Parallax Health Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results



Company Reduces Net Loss by 40% Over Prior Year Six Months Period

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PRLX) ("Parallax"), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, reports financial results for June 30, 2019, and for the three and six months then ended.



On August 19, 2019, the management of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), discussed with the Company's Audit Committee possible errors identified within the Company's financial statements that may affect the interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2019, and for the three and six months then ended. The possible errors are all non-cash and primarily related to the valuation of certain warrants issued by the Company in 2018 in connection with certain promissory notes and debentures, and the characterization of debt versus equity, in accordance with FASB Topic 480, "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." The accounts affected by a possible bifurcation of debt and equity, and possible resulting beneficial conversion features, include convertible promissory notes, convertible debentures, paid in capital and accumulated deficit on the consolidated balance sheets; and discount amortization and interest expense on the consolidated statements of income.

The Company's Audit Committee and management continue to believe that the Company's financial statements covering the referenced periods, notwithstanding the possible corrections discussed above, fairly present, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company as of the end of and for the referenced periods and may continue to be relied upon and that the Company's internal control over financial reporting was effective during these periods.

As a result of the possible corrections, Marcum LLP ("Marcum"), the Company's independent accounting firm, has not completed its review of the interim financial information for the period ended June 30, 2019, and for the three and six months then ended (the "Quarterly Report"), as required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC. As a result, the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been delayed.

Upon completion of the analysis to determine if corrections are necessary, Marcum will be able to complete their SAS 100 review of the interim financial information, and the Company will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019, as soon as practicable thereafter.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019, were $900, compared with total revenues of $4,869 for the second quarter of 2018.

Cost of sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $3,861, compared with cost of sales of $4,739 for the same period last year, with the decrease due to lower expenses related to the human capital necessary to facilitate the effective delivery of the Company's remote patient monitoring and related services to its customers. The gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was a loss $2,961, a decrease from the gross profit of $130 in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Net operating loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.7 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with a net operating loss for the second quarter of 2018 of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share. The $497,533 increase in operating loss from continuing operations is primarily due to an increase in general and administrative expenses.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.7 million, a 40% increase from G&A expenses of $1.2 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increases in non-cash stock option expense, as well as higher expenses related to payroll, accounting, consulting fees and marketing. Professional fees of $477,992 represented a major component of G&A expenses in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $2.1 million, or $0.01 per common share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.02 per share, for the same period last year.

Year-to-date Financial Results

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019, were $51,890, compared to total revenues of $9,759 for the same period last year. Gross margin improved to a profit of $42,918 for the first six months of 2019, compared with a loss of $518 in gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Total operating expenses remained $3.1 million in the first six months of 2019, similar to operating expenses from continuing operations of $3.1 million in the first six months of 2018.

The Company recorded a net operating loss of $3.1 million, or $0.02 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with a net operating loss of $3.1 million or $0.02 per share, for the same period last year.

Net loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $3.8 million, or $0.01 per common share, compared with a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.04 per share, for the same period last year.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited and

Unreviewed) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,598 $ 262 Prepaid expenses 8,900 -- Operating lease right of use asset 102,313 -- Total current assets 126,811 262 Property and equipment, net 2,540 -- Intangible assets, net 518,725 579,035 Deposits 7,800 -- Goodwill 785,060 785,060 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,440,936 $ 1,364,357 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,796,712 $ 2,655,138 Operating lease liability 102,313 -- Debentures, convertible 24,500 755,627 Debentures, convertible, related party 685,806 428,132 Notes payable 220,000 -- Notes payable, convertible, net of unamortized discount 780,177 296,000 Notes payable, convertible, related party 20,000 -- Related party payables 1,396,628 1,004,720 Total current liabilities 6,026,136 5,139,617 Long-term liabilities License fees payable 422,000 430,000 Royalties payable 295,598 310,000 Debentures, convertible, net of unamortized discount -- 226,050 Notes payable, convertible 720,154 720,154 Notes payable, convertible, related party 491,100 491,100 Notes payable, bank 23,950 28,995 Total long-term liabilities 1,952,802 2,206,299 Total liabilities 7,978,938 7,345,916 Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock, $.001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 978 1,014 977,352 and 1,013,691 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively Common stock, $.001 par, 500,000,000 and 250,000,000 shares 204,808 158,113 authorized, 204,807,879 and 158,113,141 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively Additional paid in capital-preferred 1,315,689 1,415,653 Additional paid in capital-common 13,555,777 9,715,921 Subscriptions receivable (500,000 ) -- Accumulated deficit (21,115,254 ) (17,272,260 ) Total stockholders' deficit (6,538,002 ) (5,981,559 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 1,440,936 $ 1,364,357

