Quantcast

Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Energy & Industrials Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 19, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT

Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Energy & Industrials Conference


HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) ("Par Pacific") today announced that members of its management team will attend the 2019 Seaport Global Securities Energy & Industrials Conference in Chicago on August 28, 2019.  Will Monteleone, Chief Financial Officer and Suneel Mandava, SVP, Finance will participate in 1x1 meetings. 

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically complex markets.  Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations.  In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 33 retail locations.  Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

For more information contact:

Suneel Mandava

Senior Vice President, Finance

(713) 969-2136

smandava@parpacific.com

Source: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: PARR




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8002.81
106.82  ▲  1.35%
DJIA 26135.79
249.78  ▲  0.96%
S&P 500 2923.65
34.97  ▲  1.21%
Data as of Aug 19, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar