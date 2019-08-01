Pacific Ventures Group Announces Rapid Revenue Growth





LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pacific Ventures Group (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), an investment group concentrating in food and beverage distribution, announced today that its monthly gross revenues grew by over 10% in July 2019.



The Company's revenue growth is attributed to increasing the sales of its various products and meeting the demands of its rapidly growing customer base.

The Company anticipates growing its revenues by over 50% in the coming year.

About Pacific Ventures Group:

Pacific Ventures is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com. (You must be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the web site dedicated to SnöBar www.snobarcocktails.com)

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Pacific Ventures Group

310-392-5606

info@pacvgroup.com



