    Pacific Financial Corp Earns Record $3.6 Million, or $0.34 per Share, for the Second Quarter of 2019, and $6.6 Million, or $0.61 per Share, for the First Half of 2019; Declares Half-Year Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share, and Moves to Quarterly Cash Divide

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT

    ABERDEEN, Wash., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PFLC), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific, today reported net income increased 38% to $3.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, from $2.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018, supported by a higher net interest margin, net interest income and gains on sale of residential mortgage loans.  For the first quarter of 2019, net income was $2.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.  For the first six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $6.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, up 34% from $4.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2018.  All results are unaudited. 

    Pacific Financial also announced that it will begin paying cash dividends quarterly, instead of the current yearly cash dividends, commencing the third quarter of 2019, in a move aimed at distributing income to shareholders more regularly and efficiently.  At the same time, the board of directors declared a half-year cash dividend, which includes the first and second quarters of 2019, of $0.20 per common share payable on August 26, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 5, 2019.  On an annualized basis, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.51%, an increase of 33% from the dividend yield of 2.63% for the full year of 2018. 

    "We are excited to be able to begin distributing our cash dividend on a more frequent basis; switching to a quarterly cash dividend will provide a more regular flow of dividend income to our loyal shareholders, enhancing the timing of their return on investment," said Denise Portmann, President & Chief Executive Officer.  "We also recently qualified to trade on the OTCQX, which we believe will increase our visibility and outreach to investors.  The clear advantage of moving up to the OTCQX is improved transparency and, ultimately, increased liquidity to the benefit of investors."   

    "Following our strong earnings momentum from the first quarter, we continued to post record profits for both the current quarter and the first half of 2019," said Denise Portmann, President & Chief Executive Officer.  "Net interest margin improved by 23 basis points to 4.74% from a year earlier and yields across all asset classes improved with modest increases in our cost of funds.  Our balance sheet mix and deposit pricing strategies contributed to a 7% growth in net interest income from a year ago, reflecting the rise in interest rates over the past few years.  On a linked quarter basis, solid loan pricing discipline contributed to an increase in loan yields despite the recent inverted yield curve."  

    "With the increasing importance of technology-based services, we  introduced person-to-person (P2P) money transfer services earlier this month.  Our selection of Zelle to power this product offering improves our competitive position with both regional and national banks in this arena," said Portmann.

    Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (as of, or for the period ended June 30, 2019, except as noted):

    • Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.34 for 2Q19, compared to $0.25 for 2Q18, and $0.28 for 1Q19. For the first six months of 2019, diluted earnings per share grew 33% to $0.61 from $0.46 per diluted share for the first six months of 2018.
    • Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.62% and return on average equity ("ROAE") was 14.62%, for 2Q19, compared to 1.19% and 10.76%, respectively, for 2Q18; and 1.32% and 12.60%, respectively, for 1Q19.  Industry peer ROAA was 0.95% and ROAE was 9.11% at March 31, 2019.  [Industry peers comprise of approximately 476 banks in the SNL Microcap U.S. Bank Index.] Return on average assets ("ROAA") increased to 1.47%, and return on average equity ("ROAE") increased to 13.63%, compared to 1.12% and 11.35%, for the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
    • Net interest income was $9.7 million for 2Q19, an increase of 7% from $9.1 million for 2Q18 and grew 1% from $9.6 million for 1Q19.  Net interest income totaled $19.3 million for the first six months of 2019, compared to $18.0 million for the first six months of 2018.
    • Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis ("NIMTE"), improved by 23 basis points to 4.74% for 2Q19, compared to 4.51% for 2Q18, and expanded four basis points from 4.70% for 1Q19, reflecting improving yields on interest earning assets and slower growth in cost of funds.  Industry peer NIM was 3.71%.  [Industry peers are the 476 banks that comprised the SNL Microcap U.S. Bank Index, at March 31, 2019.] NIMTE expanded 24 basis points to 4.72% for the first six months of 2019, compared to 4.48% for the first six months of 2018.
    • Gross loans were $689.7 million at quarter end, versus $704.3 million at June 30, 2018, and $692.3 million at March 31, 2019.
    • Total deposits were $795.5 million, compared to $767.5 million at June 30, 2018, and $776.3 million at March 31, 2019.  This includes a reduction of $18.5 million and $3.8 million in brokered CDs from the year-over-year quarter and the immediate prior quarter, respectively. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 31% of total deposits, at June 30, 2019.
    • Asset quality remains solid:   
      • Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent, still on accrual status, were minimal at 0.12% of gross loans outstanding. 
      • Net charge-offs totaled $10,000, or 0.01% of average gross loans, for 2Q19, compared to net recoveries of $7,000, or 0.00% of average gross loans, for 1Q19, and net recoveries of $2,000, or 0.00% of average gross loans, for 2Q18. 
      • Nonperforming assets were $773,000, or 0.08% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, compared to $976,000, or 0.11% of total assets at March 31, 2019, and $1.5 million, or 0.16% of total assets at June 30, 2018. 
      • Adversely classified loans were $8.1 million, or 1.17% of gross loans, at June 30, 2019, versus $7.6 million, or 1.10% of gross loans, at March 31, 2019, and $9.3 million, or 1.32% of gross loans, at June 30, 2018. 
      • No provision for loan losses was incurred in 2Q19, 1Q19 or 2Q18. 
      • The allowance for loan losses to gross loans stood at 1.31% at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.31% at March 31, 2019, and 1.30% at June 30, 2018.
    • The Company's consolidated capital ratios and the Bank's capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under current regulatory requirements.
    Balance Sheet Overview
    (Unaudited)
                                   
