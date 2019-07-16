PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2019





Net Earnings of $128.1 Million, or $1.07 Per Diluted Share; Up 16% from Prior Quarter

Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin of 4.72%; Up 3 Basis Points from Prior Quarter

Loan and Lease Production of $1.4 Billion; $165 Million of Net Loan Growth

Core Deposits Represent 83% of Total Deposits

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq:PACW) today announced net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 of $128.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the first quarter of 2019 of $112.6 million, or $0.92 per diluted share. The increase in net earnings in the second quarter included a $22.2 million pre-tax gain on the sale of securities which contributed $0.13 per diluted share.

Matt Wagner, President and CEO, commented, "We continue to see favorable results from our credit de-risking strategy with sustained improvement in our credit quality metrics. Year-to-date net charge-offs are 48% lower than the same period in 2018 and year-to-date credit loss provisions are 44% lower than the same period in 2018. Our second quarter of 2019 results produced a return on assets of 1.99% and a return on tangible equity of 23.15%."

Mr. Wagner continued, "We experienced solid loan production in the second quarter bringing our net loan growth to $515 million for the first half of 2019. However, competition for core deposits and customers desiring higher yields on their funds resulted in total deposits being flat in the first half of 2019. Core deposit generation remains a priority in order to help fund loan growth and maintain our net interest margin."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

At or For the At or For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase June 30, Increase Financial Highlights 2019 2019 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net earnings $ 128,125 $ 112,604 $ 15,521 $ 240,729 $ 234,011 $ 6,718 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.15 $ 1.99 $ 1.85 $ 0.14 Return on average assets 1.99 % 1.77 % 0.22 1.88 % 1.96 % (0.08 ) Return on average tangible equity (1) 23.15 % 20.64 % 2.51 21.91 % 21.03 % 0.88 Net interest margin ("NIM") (tax equivalent) 4.72 % 4.69 % 0.03 4.70 % 5.15 % (0.45 ) Yield on average loans and leases (tax equivalent) 6.26 % 6.16 % 0.10 6.21 % 6.21 % - Cost of average total deposits 0.81 % 0.73 % 0.08 0.77 % 0.34 % 0.43 Efficiency ratio 41.6 % 42.4 % (0.8 ) 42.0 % 40.7 % 1.3 Total assets $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 $ 20,276 $ 26,344,414 $ 24,529,557 $ 1,814,857 Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 18,472,852 $ 18,307,697 $ 165,155 $ 18,472,852 $ 16,885,192 $ 1,587,660 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 7,299,213 $ 7,712,409 $ (413,196 ) $ 7,299,213 $ 8,126,153 $ (826,940 ) Core deposits $ 15,617,488 $ 16,127,638 $ (510,150 ) $ 15,617,488 $ 15,586,238 $ 31,250 Total deposits $ 18,805,756 $ 19,285,927 $ (480,171 ) $ 18,805,756 $ 17,929,192 $ 876,564 As percentage of total deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 39 % 40 % (1 ) 39 % 45 % (6 ) Core deposits 83 % 84 % (1 ) 83 % 87 % (4 ) Equity to assets ratio 18.42 % 18.20 % 0.22 18.42 % 19.48 % (1.06 ) Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.50 % 9.23 % 0.27 9.50 % 9.86 % (0.36 ) Book value per share $ 40.49 $ 39.86 $ 0.63 $ 40.49 $ 38.36 $ 2.13 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 18.83 $ 18.22 $ 0.61 $ 18.83 $ 17.35 $ 1.48 (1) Non-GAAP measure.



INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased by $6.0 million to $260.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $254.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 due to a higher yield on average loans and leases, a higher balance of average loans and leases, and one more day in the second quarter of 2019, offset partially by higher deposit costs. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 6.26% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 6.16% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the yield on average loans and leases was due principally to loan prepayment fees being $6.3 million higher in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. The prepayment fees added 11 basis points to the second quarter loan yield and were primarily from two loans.

The tax equivalent NIM was 4.72% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.69% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the NIM was due mainly to higher loan prepayment fees, partially offset by higher deposit costs.

