These awards were granted pursuant to the Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2017 Inducement Plan, as amended, which was approved by the Company's board of directors on June 15, 2017, under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules, for equity grants to employees entering into employment or returning to employment after a bona fide period of non-employment with the Company, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with the Company.

The stock options are to acquire, in the aggregate, 20,550 shares of the Company's common stock at a per share exercise price of $3.74, the closing sales price on August 30, 2019, and shall vest over a four-year vesting period, under which 25% of the shares will vest after 12 months of employment, with the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter over the remaining 36-month period, subject to the employee's continuous service. The restricted stock units are to acquire, in the aggregate, 17,350 shares of the Company's common stock and shall vest upon the conclusion of a 36-month vesting period, under which one hundred percent 100% of the restricted stock units will vest after 36 months of employment, subject to the employee's continuous service. The stock options and restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2017 Inducement Plan, as amended, and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement and restricted stock unit award agreement covering each grant.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company's lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), which has launched and is available in the U.S., is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Paratek is also studying NUZYRA for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTI).

Paratek has submitted a marketing authorization application of omadacycline in the European Union. Paratek has entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Under a research agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense, omadacycline also is being studied against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases of public health and biodefense importance, including plague and anthrax.

SEYSARA™ (sarecycline) is an FDA-approved product with respect to which we have exclusively licensed certain rights in the United States to Almirall, LLC, or Almirall. SEYSARA is currently being marketed by Almirall in the U.S. as a new once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. Paratek retains development and commercialization rights with respect to sarecycline in the rest of the world.



Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories. For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.

About NUZYRA

NUZYRA (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily intravenous (IV) and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals, and other drug-resistant strains.

Please see full Prescribing Information for NUZYRA at www.NUZYRA.com.

