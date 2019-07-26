Quantcast

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


COSTA MESA, Calif., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC), the holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank (the "Bank"), a wholly owned banking subsidiary, today announced that Tom Vertin, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Curt Christianssen, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the KBW Community Bank Investor Conference being held in New York City on July 30-31, 2019.  During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors. 

A copy of the investor presentation to be used during the meetings will be made available on the Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) is the parent holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which opened for business March 1, 1999. The Bank, which is an FDIC insured, California state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a wide range of commercial banking services to businesses, business professionals and individual clients. The Bank is headquartered in Orange County and has seven locations in Southern California, located in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties. The Bank offers tailored flexible solutions for its clients including an array of loan and deposit products, sophisticated treasury management services, and comprehensive online banking services accessible at www.pmbank.com.

Contact:

Curt Christianssen

Chief Financial Officer

714-438-2500

Source: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: PMBC