The cost of average total deposits increased to 0.81% for the second quarter of 2019 from 0.73% for the first quarter of 2019 due to a lower average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits and higher rates paid on deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase Provision for Credit Losses 2019 2019

(Decrease) (In thousands)

Addition to allowance for loan and lease losses $ 10,000 $ 4,000 $ 6,000 Reduction to reserve for unfunded loan commitments (2,000 ) - (2,000 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 8,000 $ 4,000 $ 4,000

Noninterest Income

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase Noninterest Income 2019 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands)

Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,771 $ 3,730 $ 41 Other commissions and fees 11,590 11,008 582 Leased equipment income 9,182 9,282 (100 ) Gain on sale of loans and leases 326 - 326 Gain on sale of securities 22,192 2,161 20,031 Other income: Dividends and (losses) gains on equity investments (83 ) 296 (379 ) Warrant income 1,214 2,279 (1,065 ) Other 2,701 2,308 393 Total noninterest income $ 50,893 $ 31,064 $ 19,829

Noninterest income increased by $19.8 million to $50.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $31.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 due mainly to a $20.0 million increase in the gain on sale of securities attributable to a $22.2 million net gain on sales of $980.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a net gain of $2.2 million on sales of $405.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. We re-positioned a portion of our securities portfolio in the second quarter to shorten the duration of the portfolio and to enhance liquidity.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase Noninterest Expense 2019 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands)

Compensation $ 68,956 $ 70,845 $ (1,889 ) Occupancy 14,457 14,320 137 Data processing 6,817 6,925 (108 ) Other professional services 4,629 4,513 116 Insurance and assessments 4,098 4,038 60 Intangible asset amortization 4,870 4,870 - Leased equipment depreciation 5,558 5,651 (93 ) Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (146 ) 29 (175 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - 618 (618 ) Loan expense 3,451 2,885 566 Other 12,737 11,593 1,144 Total noninterest expense $ 125,427 $ 126,287 $ (860 )

Noninterest expense decreased by $0.9 million to $125.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $126.3 million for the first quarter of 2019 attributable primarily to a $1.9 million decrease in compensation expense, offset partially by a $1.1 million increase in other expense. Compensation expense decreased due mainly to lower payroll taxes and bonus expense. Other expense increased primarily due to a loss on the early termination of a lease.



Income Taxes

The overall effective income tax rate was 28.2% for the second quarter of 2019 and 27.7% for the first quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the full year 2019 is estimated to be in the range of 27-28%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans and Leases

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held June 30, March 31, June 30, for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees (1) 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period $ 18,307,697 $ 17,957,713 $ 17,957,713 Additions: Production 1,436,299 1,174,838 2,611,137 Disbursements 1,293,747 1,192,972 2,486,719 Total production and disbursements 2,730,046 2,367,810 5,097,856 Reductions: Payoffs (1,529,213 ) (933,300 ) (2,462,513 ) Paydowns (979,987 ) (1,038,964 ) (2,018,951 ) Total payoffs and paydowns (2,509,200 ) (1,972,264 ) (4,481,464 ) Sales (38,054 ) (16,936 ) (54,990 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets - (37 ) (37 ) Charge-offs (17,637 ) (3,465 ) (21,102 ) Transfers to loans held for sale - (25,124 ) (25,124 ) Total reductions (2,564,891 ) (2,017,826 ) (4,582,717 ) Balance, end of period $ 18,472,852 $ 18,307,697 $ 18,472,852 Weighted average rate on production (2) 5.15 % 5.11 % 5.13 % (1) Includes direct financing leases but excludes equipment leased to others under operating leases. (2) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 32 basis points to loan yields in 2019 and 31 basis points to loan yields in 2018.

