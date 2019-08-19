Panoro Minerals Announces Granting of Options

Quantcast

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, Frankfurt: PZM) ("Panoro", or the "Company") Panoro announces the granting of 4,300,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.15 to directors, officers, senior management and employees pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and subject to the TSX Venture Exchange rules and regulations.

    On behalf of the Board of Panoro Minerals Ltd.

    Luquman A. Shaheen, M.B.A., P.Eng., P.E.

    President & CEO

    FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

    Panoro Minerals Ltd.

    Luquman Shaheen, President & CEO

    Phone: 604.684.4246  Fax: 604.684.4200

    Email: info@panoro.com

    Web: www.panoro.com    		 Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

    Melanie Barbeau

    Tel.: (514) 939-3989

    mbarbeau@renmarkfinancial.com

    www.renmarkfinancial.com

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: Panoro Minerals Ltd