          June 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   $  Change   %  Change   June 30, 2018   $ Change   % Change
    Assets:    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
      Cash on hand and in banks $ 33,158   $ 22,341   $ 10,817     48 % $ 16,295   $ 16,863     103 %
      Interest bearing deposits   3,250     3,250     -     0 %   994     2,256     227 %
      Federal funds sold   26,551     7,428     19,123     100 %   -     26,551     100 %
      Investment securities   104,143     120,155     (16,012 )   -13 %   107,203     (3,060 )   -3 %
      Loans held-for-sale   18,489     7,717     10,772     140 %   7,749     10,740     139 %
      Loans, net of deferred fees   688,684     691,293     (2,609 )   0 %   703,272     (14,588 )   -2 %
      Allowance for loan losses   (9,046 )   (9,056 )   10     0 %   (9,143 )   97     -1 %
        Net loans   679,638     682,237     (2,599 )   0 %   694,129     (14,491 )   -2 %
      Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast

      Bankers' Bank stock, at cost    		   2,220     2,421     (201 )   -8 %   2,453     (233 )   -9 %
      Other assets   57,496     58,180     (684 )   -1 %   58,338     (842 )   -1 %
        Total assets $ 924,945   $ 903,729   $ 21,216     2 % $ 887,161   $ 37,784     4 %
                                   
    Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                            
      Total deposits $ 795,504   $ 776,260   $ 19,244     2 % $ 767,547   $ 27,957     4 %
      Borrowings   16,681     21,719     (5,038 )   -23 %   22,896     (6,215 )   -27 %
      Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,534     8,982     2,552     28 %   8,102     3,432     42 %
      Shareholders' equity   101,226     96,768     4,458     5 %   88,616     12,610     14 %
        Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 924,945   $ 903,729   $ 21,216     2 % $ 887,161   $ 37,784     4 %
                                   
    Common Stock Shares Outstanding   10,593,697     10,580,263     13,434     0 %   10,562,593     31,104     0 %
                                   
    Book value per common share (1) $ 9.56   $ 9.15   $ 0.41     4 % $ 8.39   $ 1.17     14 %
    Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 8.28   $ 7.87   $ 0.41     5 % $ 7.11   $ 1.17     16 %
    Gross loans to deposits ratio   86.6 %   89.1 %   -2.5 %       91.6 %   -5.0 %    
                                   
    (1) Book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.
    (2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.



    Income Statement Overview
    (Unaudited)
                                   
           For the Three Months Ended, 
          June 30,  2019   Mar 31,  2019   $  Change   %  Change   June 30,  2018   $ Change   % Change
           (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
    Interest and dividend income $ 10,460   $ 10,360   $ 100     1 % $ 9,741   $ 719     7 %
    Interest expense   735     742     (7 )   -1 %   624     111     18 %
      Net interest income   9,725     9,618     107     1 %   9,117     608     7 %
    Loan loss provision   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
    Noninterest income   3,444     2,398     1,046     44 %   2,649     795     30 %
    Noninterest expense   8,692     8,412     280     3 %   8,580     112     1 %
    Income before income taxes   4,477     3,604     873     24 %   3,186     1,291     41 %
    Income tax expense   870     658     212     32 %   570     300     53 %
      Net Income $ 3,607   $ 2,946   $ 661     22 % $ 2,616   $ 991     38 %
                                   
    Average common shares outstanding - basic    10,587,140     10,576,994     10,146     0 %   10,555,340     31,800     0 %
    Average common shares outstanding - diluted   10,670,586     10,672,509     (1,923 )   0 %   10,673,808     (3,222 )   0 %
                                   
    Income per common share                            
      Basic $ 0.34   $ 0.28   $ 0.06     21 % $ 0.25   $ 0.09     36 %
      Diluted $ 0.34   $ 0.28   $ 0.06     21 % $ 0.25   $ 0.09     36 %
                                   