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $165.2 million, or 4% annualized, in the second quarter of 2019 to $18.5 billion at June 30, 2019. The net loan growth in the second quarter was primarily from the income producing and other residential loan class, which included $177 million of multi-family loan pool purchases, and the asset-based loan class.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 % of % of % of Loan and Lease Portfolio (1) Amount Total Amount Total Amount Total (In thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 4,435,274 24% $ 4,640,510 25% $ 5,010,680 30% Income producing and other residential 3,640,752 20% 3,518,948 19% 2,555,695 15% Total real estate mortgage 8,076,026 44% 8,159,458 44% 7,566,375 45% Real estate construction and land: Commercial 972,891 5% 943,596 5% 831,462 5% Residential 1,403,239 8% 1,408,128 8% 1,042,564 6% Total real estate construction and land 2,376,130 13% 2,351,724 13% 1,874,026 11% Total real estate 10,452,156 57% 10,511,182 57% 9,440,401 56% Commercial: Asset-based 3,606,007 19% 3,422,202 19% 3,184,300 19% Venture capital 2,194,743 12% 2,027,450 11% 2,008,205 12% Other commercial 1,773,564 10% 1,974,702 11% 1,873,607 11% Total commercial 7,574,314 41% 7,424,354 41% 7,066,112 42% Consumer 446,382 2% 372,161 2% 378,679 2% Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 18,472,852 100% $ 18,307,697 100% $ 16,885,192 100% Total unfunded loan commitments $ 7,610,899 $ 7,465,392 $ 6,429,587 (1) Excludes loans held for sale carried at lower of cost or fair value at March 31, 2019.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 136,281 $ 36,861 $ 173,142 Charge-offs (17,637 ) - (17,637 ) Recoveries 6,393 - 6,393 Net charge-offs (11,244 ) - (11,244 ) Provision 10,000 (2,000 ) 8,000 Ending balance $ 135,037 $ 34,861 $ 169,898 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 132,472 $ 36,861 $ 169,333 Charge-offs (3,465 ) - (3,465 ) Recoveries 3,274 - 3,274 Net charge-offs (191 ) - (191 ) Provision 4,000 - 4,000 Ending balance $ 136,281 $ 36,861 $ 173,142

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment decreased to 0.92% at June 30, 2019 from 0.95% at March 31, 2019.

Gross charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 were $17.6 million and included $11.8 million for a single asset-based loan, $3.7 million for other commercial loans, and $1.5 million for venture capital loans compared to gross charge-offs for the first quarter of 2019 of $3.5 million which were primarily for other commercial loans. Recoveries for the second quarter of 2019 were $6.4 million and included $4.8 million for venture capital loans and $1.0 million for other commercial loans compared to recoveries for the first quarter of 2019 of $3.3 million which included $2.3 million for venture capital loans and $0.8 million for other commercial loans.

For the second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019, annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases were 0.25% and 0.00%.

Deposits and Client Investment Funds

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 % of % of % of Deposit Composition Amount Total Amount Total Amount Total (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,299,213 39% $ 7,712,409 40% $ 8,126,153 45% Interest checking 3,220,353 17% 3,163,228 16% 2,184,785 12% Money market 4,578,083 24% 4,714,078 25% 4,631,658 26% Savings 519,839 3% 537,923 3% 643,642 4% Total core deposits 15,617,488 83% 16,127,638 84% 15,586,238 87% Non-core non-maturity deposits 436,833 2% 454,277 2% 607,388 3% Total non-maturity deposits 16,054,321 85% 16,581,915 86% 16,193,626 90% Time deposits $250,000 and under 2,284,023 12% 2,258,989 12% 1,394,117 8% Time deposits over $250,000 467,412 3% 445,023 2% 341,449 2% Total time deposits 2,751,435 15% 2,704,012 14% 1,735,566 10% Total deposits $ 18,805,756 100% $ 19,285,927 100% $ 17,929,192 100%

At June 30, 2019, core deposits totaled $15.6 billion, or 83% of total deposits, including $7.3 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, or 39% of total deposits. The decrease in core deposits is primarily due to decreases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits across each of our business groups as customers seek out interest-earning accounts in the competitive market environment.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative non-depository cash investment options for select clients; these alternatives include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. ("PWAM"), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds at June 30, 2019 were $2.0 billion, of which $1.6 billion was managed by PWAM.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, Increase Credit Quality Metrics 2019 2019 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) NPAs and Performing TDRs: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1)(2) $ 81,265 $ 88,527 $ (7,262 ) Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more - - - Foreclosed assets, net 1,472 3,291 (1,819 ) Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 82,737 $ 91,818 $ (9,081 ) Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.44 % 0.48 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.45 % 0.50 % Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1)(2) $ 81,265 $ 88,527 $ (7,262 ) Performing TDRs held for investment 16,464 17,027 (563 ) Total impaired loans and leases $ 97,729 $ 105,554 $ (7,825 ) Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings: Pass $ 18,042,569 $ 17,824,612 $ 217,957 Special mention 239,304 292,780 (53,476 ) Classified (1) 190,979 190,305 674 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 18,472,852 $ 18,307,697 $ 165,155 Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 1.03 % 1.04 % Allowance for Credit Losses: Allowance for credit losses $ 169,898 $ 173,142 $ (3,244 ) Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $ 8,000 $ 4,000 $ 4,000 Net charge-offs (for the quarter) $ 11,244 $ 191 $ 11,053 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (for the quarter) 0.25 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 0.92 % 0.95 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 209.1 % 195.6 % (1) Excludes loans held for sale carried at lower of cost or fair value at March 31, 2019. (2) Nonaccrual loans include guaranteed amounts of $13.0 million at June 30, 2019 and $10.2 million at March 31, 2019.

