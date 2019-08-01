Quantcast

PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


$0.60 Per Share Cash Dividend Payable on August 30, 2019 to Stockholders of Record on August 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq:PACW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per common share. The cash dividend is payable on August 30, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2019. 

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest") is a bank holding company with over $26 billion in assets with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California and one branch in Durham, North Carolina. Our Community Banking group provides lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices. We offer additional products and services through our National Lending and Venture Banking groups. National Lending provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Venture Banking offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp, visit www.pacwestbancorp.com, or to learn more about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

Contact: Matthew P. Wagner  Patrick J. Rusnak
  President and CEO   Executive Vice President and CFO
Phone: 310-887-8520    714-989-4705



 

Source: PacWest Bancorp