    Effective tax rate   19.4 %   18.3 %   1.1 %       17.9 %   1.5 %    
                                   
           For the Six Months Ended,             
          June 30,  2019   June 30,  2018   $  Change   %  Change            
           (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)             
    Interest and dividend income $ 20,820   $ 19,204   $ 1,616     8 %            
    Interest expense   1,477     1,204     273     23 %            
      Net interest income   19,343     18,000     1,343     7 %            
    Loan loss provision   -     -     -     0 %            
    Noninterest income   5,843     4,974     869     17 %            
    Noninterest expense   17,105     17,137     (32 )   0 %            
    Income before income taxes   8,081     5,837     2,244     38 %            
    Income tax expense   1,528     934     594     64 %            
      Net Income $ 6,553   $ 4,903   $ 1,650     34 %            
                                   
    Average common shares outstanding - basic    10,582,095     10,537,781     44,314     0 %            
    Average common shares outstanding - diluted   10,670,819     10,665,500     5,319     0 %            
                                   
    Income per common share                            
      Basic $ 0.62   $ 0.47   $ 0.15     32 %            
      Diluted $ 0.61   $ 0.46   $ 0.15     33 %            
                                   
    Effective tax rate   18.9 %   16.0 %   2.9 %                

    The following tables provide the reconciliation of net income to pre-tax, pre-credit operating income (non-GAAP):

    Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure
    (Unaudited)
                                   
           For the Three Months Ended, 
          June 30,  2019   Mar 31,  2019   $  Change   %  Change   June 30,  2018   $ Change   % Change
    Non-GAAP Operating Income    (Dollars in thousands) 
    Net Income $ 3,607   $ 2,946   $ 661   22 % $ 2,616   $ 991   38 %
      Loan loss provision   -     -     -   0 %   -     -   0 %
      Loss on real estate owned, net   -     -     -   0 %   -     -   0 %
      Income tax expense   870     658     212   32 %   570     300   53 %
    Pre-tax, pre-credit operating income $ 4,477   $ 3,604   $ 873   24 % $ 3,186   $ 1,291   41 %
                                   
           For the Six Months Ended,             
          June 30,  2019   June 30,  2018   $  Change   %  Change            
    Non-GAAP Operating Income    (Dollars in thousands)             
    Net Income $ 6,553   $ 4,903   $ 1,650   34 %            
      Loan loss provision   -     -     -   0 %            
      Loss on real estate owned, net   -     -     -   0 %            
      Income tax expense   1,528     934     594   64 %            
    Pre-tax, pre-credit operating income $ 8,081   $ 5,837   $ 2,244   38 %            

    Noninterest Income

    Noninterest income grew on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to an increase in revenue from the sale of residential mortgage loans and a gain from sale of investment securities.  "We realigned our investment portfolio to take advantage of the inverted yield curve during the period.  Noninterest income increased compared to the year-over-year quarter for similar reasons.  Recent decreases in mortgage rates have increased demand for refinancing and encouraged more sellers to add to the supply of housing inventory for sale in several of our Western Washington and Oregon markets.  Increases in housing prices have moderated of late, encouraging more activity since the first of the year," Portmann noted.  For the first half of the year, noninterest income was up versus the first six months of the prior year for the reasons previously noted. 

    "Our residential mortgage lending group increased its contribution to noninterest income from the preceding quarter and from the second quarter a year ago," added Portmann.  "The recent decline in mortgage interest rates appear to have spurred a modest increase in both home purchase and refinance activities within our markets during the first half of the year.  In addition, we continue to benefit from initiatives introduced last year which have improved workflow efficiencies, revenue and cost management."  

    Noninterest Income
    (Unaudited)
          For the Three Months Ended,
          June 30,  2019   Mar 31,  2019   $  Change   %  Change   June 30,  2018   $ Change   % Change
          (Dollars in thousands)
    Service charges on deposits $ 531 $ 505 $ 26   5 % $ 528 $ 3     1 %
    Gain on sale of loans, net   1,707   932   775   83 %   1,063   644     61 %
    Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net   102   -   102   100 %   -   102     100 %
    Earnings on bank owned life insurance   109   106   3   3 %   106   3     3 %
    Other noninterest income                            
      Fee income   884   829   55   7 %   910   (26 )   -3 %
      Other   111   26   85   327 %   42   69     164 %
    Total noninterest income $ 3,444 $ 2,398 $ 1,046   44 % $ 2,649 $ 795     30 %
                                   
                                   
          For the Six Months Ended,             
          June 30,  2019   June 30,  2018   $  Change   %  Change            
          (Dollars in thousands)            
    Service charges on deposits $ 1,036 $ 1,024 $ 12   1 %            
    Gain on sale of loans, net   2,638   2,007   631   31 %            
    Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net   102   -   102   100 %            
    Earnings on bank owned life insurance   215   213   2   1 %            
    Other noninterest income                            
      Fee income   1,713   1,649   64   4 %            
      Other   139   81   58   72 %            
    Total noninterest income $ 5,843 $ 4,974 $ 869   17 %            

    Noninterest Expense

    Noninterest expense increased from the preceding quarter chiefly from increases in compensation expense due to increases in commission expense associated with growth in residential mortgage production during the period and the resumption of regulatory assessment expense after the expiration of a credit in the prior quarter.  State and local tax expense increased due to the receipt in the linked quarter of a $45,000 refund from an annual reconciliation of a state revenue tax return.  Noninterest expenses increased as compared to the year-over-year quarter, primarily due to increased commissions as noted above and professional services related to executive search, strategic marketing and technology consulting expenses.  This was partially offset by declines in occupancy and equipment expense associated with the closure of two branches in first quarter of 2019.  In addition, data processing expenses declined due to a reduction in processing fees associated with a change in debit card processing switch network.   

