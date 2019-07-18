Parallax Health Sciences Announces Licensing Agreement With HealthPointe Solutions 









Cognitive Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Combined with Outcomes Optimization for the Healthcare Market

SANTA MONICA, CA, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PRLX) ("Parallax" or the "Company"), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, today announces it has entered into a strategic license agreement with HealthPointe Solutions, a provider of health and wellness solutions powered by cognitive artificial intelligence, ("Cognitive AI"). HealthPointe's Cognitive AI solutions powers understanding across a wide variety of healthcare analytics and driving value-based outcomes.

Mark Anderson, HealthPointe Solutions, Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer, states, "Our collaboration with Parallax Health Sciences will bring a new age of behavior modification toolkits for population and digital health allowing better collaboration between physicians and their patients while driving treatment compliance, digital monitoring, and better outcomes to reduce the burden of illness for the populations we engage. We are truly excited about our opportunity to help transform the healthcare landscape together."

Nathaniel Bradley, Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. Chief Technology Officer, stated, "We chose HealthPointe Solutions because of their senior management's deep background in healthcare and healthcare technologies." Mr. Bradley continued, "HealthPointe Solutions provides us with a broad menu of tools to deliver the solutions that are core to our product offerings. HealthPointe Solutions focus is on ‘Cognitive Intelligence' which is right in line with our vision of the future of artificial intelligence. The Cognitive AI platform provided by HealthPointe Solutions combines the complex nature of healthcare data extraction, management and analysis, coupled with our need for seamless interoperability of applications and technologies and strong security at all points of our services and allows our team to focus on the solutions most important to our customers."

Paul Arena, Parallax Health Sciences, Inc., Chief Executive Officer, stated, "HealthPointe Solutions is powered by Cyc, the worlds longest-lived artificial intelligence platform, and other advance Artificial Intelligence engines and knowledge bases in turn making HealthPointe Solutions the ideal partner to integrate with the Parallax Care Platform. HealthPointe Solutions shares our mission to reduce costs, increase access, and improve outcomes for patients and allow providers to deliver better outcomes."

About HealthPointe Solutions

HealthPointe's mission is to improve the health and well-being of consumers, through modernizing practitioner and consumer interactions with the power of true Cognitive Artificial Intelligence. HPS' Cognitive AI is the next generation of AI, a technology developed over 35 years at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars. The HPS Health Cloud leverages a comprehensive medical and wellness knowledge base, which support shared decisions, to solve healthcare's most difficult challenges. For more information, please visit www.healthpointe-solutions.com

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