Nonaccrual, classified, and special mention loans and leases fluctuate from period to period as a result of loan repayments and our ongoing active portfolio monitoring.

During the second quarter of 2019, nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $7.3 million, while classified loans and leases increased by $0.7 million and special mention loans and leases decreased by $53.5 million.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

Nonaccrual Loans and Leases (1) Accruing and June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 30-89 Days Past Due % of % of June 30, March 31, Loan Loan 2019 2019 Amount Category Amount Category Amount Amount (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 17,012 0.4% $ 12,750 0.3% $ 3,948 $ 6,863 Income producing and other residential 2,883 0.1% 2,444 0.1% 3,262 1,853 Total real estate mortgage 19,895 0.2% 15,194 0.2% 7,210 8,716 Real estate construction and land: Commercial 390 0.0% 430 0.0% - - Residential - 0.0% - 0.0% 4,672 8,949 Total real estate construction and land 390 0.0% 430 0.0% 4,672 8,949 Commercial: Asset-based 32,236 0.9% 43,406 1.3% 12,382 3,750 Venture capital 22,501 1.0% 20,437 1.0% - 4,500 Other commercial 5,799 0.3% 8,633 0.4% 439 1,694 Total commercial 60,536 0.8% 72,476 1.0% 12,821 9,944 Consumer 444 0.1% 427 0.1% 964 614 Total held for investment $ 81,265 0.4% $ 88,527 0.5% $ 25,667 $ 28,223 (1) Excludes loans held for sale carried at lower of cost or fair value at March 31, 2019.