    Noninterest expenses for the first six months of the year remained unchanged compared to the like period a year ago.   Increases in commission expenses and consulting expenses for the reasons previously cited were offset by declines in occupancy and equipment expense and regulatory assessment expense and employee travel, meals and training expense.

    Noninterest Expense
    (Unaudited)
                                   
          For the Three Months Ended,
          June 30,  2019   Mar 31,  2019   $  Change   %  Change   June 30,  2018   $ Change   % Change
          (Dollars in thousands)
    Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,506 $ 5,401 $ 105     2 % $ 5,380 $ 126     2 %
    Occupancy   510   502   8     2 %   528   (18 )   -3 %
    Equipment   241   242   (1 )   0 %   263   (22 )   -8 %
    Data processing   701   692   9     1 %   794   (93 )   -12 %
    Professional services   303   369   (66 )   -18 %   198   105     53 %
    State and local taxes   139   82   57     70 %   127   12     9 %
    FDIC and State assessments   69   8   61     763 %   102   (33 )   -32 %
    Other noninterest expense:                            
      Director fees   66   66   -     0 %   68   (2 )   -3 %
      Communication   76   71   5     7 %   86   (10 )   -12 %
      Advertising   90   66   24     36 %   93   (3 )   -3 %
      Professional liability insurance   50   50   -     0 %   45   5     11 %
      Amortization   100   91   9     10 %   103   (3 )   -3 %
      Other   841   772   69     9 %   793   48     6 %
    Total noninterest expense $ 8,692 $ 8,412 $ 280     3 % $ 8,580 $ 112     1 %
                                   
                                   
          For the Six Months Ended,             
          June 30,  2019   June 30,  2018   $  Change   %  Change            
          (Dollars in thousands)            
    Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,907 $ 10,751 $ 156     1 %            
    Occupancy   1,011   1,076   (65 )   -6 %            
    Equipment   483   585   (102 )   -17 %            
    Data processing   1,393   1,395   (2 )   0 %            
    Professional services   671   389   282     72 %            
    Other real estate owned operating costs   -   6   (6 )   -100 %            
    State and local taxes   221   245   (24 )   -10 %            
    FDIC and State assessments   76   236   (160 )   -68 %            
    Other noninterest expense:                            
      Director fees   131   132   (1 )   -1 %            
      Communication   147   156   (9 )   -6 %            
      Advertising   156   165   (9 )   -5 %            
      Professional liability insurance   99   92   7     8 %            
      Amortization   192   103   89     86 %            
      Loss on real estate owned, net   -   -   -     0 %            
      Other   1,618   1,806   (188 )   -10 %            
    Total noninterest expense $ 17,105 $ 17,137 $ (32 )   0 %            

    Income Tax Provision

    For the second quarter of 2019, Pacific Financial recorded $870,000 in income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 19.4%.  A planned reduction in nontaxable municipal securities during the current quarter contributed to the increase in the effective tax rate.  In the first quarter of 2019, Pacific Financial recorded $658,000 in income tax expense with an effective tax rate of 18.3%. This compares to tax expense of $570,000 for the second quarter of 2018, resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.9%.  Tax expense for the six months ending June 30, 2019, was $1.5 million versus $934 million in the same period for the prior year, which was impacted by a $90,000  discreet tax credit resulting from the exercise and vesting of a large amount of stock compensation awards in that period.  All increases in expense for the comparative periods are attributed to growth in pre-tax income.  In addition to federal corporate income tax, Pacific Financial also pays Oregon corporate income tax and Washington Business and Occupation tax on revenues.

    Financial Performance Overview
    (Unaudited)
                       
      For the Three Months Ended
      June 30,  2019   Mar 31,  2019   Change   June 30,  2018   Change
    Performance Ratios                  
    Return on average assets, annualized 1.62 %   1.32 %     0.30     1.19 %     0.43  
    Return on average equity, annualized 14.62 %   12.60 %     2.02     11.94 %     2.68  
    Efficiency ratio (1) 66.00 %   70.01 %     (4.01 )   72.92 %     (6.92 )
                       
    (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.          
                       
                       
      For the Six Months Ended,         
      June 30,  2019   June 30,  2018   Change        
    Performance Ratios                  
    Return on average assets, annualized 1.47 %   1.12 %     0.35          
    Return on average equity, annualized 13.63 %   11.35 %     2.28          
    Efficiency ratio (1) 67.91 %   74.59 %     (6.68 )        
                       
    (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.          