The notes are an integral part of these interim unaudited consolidated financial statements







PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited and Unreviewed) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenue $ 900 $ 4,869 $ 51,890 $ 9,759 Cost of sales 3,861 4,739 8,972 10,277 Gross profit (loss) (2,961 ) 130 42,918 (518 ) General and administrative expenses 1,722,848 1,228,406 3,179,136 3,100,232 Operating loss (1,725,809 ) (1,228,276 ) (3,136,218 ) (3,100,750 ) Other expenses Loss on settlements -- -- (33,272 ) -- Discount amortization (308,366 ) (1,335,000 ) (438,786 ) (2,620,000 ) Interest expense (134,704 ) (395,776 ) (234,718 ) (718,925 ) Total other expenses (443,070 ) (1,730,776 ) (706,776 ) (3,338,925 ) Net loss - continuing operations (2,168,879 ) (2,959,052 ) (3,842,994 ) (6,439,675 ) Net loss - discontinued operations -- (671,660 ) -- (918,171 ) Net loss $ (2,168,879 ) $ (3,630,712 ) $ (3,842,994 ) $ (7,357,846 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted Continuing operations $ (0.012 ) $ (0.020 ) $ (0.022 ) $ (0.045 ) Discontinued operations $ -- $ (0.005 ) $ -- $ (0.006 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 187,592,006 146,211,165 175,845,013 144,700,905

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements







PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited and Unreviewed) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,842,994 ) $ (6,439,675 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 60,398 60,644 Stock compensation/stock option amortization 1,334,277 2,033,829 Discount amortization 438,786 2,620,000 Allowance for bad debt -- 236 Loss on settlement 33,272 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in trade and other receivables -- 2,859 (Increase) in prepaid expenses (8,900 ) (5,780 ) (Increase) in deposits (7,800 ) -- Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 31,302 757,050 Increase in royalties payable 6,598 -- Increase in related party payables 411,908 376,892 Net cash used by operating activities (1,543,153 ) (593,945 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of professional equipment (2,628 ) -- Net cash used by investing activities (2,628 ) -- Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from notes payable 220,000 -- Repayment of notes payable (5,045 ) (5,451 ) Proceeds from convertible notes payable 556,780 782,000 Repayment of convertible notes payable (65,000 ) (50,000 ) Repayment of debentures (685,750 ) -- Proceeds from issuance of preferred treasury shares 69,000 -- Proceeds from issuance of common shares 1,471,132 41,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,561,117 767,549 Net cash provided by continuing operations 15,336 173,604 Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash used by operating activities -- (134,510 ) Net cash used by discontinued operations -- (134,510 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 15,336 39,094 Cash - beginning of period 262 183 Cash - end of period $ 15,598 $ 39,277 NON-CASH ACTIVITIES Dividends paid in kind on preferred stock returned to treasury $ 58,232 $ -- Preferred stock returned to treasury for debt settlement $ 100,000 $ -- Conversion of accounts payable to convertible note payable $ 20,000 $ 37,500 Conversion of accounts payable to related party convertible note payable $ 20,000 $ -- Conversion of convertible notes payable to common stock $ 512,142 $ 48,114 Conversion of related party convertible notes payable to non-related party convertible notes payable $ -- $ 576,154 Conversion of related party payables to non-related party payables $ -- $ 42,356 Subscriptions receivable $ (500,000 ) $ (342 ) SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Interest paid Continuing operations $ 44,375 $ 798 Discontinued operations $ -- $ 106 Income taxes paid $ -- $ --

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