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the second quarter of 2019, we repurchased 917,269 shares at an average price of $38.08 and a total cost of $34.9 million. At June 30, 2019, the remaining amount that could be used to repurchase shares under the $225 million Stock Repurchase Program was $124.7 million.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest") is a bank holding company with over $26 billion in assets with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California and one branch in Durham, North Carolina. Our Community Banking group provides lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices. We offer additional products and services through our National Lending and Venture Banking groups. National Lending provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. Venture Banking offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp, visit www.pacwestbancorp.com, or to learn more about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacificwesternbank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 185,075 $ 224,758 $ 175,830 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 422,663 332,124 209,937 Total cash and cash equivalents 607,738 556,882 385,767 Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 3,807,244 3,994,708 4,009,431 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 43,146 29,430 32,103 Total investment securities 3,850,390 4,024,138 4,041,534 Loans held for sale - 25,124 - Gross loans and leases held for investment 18,532,740 18,371,295 18,026,365 Deferred fees, net (59,888 ) (63,598 ) (68,652 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 18,472,852 18,307,697 17,957,713 Allowance for loan and lease losses (135,037 ) (136,281 ) (132,472 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 18,337,815 18,171,416 17,825,241 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 300,668 293,853 292,677 Premises and equipment, net 38,162 37,783 34,661 Foreclosed assets, net 1,472 3,291 5,299 Deferred tax asset, net - - 17,489 Goodwill 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 47,380 52,250 57,120 Other assets 612,119 610,731 522,896 Total assets $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 $ 25,731,354 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,299,213 $ 7,712,409 $ 7,888,915 Interest-bearing deposits 11,506,543 11,573,518 10,981,586 Total deposits 18,805,756 19,285,927 18,870,501 Borrowings 1,913,059 1,481,087 1,371,114 Subordinated debentures 456,112 454,458 453,846 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 317,477 311,684 210,305 Total liabilities 21,492,404 21,533,156 20,905,766 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 4,852,010 4,790,982 4,825,588 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 $ 25,731,354 Book value per share $ 40.49 $ 39.86 $ 39.17 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 18.83 $ 18.22 $ 18.02 Shares outstanding 119,829,104 120,201,149 123,189,833 (1) Includes net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale, net $ 73,066 $ 37,258 $ (6,075 ) (2) Non-GAAP measure.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 284,236 $ 274,229 $ 260,300 $ 558,465 $ 511,385 Investment securities 28,948 29,680 27,730 58,628 53,868 Deposits in financial institutions 1,349 650 484 1,999 1,036 Total interest income 314,533 304,559 288,514 619,092 566,289 Interest expense: Deposits 38,720 34,235 16,367 72,955 30,185 Borrowings 7,210 7,710 2,649 14,920 3,569 Subordinated debentures 7,705 7,738 7,166 15,443 13,703 Total interest expense 53,635 49,683 26,182 103,318 47,457 Net interest income 260,898 254,876 262,332 515,774 518,832 Provision for credit losses 8,000 4,000 17,500 12,000 21,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 252,898 250,876 244,832 503,774 497,332 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,771 3,730 4,265 7,501 8,439 Other commissions and fees 11,590 11,008 11,767 22,598 22,032 Leased equipment income 9,182 9,282 9,790 18,464 19,377 Gain on sale of loans and leases 326 - 106 326 4,675 Gain on sale of securities 22,192 2,161 253 24,353 6,564 Other income 3,832 4,883 13,457 8,715 17,110 Total noninterest income 50,893 31,064 39,638 81,957 78,197 Noninterest expense: Compensation 68,956 70,845 69,913 139,801 140,936 Occupancy 14,457 14,320 13,575 28,777 26,798 Data processing 6,817 6,925 6,896 13,742 13,555 Other professional services 4,629 4,513 5,257 9,142 9,696 Insurance and assessments 4,098 4,038 5,330 8,136 11,057 Intangible asset amortization 4,870 4,870 5,587 9,740 11,933 Leased equipment depreciation 5,558 5,651 5,237 11,209 10,612 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (146 ) 29 (61 ) (117 ) (183 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - 618 - 618 - Loan expense 3,451 2,885 3,058 6,336 5,329 Other expense 12,737 11,593 11,657 24,330 24,111 Total noninterest expense 125,427 126,287 126,449 251,714 253,844 Earnings before income taxes 178,364 155,653 158,021 334,017 321,685 Income tax expense 50,239 43,049 42,286 93,288 87,674 Net earnings $ 128,125 $ 112,604 $ 115,735 $ 240,729 $ 234,011 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.92 $ 1.99 $ 1.85 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 1.20 $ 1.10