    LIQUIDITY

    Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities
    (Unaudited)
        June 30, 2019    % of Total   Mar 31, 2019    % of Total   $  Change   %  Change   June 30, 2018    Total   $  Change   %  Change
        (Dollars in thousands)
    Cash on hand and in banks $ 17,310   11 % $ 12,911   9 % $ 4,399     34 % $ 15,939   13 % $ 1,371     9 %
    Interest bearing deposits   15,848   9 %   9,430   6 %   6,418     68 %   356   0 %   15,492     4352 %
    Other interest earning deposits   3,250   2 %   3,250   2 %   -     0 %   994   1 %   2,256     227 %
    Federal funds sold   26,551   16 %   7,428   5 %   19,123     257 %   -   0 %   26,551     100 %
      Total   62,959   38 %   33,019   22 %   29,940     91 %   17,289   14 %   45,670     264 %
                                             
    Investment securities:                                        
      Collateralized mortgage obligations   46,712   28 %   39,445   27 %   7,267     18 %   37,458   30 %   9,254     25 %
      Mortgage backed securities   22,061   13 %   20,983   14 %   1,078     5 %   14,046   11 %   8,015     57 %
      U.S. Government and agency securities   536   0 %   4,107   3 %   (3,571 )   -87 %   4,141   3 %   (3,605 )   -87 %
      Municipal securities   32,766   20 %   54,555   37 %   (21,789 )   -40 %   51,469   40 %   (18,703 )   -36 %
      Corporate debt securities   1,995   1 %   993   1 %   1,002     101 %   -   0 %   1,995     100 %
      Equity securities   73   0 %   72   1 %   1     1 %   89   40 %   (16 )   -18 %
        Total   104,143   62 %   120,155   82 %   (16,012 )   -13 %   107,203   86 %   (3,060 )   -3 %
    Total cash equivalents and investment securities $ 167,102   100 % $ 153,174   100 % $ 13,928     9 % $ 124,492   100 % $ 42,610     34 %
                                             
    Total cash equivalents and investment securities                                        
      as a percent of total assets       18 %       17 %               14 %        

    "Liquidity remains strong based on existing levels of combined cash equivalents, investment securities and unused borrowing capacity.  Seasonal inflows, typical for this time of year, impacted total deposits during the current quarter," said Douglas N. Biddle, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. "Our investment securities include a large component of fully amortizing U.S. agency collateralized mortgage and mortgage-backed securities, for which we expect to have limited extension risk. Some restructuring of the securities portfolio was undertaken in the current quarter to reduce the proportion of nontaxable municipal securities.  Securities with less prepayment risk during a decline in interest rates were added to the portfolio and Fed Funds balances were increased as a result of the deepening of an inverted yield curve during the period." The expected modified duration (adjusted for calls, consensus pre-payment speeds and rate adjustment dates) of the investment portfolio was 3.9 years at June 30, 2019; 3.6 years at March 31, 2019 and 3.9 years at June 30, 2018.

    The Bank had $3.3 million in outstanding borrowings against its $185.0 million in established borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB) at June 30, 2019. The Bank had $8.3 million and $9.5 million in outstanding borrowings with the FHLB at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. The Bank's borrowing facility with the FHLB is subject to collateral and stock ownership requirements. The Bank also has available a discount window primary credit line with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco of approximately $52.8 million, subject to collateral requirements, and $16.0 million from correspondent banks, with no balance outstanding on any of these facilities.

    LOANS

    Loans by Category
    (Unaudited)
                                               
          June 30, 2019   % of Gross Loans   Mar 31, 2019   % of Gross Loans   $  Change    %  Change    June 30, 2018   % of Gross Loans   $  Change    %  Change 
          (Dollars in thousands)
    Commercial and agricultural $ 142,107     21 % $ 131,491     19 % $ 10,616     8 % $ 140,182     20 % $ 1,925     1 %
    Real estate:                                        
    Construction and development   41,815     6 %   48,377     7 %   (6,562 )   -14 %   51,325     7 %   (9,510 )   -19 %
    Residential 1-4 family   88,461     13 %   87,851     13 %   610     1 %   90,073     13 %   (1,612 )   -2 %
    Multi-family   32,010     5 %   29,500     4 %   2,510     9 %   22,755     3 %   9,255     41 %
    Commercial real estate -- owner occupied   137,565     20 %   142,175     21 %   (4,610 )   -3 %   146,788     21 %   (9,223 )   -6 %
    Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 152,143     21 %   154,140     22 %   (1,997 )   -1 %   149,941     21 %   2,202     1 %
    Farmland   30,043     4 %   28,815     4 %   1,228     4 %   28,979     4 %   1,064     4 %
    Consumer   65,533     10 %   69,916     10 %   (4,383 )   -6 %   74,280     11 %   (8,747 )   -12 %
      Gross Loans   689,677     100 %   692,265     100 %   (2,588 )   -0.4 %   704,323     100 %   (14,646 )   -2 %
      Less: allowance for loan losses   (9,046 )       (9,056 )       10         (9,143 )       97      
      Less: deferred fees   (993 )       (972 )       (21 )       (1,051 )       58      
      Net loans $ 679,638       $ 682,237       $ (2,599 )     $ 694,129       $ (14,491 )    
                                               
