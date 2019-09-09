Paleo Resources Commences Sales From Ranger A #1 Well, Polk County, Texas





CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paleo Resources, Inc. ("Paleo" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: PRE, OTCQB:PRIEF) is pleased to announce that the Ranger A #1 well, located in Polk County, Texas, recently completed a tie-in to local pipeline infrastructure and commenced sales of natural gas at a rate of approximately 538 mcf per day.



The Ranger A #1 well was one of five successful wells drilled to date by Paleo in Polk County, Texas and was completed and tested in June 2017. The well was completed at a measured depth of 3,066-3,072 feet and flow tested over a four-day period. The Ranger A #1 tested 2,106 mcf gas per day on a 18/64 choke with stabilized flowing pressure of 1,165 psi and a calculated Absolute Open Flow Rate (AOF) of 22,102 mcf gas per day. The Ranger A #1 well produced no formation water on test.

Paleo owns a seventy five percent (75%) working interest in the Ranger A #1 well until "payout" as defined in the Amended Exploration Agreement covering the project area, at which time the working interest shall reduce to fifty percent (50%).

Paleo Resources, Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas.