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES NET EARNINGS PER SHARE CALCULATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Basic Earnings Per Share: Net earnings $ 128,125 $ 112,604 $ 115,735 $ 240,729 $ 234,011 Less: earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (1) (1,190 ) (1,163 ) (1,348 ) (2,343 ) (2,469 ) Net earnings allocated to common shares $ 126,935 $ 111,441 $ 114,387 $ 238,386 $ 231,542 Weighted-average basic shares and unvested restricted stock outstanding 120,042 122,227 126,082 121,128 126,780 Less: weighted-average unvested restricted stock outstanding (1,462 ) (1,352 ) (1,466 ) (1,407 ) (1,439 ) Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 118,580 120,875 124,616 119,721 125,341 Basic earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.92 $ 1.99 $ 1.85 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net earnings allocated to common shares $ 126,935 $ 111,441 $ 114,387 $ 238,386 $ 231,542 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 118,580 120,875 124,616 119,721 125,341 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.92 $ 1.99 $ 1.85 (1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 18,239,690 $ 284,513 6.26% $ 18,064,230 $ 274,513 6.16% $ 16,576,361 $ 260,529 6.30% Investment securities (3) 3,790,436 29,462 3.12% 3,968,531 30,572 3.12% 3,803,590 29,967 3.16% Deposits in financial institutions 228,702 1,349 2.37% 111,950 650 2.35% 112,170 484 1.73% Total interest-earning assets (1) 22,258,828 315,324 5.68% 22,144,711 305,735 5.60% 20,492,121 290,980 5.70% Other assets 3,590,361 3,631,238 3,507,516 Total assets $ 25,849,189 $ 25,775,949 $ 23,999,637 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking $ 3,242,960 10,644 1.32% $ 3,041,822 9,321 1.24% $ 2,243,767 3,932 0.70% Money market 5,046,021 14,604 1.16% 5,274,987 14,908 1.15% 5,013,119 8,072 0.65% Savings 525,648 227 0.17% 553,032 242 0.18% 656,310 245 0.15% Time 2,731,156 13,245 1.95% 2,286,932 9,764 1.73% 1,790,415 4,118 0.92% Total interest-bearing deposits 11,545,785 38,720 1.35% 11,156,773 34,235 1.24% 9,703,611 16,367 0.68% Borrowings 1,142,223 7,210 2.53% 1,218,319 7,710 2.57% 549,665 2,649 1.93% Subordinated debentures 454,901 7,705 6.79% 454,203 7,738 6.91% 451,973 7,166 6.36% Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,142,909 53,635 1.64% 12,829,295 49,683 1.57% 10,705,249 26,182 0.98% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 7,544,027 7,783,652 8,253,413 Other liabilities 343,364 347,037 208,495 Total liabilities 21,030,300 20,959,984 19,167,157 Stockholders' equity 4,818,889 4,815,965 4,832,480 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,849,189 $ 25,775,949 $ 23,999,637 Net interest income (1) $ 261,689 $ 256,052 $ 264,798 Net interest spread (1) 4.04% 4.03% 4.72% Net interest margin (1) 4.72% 4.69% 5.18% Total deposits (4) $ 19,089,812 $ 38,720 0.81% $ 18,940,425 $ 34,235 0.73% $ 17,957,024 $ 16,367 0.37% (1) Tax equivalent. (2) Includes discount accretion on acquired loans of $3.1 million, $3.0 million, and $8.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.5 million, $0.9 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 185,075 $ 224,758 $ 175,830 $ 196,502 $ 245,998 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 422,663 332,124 209,937 185,284 205,567 Total cash and cash equivalents 607,738 556,882 385,767 381,786 451,565 Securities available-for-sale 3,807,244 3,994,708 4,009,431 3,820,333 3,857,788 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 43,146 29,430 32,103 31,077 26,271 Total investment securities 3,850,390 4,024,138 4,041,534 3,851,410 3,884,059 Loans held for sale - 25,124 - - - Gross loans and leases held for investment 18,532,740 18,371,295 18,026,365 17,295,589 16,947,502 Deferred fees, net (59,888 ) (63,598 ) (68,652 ) (65,443 ) (62,310 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 18,472,852 18,307,697 17,957,713 17,230,146 16,885,192 Allowance for loan and lease losses (135,037 ) (136,281 ) (132,472 ) (141,920 ) (132,139 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 18,337,815 18,171,416 17,825,241 17,088,226 16,753,053 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 300,668 293,853 292,677 275,707 266,576 Premises and equipment, net 38,162 37,783 34,661 34,012 34,513 Foreclosed assets, net 1,472 3,291 5,299 4,407 2,231 Deferred tax asset, net - - 17,489 41,280 25,551 Goodwill 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 47,380 52,250 57,120 62,106 67,693 Other assets 612,119 610,731 522,896 494,522 495,646 Total assets $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 $ 25,731,354 $ 24,782,126 $ 24,529,557 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,299,213 $ 7,712,409 $ 7,888,915 $ 7,834,480 $ 8,126,153 Interest-bearing deposits 11,506,543 11,573,518 10,981,586 10,045,063 9,803,039 Total deposits 18,805,756 19,285,927 18,870,501 17,879,543 17,929,192 Borrowings 1,913,059 1,481,087 1,371,114 1,513,166 1,187,226 Subordinated debentures 456,112 454,458 453,846 452,944 451,878 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 317,477 311,684 210,305 194,788 183,302 Total liabilities 21,492,404 21,533,156 20,905,766 20,040,441 19,751,598 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 4,852,010 4,790,982 4,825,588 4,741,685 4,777,959 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 $ 25,731,354 $ 24,782,126 $ 24,529,557 Book value per share $ 40.49 $ 39.86 $ 39.17 $ 38.46 $ 38.36 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 18.83 $ 18.22 $ 18.02 $ 17.28 $ 17.35 Shares outstanding 119,829,104 120,201,149 123,189,833 123,283,450 124,567,950 (1) Includes net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale, net $ 73,066 $ 37,258 $ (6,075 ) $ (43,854 ) $ (22,340 ) (2) Non-GAAP measure.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 284,236 $ 274,229 $ 272,522 $ 264,062 $ 260,300 Investment securities 28,948 29,680 29,690 28,061 27,730 Deposits in financial institutions 1,349 650 527 519 484 Total interest income 314,533 304,559 302,739 292,642 288,514 Interest expense: Deposits 38,720 34,235 28,834 21,121 16,367 Borrowings 7,210 7,710 4,602 3,814 2,649 Subordinated debentures 7,705 7,738 7,538 7,390 7,166 Total interest expense 53,635 49,683 40,974 32,325 26,182 Net interest income 260,898 254,876 261,765 260,317 262,332 Provision for credit losses 8,000 4,000 12,000 11,500 17,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 252,898 250,876 249,765 248,817 244,832 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,771 3,730 4,091 3,979 4,265 Other commissions and fees 11,590 11,008 11,114 12,397 11,767 Leased equipment income 9,182 9,282 9,384 9,120 9,790 Gain on sale of loans and leases 326 - - - 106 Gain on sale of securities 22,192 2,161 786 826 253 Other income 3,832 4,883 8,151 10,590 13,457 Total noninterest income 50,893 31,064 33,526 36,912 39,638 Noninterest expense: Compensation 68,956 70,845 69,299 72,333 69,913 Occupancy 14,457 14,320 13,356 13,069 13,575 Data processing 6,817 6,925 6,930 6,740 6,896 Other professional services 4,629 4,513 6,198 6,058 5,257 Insurance and assessments 4,098 4,038 4,202 5,446 5,330 Intangible asset amortization 4,870 4,870 4,986 5,587 5,587 Leased equipment depreciation 5,558 5,651 5,758 5,001 5,237 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (146 ) 29 (311 ) (257 ) (61 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - 618 970 800 - Loan expense 3,451 2,885 2,991 2,249 3,058 Other expense 12,737 11,593 14,856 11,127 11,657 Total noninterest expense 125,427 126,287 129,235 128,153 126,449 Earnings before income taxes 178,364 155,653 154,056 157,576 158,021 Income tax expense 50,239 43,049 39,015 41,289 42,286 Net earnings $ 128,125 $ 112,604 $ 115,041 $ 116,287 $ 115,735 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.93 $ 0.94 $ 0.92 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands)

Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.99 % 1.77 % 1.84 % 1.89 % 1.93 % Return on average equity (1) 10.66 % 9.48 % 9.59 % 9.72 % 9.61 % Return on average tangible equity (1)(2) 23.15 % 20.64 % 21.23 % 21.61 % 20.98 % Efficiency ratio 41.6 % 42.4 % 41.7 % 40.9 % 39.8 % Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (1) 1.95 % 1.99 % 2.07 % 2.09 % 2.11 % Average Yields/Costs (1): Yield on: Average loans and leases (3) 6.26 % 6.16 % 6.27 % 6.20 % 6.30 % Average interest-earning assets (3) 5.68 % 5.60 % 5.68 % 5.60 % 5.70 % Cost of: Average interest-bearing deposits 1.35 % 1.24 % 1.10 % 0.83 % 0.68 % Average total deposits 0.81 % 0.73 % 0.62 % 0.46 % 0.37 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 1.64 % 1.57 % 1.40 % 1.14 % 0.98 % Net interest spread (3) 4.04 % 4.03 % 4.28 % 4.46 % 4.72 % Net interest margin (3) 4.72 % 4.69 % 4.91 % 4.99 % 5.18 % Average Balances: Assets: Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $ 18,239,690 $ 18,064,230 $ 17,275,343 $ 16,913,792 $ 16,576,361 Interest-earning assets 22,258,828 22,144,711 21,269,363 20,866,478 20,492,121 Total assets 25,849,189 25,775,949 24,784,462 24,357,771 23,999,637 Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,544,027 7,783,652 8,163,699 8,120,306 8,253,413 Interest-bearing deposits 11,545,785 11,156,773 10,422,761 10,111,927 9,703,611 Total deposits 19,089,812 18,940,425 18,586,460 18,232,233 17,957,024 Borrowings 1,142,223 1,218,319 764,039 720,449 549,665 Subordinated debentures 454,901 454,203 452,998 452,312 451,973 Interest-bearing liabilities 13,142,909 12,829,295 11,639,798 11,284,688 10,705,249 Stockholders' equity 4,818,889 4,815,965 4,758,401 4,748,819 4,832,480 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Tax equivalent.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands)