    Loan Concentration        
    (Unaudited)        
          June 30, 2019   % of Risk Based Capital   Mar 31, 2019   % of Risk Based Capital    Change    June 30, 2018   % of Risk Based Capital    Change         
          (Dollars in thousands)        
    Commercial and agricultural $ 142,107     132 % $ 131,491     126 %   6 % $ 140,182     143 %   -11 %        
    Real estate:                                        
    Construction and development   41,815     39 %   48,377     46 %   -7 %   51,325     52 %   -13 %        
    Residential 1-4 family   88,461     82 %   87,851     84 %   -2 %   90,073     92 %   -10 %        
    Multi-family   32,010     30 %   29,500     28 %   2 %   22,755     23 %   7 %        
    Commercial real estate -- owner occupied   137,565     128 %   142,175     136 %   -8 %   146,788     150 %   -22 %        
    Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 152,143     141 %   154,140     148 %   -7 %   149,941     153 %   -12 %        
    Farmland   30,043     28 %   28,815     28 %   0 %   28,979     30 %   -2 %        
    Consumer   65,533     61 %   69,916     67 %   -6 %   74,280     76 %   -15 %        
      Gross Loans $ 689,677       $ 692,265           $ 704,323                  
                                                             
    Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 221,663     205 % $ 226,221     217 %   -12 % $ 219,980     224 %   -19 %        
                                                   
    Total Risk Based Capital* $ 107,877       $ 104,369           $ 98,120                  
                                                   
    *Bank of the Pacific                                              

    The loan portfolio continues to be well-diversified and is originated predominately within our Western Washington and Oregon markets. Commercial loan balances grew during the current quarter reflecting the normal seasonality of our markets.  Balances were also impacted by higher than expected payoffs of several commercial real estate loans from long-term financing sources.  The portfolio includes $39.1 million in LIBOR-based and $144.1 million in Wall Street Journal Prime-based floating rate commercial, commercial real estate and home equity loans. The portfolio also includes $12.3 million in purchased government-guaranteed commercial and commercial real estate loans and $53.8 million in indirect consumer loans to finance luxury and classic cars as a part of a strategy to diversify the loan portfolio. The indirect consumer loans have been made to individuals with high credit scores and have exhibited very low losses to date. The Company manages new loan origination volume using concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by designated industry segment, real estate product types, geography and single borrower limits.  The Bank's commercial real estate loan portfolio is prudently managed to meet regulatory concentration guidelines. 

    DEPOSITS

    Deposits by Category  
    (Unaudited)  
                                               
        June 30,  2019   % of Total   Mar 31,  2019   % of Total   $  Change   %  Change   June 30,  2018   % of Total   $  Change   %  Change  
        (Dollars in thousands)  
    Interest-bearing demand $ 218,828     28 % $ 211,503   27 % $ 7,325     3 % $ 197,409     26 % $ 21,419     11 %  
    Money market   146,886     18 %   149,400   19 %   (2,514 )   -2 %   142,945     19 %   3,941     3 %  
    Savings   102,721     13 %   101,974   13 %   747     1 %   93,715     12 %   9,006     10 %  
    Time deposits (CDs)   77,870     10 %   82,003   11 %   (4,133 )   -5 %   94,294     12 %   (16,424 )   -17 %  
      Total interest-bearing deposits   546,305     69 %   544,880   70 %   1,425     0 %   528,363     69 %   17,942     3 %  
    Non-interest bearing demand   249,199     31 %   231,380   30 %   17,819     8 %   239,184     31 %   10,015     4 %  
      Total deposits $ 795,504     100 % $ 776,260   100 % $ 19,244     2.5 % $ 767,547     100 % $ 27,957     4 %  

    Total deposits increased from the linked quarter, due to seasonal deposit inflows, as previously noted. Time deposits continue to decline as a component of funding, primarily due to reduction in brokered deposits.  The proportion of noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits remained unchanged from a year ago, despite businesses reinvesting more liquidity into their operations reflecting the continued improvement in the economy. 

    Brokered certificates of deposit totaled $18.7 million at June 30, 2019, $22.5 million at March 31, 2019, and $37.2 million at June 30, 2018.  The brokered deposits were acquired during the latter part of 2015 and early 2016 with fixed rates and terms ranging from 2 to 5 years.  "These deposits were obtained to lock in historically low rates to enhance the Bank's interest rate risk mitigation strategies," explained Biddle.

