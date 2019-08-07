Quantcast

Pacira BioSciences to Present at the 2019 Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) today reported that it will present at the 2019 Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Conference at 12:45 PM ET on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Live audio of the event can be accessed by visiting the "Events" page of the company's website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

About Pacira                                                                           

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) is a leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for health care practitioners and their patients. The company's long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time.  In April 2019, the company acquired the iovera⁰ system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

Company Contact:
Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Christian Pedetti
(973) 254-4387
Christian.pedetti@pacira.com

Source: Pacira BioSciences