Credit Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.44 % 0.66 % 0.67 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.47 % 0.68 % 0.69 % Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.32 % 1.51 % 1.40 % Trailing 12 months net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.28 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 0.92 % 0.95 % 0.94 % 1.03 % 0.99 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 209.1 % 195.6 % 213.5 % 156.9 % 147.3 % PacWest Bancorp Consolidated Capital: Tier 1 leverage ratio (1) 9.49 % 9.38 % 10.13 % 10.10 % 10.33 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.53 % 9.48 % 10.01 % 10.18 % 10.59 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.53 % 9.48 % 10.01 % 10.18 % 10.59 % Total capital ratio (1) 12.18 % 12.15 % 12.72 % 13.03 % 13.48 % Risk-weighted assets (1) $ 23,117,367 $ 22,939,074 $ 22,525,096 $ 21,650,542 $ 20,929,325 Equity to assets ratio 18.42 % 18.20 % 18.75 % 19.13 % 19.48 % Tangible common equity ratio (2) 9.50 % 9.23 % 9.60 % 9.61 % 9.86 % Book value per share $ 40.49 $ 39.86 $ 39.17 $ 38.46 $ 38.36 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 18.83 $ 18.22 $ 18.02 $ 17.28 $ 17.35 Pacific Western Bank Capital: Tier 1 leverage ratio (1) 10.76 % 10.57 % 10.80 % 10.78 % 11.11 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.80 % 10.69 % 10.68 % 10.87 % 11.40 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.80 % 10.69 % 10.68 % 10.87 % 11.40 % Total capital ratio (1) 11.53 % 11.45 % 11.44 % 11.69 % 12.21 % (1) Capital information for June 30, 2019 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure.



GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS



This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) return on average tangible equity, (2) tangible common equity ratio, and (3) tangible book value per share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) return on average equity, (2) equity to assets ratio, and (3) book value per share.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Return on Average Tangible Equity 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net earnings $ 128,125 $ 112,604 $ 115,735 $ 240,729 $ 234,011 Average stockholders' equity $ 4,818,889 $ 4,815,965 $ 4,832,480 $ 4,817,435 $ 4,866,654 Less: Average intangible assets 2,598,762 2,603,842 2,619,351 2,601,288 2,622,455 Average tangible common equity $ 2,220,127 $ 2,212,123 $ 2,213,129 $ 2,216,147 $ 2,244,199 Return on average equity (1) 10.66 % 9.48 % 9.61 % 10.08 % 9.70 % Return on average tangible equity (2) 23.15 % 20.64 % 20.98 % 21.91 % 21.03 % (1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity. (2) Annualized net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.





Tangible Common Equity Ratio/ June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Stockholders' equity $ 4,852,010 $ 4,790,982 $ 4,825,588 $ 4,741,685 $ 4,777,959 Less: Intangible assets 2,596,050 2,600,920 2,605,790 2,610,776 2,616,363 Tangible common equity $ 2,255,960 $ 2,190,062 $ 2,219,798 $ 2,130,909 $ 2,161,596 Total assets $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 $ 25,731,354 $ 24,782,126 $ 24,529,557 Less: Intangible assets 2,596,050 2,600,920 2,605,790 2,610,776 2,616,363 Tangible assets $ 23,748,364 $ 23,723,218 $ 23,125,564 $ 22,171,350 $ 21,913,194 Equity to assets ratio 18.42 % 18.20 % 18.75 % 19.13 % 19.48 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.50 % 9.23 % 9.60 % 9.61 % 9.86 % Book value per share $ 40.49 $ 39.86 $ 39.17 $ 38.46 $ 38.36 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 18.83 $ 18.22 $ 18.02 $ 17.28 $ 17.35 Shares outstanding 119,829,104 120,201,149 123,189,833 123,283,450 124,567,950 (1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (2) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.





Contact: Matthew P. Wagner Patrick J. Rusnak President and CEO Executive Vice President and CFO Phone: 310-887-8520 714-989-4705