    CAPITAL

    Pacific Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary Bank of the Pacific, met the thresholds to be considered "well-capitalized" under regulatory standards for total risk-based capital, Tier 1 risk-based capital, common equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 leverage capital.  All ratios have increased compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to the retention of earnings and reduction in risk-weighted assets.  All ratios have increased from the like quarter a year ago, primarily due to the retention of earnings.  In addition, the change in the unrealized gain/(loss) on investment securities classified as "Available for Sale" had a positive impact on the Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) of 10 basis points.  The unrealized gain/(loss) was $1.3 million; $442,000; and $(1.5 million) as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.  The recent decline in longer-term rates associated with the recent inversion of the yield curve contributed to this change. 

    The total risk-based capital ratios of the Company include $13.4 million of junior subordinated debentures, all of which qualified as Tier 1 capital under guidance issued by the Federal Reserve.  As provided in the Dodd-Frank Act, the Company expects to continue to rely on these junior subordinated debentures as part of its regulatory capital.

    The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.

    Capital Measures
    (unaudited)
      June 30,  2019   Mar 31,  2019   Change   June 30,  2018   Change   Well Capitalized Under Prompt Correction Action Regulations*
    Pacific Financial Corporation                      
    Total risk-based capital ratio 14.16 %   13.93 %     0.23   12.98 %     1.18   N/A
    Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.98 %   12.73 %     0.25   11.78 %     1.20   N/A
    Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.28 %   11.00 %     0.28   10.08 %     1.20   N/A
    Leverage ratio 11.32 %   10.77 %     0.55   10.33 %     0.99   N/A
                           
    Tangible common equity ratio 9.63 %   9.36 %     0.27   8.60 %     1.03   N/A
                           
    Bank of the Pacific                      
    Total risk-based capital ratio 14.08 %   13.86 %     0.22   12.88 %     1.20   10.5 %
    Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.88 %   12.64 %     0.24   11.68 %     1.20   8.5 %
    Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.88 %   12.64 %     0.24   11.68 %     1.20   7.0 %
    Leverage ratio 11.24 %   10.69 %     0.55   10.24 %     1.00   7.5 %
                           
    *Includes Basel III 2019 Capital Conservation Buffer                    

    Net Interest Margin

    Net interest margin improved from the preceding quarter and from a year ago, primarily due to increases in average loan and investment securities yields. Increases in interest rates over the past few years had a positive impact on asset yields during the period.  

    Recent market competition has resulted in a modest increase in funding costs versus the first quarter of 2019 and the like quarter a year ago due to the rise in interest rates during the period.  This has also resulted in rate increases in LIBOR-based junior subordinated debentures referenced above.  The non-renewal of higher-cost long-term fixed rate brokered deposits partially mitigated the impact of the increase in funding costs during these respective periods.  

    The following tables set forth information regarding average balances of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the resultant yields or cost, and the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis. Loans held for sale and non-accrual loans are included in total loans.

    Net Interest Margin
    (Unaudited)
    (Annualized, tax-equivalent basis)
                                 
        For the Three Months Ended,
                                 
        June 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   $  Change   %  Change   June 30, 2018   $  Change   %  Change
    Average Balances   (Dollars in thousands)
    Gross loans $ 695,086   $ 696,040   $ (954 )   0 % $ 699,110   $ (4,024 )   -1 %
    Loans held for sale $ 10,746   $ 5,271   $ 5,475     104 % $ 7,381   $ 3,365     46 %
    Investment securities $ 123,907   $ 141,030   $ (17,123 )   -12 % $ 114,651   $ 9,256     8 %
    Total interest-earning assets $ 829,739   $ 842,341   $ (12,602 )   -1 % $ 821,142   $ 8,597     1 %
    Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 231,308   $ 237,892   $ (6,584 )   -3 % $ 239,301   $ (7,993 )   -3 %
    Interest bearing deposits $ 534,823   $ 541,665   $ (6,842 )   -1 % $ 525,706   $ 9,117     2 %
    Borrowings $ 19,186   $ 21,790   $ (2,604 )   -12 % $ 23,373   $ (4,187 )   -18 %
    Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 554,009   $ 563,455   $ (9,446 )   -2 % $ 549,079   $ 4,930     1 %
    Total Equity $ 98,965   $ 94,847   $ 4,118     4 % $ 87,884   $ 11,081     13 %
                                 
        For the Three Months Ended,        
        June 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Change   June 30, 2018   Change        
    Yield on average gross loans (1)   5.49 %   5.46 %     0.03     5.18 %     0.31          
    Yield on average investment securities (1)   2.50 %   3.01 %     (0.51 )   2.57 %     (0.07 )        
    Cost of average interest bearing deposits   0.42 %   0.41 %     0.01     0.33 %     0.09          
    Cost of average borrowings   3.62 %   3.63 %     (0.01 )   3.21 %     0.41          
    Cost of average total deposits and borrowings   0.37 %   0.38 %     (0.01 )   0.32 %     0.05          
                                 
    Yield on average interest-earning assets   5.10 %   5.06 %     0.04     4.82 %     0.28          
    Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities   0.53 %   0.53 %     -      0.46 %     0.07          
    Net interest spread   4.57 %   4.53 %     0.04     4.36 %     0.21          
                                 
    Net interest margin (1)   4.74 %   4.70 %     0.04     4.51 %     0.23          
                                 
    (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.                    
                                 
        For the Six Months Ended,             
        June 30, 2019   June 30, 2018   $  Change   %  Change            
    Average Balances   (Dollars in thousands)            
    Gross loans $ 695,085   $ 693,287   $ 1,798     0 %            
    Loans held for sale $ 8,024   $ 7,486   $ 538     7 %            
    Investment securities $ 132,421   $ 121,261   $ 11,160     9 %            
    Interest-earning assets $ 835,530   $ 822,034   $ 13,496     2 %            
    Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 234,582   $ 244,525   $ (9,943 )   -4 %            
    Interest bearing deposits $ 538,225   $ 522,375   $ 15,850     3 %            
    Total Deposits $ 772,807   $ 766,900   $ 5,907     1 %            
    Borrowings $ 20,480   $ 22,632   $ (2,152 )   -10 %            
    Interest-bearing liabilities $ 558,705   $ 545,007   $ 13,698     3 %            
    Total Equity $ 96,918   $ 87,077   $ 9,841     11 %            
                                 
    Total Deposits excl. Brokered CDs   749,116     725,299     23,817     3.3 %            
                                 
         For the Six Months Ended,                 
        June 30, 2019   June 30, 2018   Change                
    Net Interest Margin                            
    Yield on average gross loans (1)   5.48 %   5.15 %     0.33                  
    Yield on average investment securities (1)   2.90 %   2.57 %     0.33                  
    Cost of average interest bearing deposits   0.42 %   0.33 %     0.09                  
    Cost of average borrowings   3.67 %   3.19 %     0.48                  
    Cost of average total deposits and borrowings   0.38 %   0.31 %     0.07                  
                                 
    Yield on average interest-earning assets   5.07 %   4.77 %     0.30                  
    Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities   0.53 %   0.45 %     0.08                  
    Net interest spread   4.54 %   4.32 %     0.22                  
                                 
    Net interest margin (1)   4.72 %   4.48 %     0.24                  
                                 
    (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.                    

    ASSET QUALITY

    Asset quality continues to be strong as levels of adversely classified and non-performing assets remain at low levels.  Delinquencies remained below 0.50%, a positive leading indicator of future credit quality. Adversely classified loans increased slightly from the linked quarter.  Adversely classified loans to total gross loans was 1.17% at the end of the current quarter versus 1.10% at the linked quarter and 1.32% a year earlier.  The decline in adversely classified assets from the prior year quarter were primarily due to various payoffs and reductions achieved during the intervening quarters. 

    "Credit quality remains a hallmark, with adversely classified and nonperforming loans continuing at historically low levels," continued Portmann.  "In addition, we maintain a diversified loan portfolio to manage risk, particularly to avoid concentration in commercial real estate.  Consequently, no provision for loan losses was booked during the quarter. 

    Adversely Classified Loans and Securities
    (Unaudited)
                                 
        June 30,  2019   Mar 31,  2019   $  Change   % Change   June 30,  2018   $  Change   % Change
        (Dollars in thousands)
    Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired $ 6,978   $ 6,298   $ 680     11 % $ 7,516   $ (538 )   -7 %
    Impaired   1,106     1,314     (208 )   -16 %   1,765     (659 )   -37 %
    Total adversely classified loans¹ $ 8,084   $ 7,612   $ 472     6 % $ 9,281   $ (1,197 )   -13 %
                                 
                                 
    Gross loans (excluding deferred loan fees) $ 689,677   $ 692,265   $ (2,588 )   0 % $ 704,323   $ (14,646 )   -2 %
    Adversely classified loans to gross loans   1.17 %   1.10 %           1.32 %        
    Allowance for loan losses $ 9,046   $ 9,056   $ (10 )   0 % $ 9,143   $ (97 )   -1 %
    Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of adversely classified loans   111.90 %   118.97 %           98.51 %        
    Allowance for loan losses to total impaired loans   817.90 %   689.19 %           518.02 %        
    Adversely classified loans to total assets   0.87 %   0.84 %           1.05 %        
    Delinquent loans to gross loans, not in nonaccrual status   0.12 %   0.14 %           0.06 %        
                                 
     ¹Adversely classified loans are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt.  They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected. Note that any loans internally rated worse than substandard are included in the impaired loan totals. 

    Nonperforming assets declined from three months ago, primarily due to the payoff of a $400,000 loan to finance an exotic automobile.  As a result, the percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets declined between those periods. Nonperforming assets were also below the amount of the prior year quarter, primarily due to various payoffs and reductions achieved during the intervening quarters.

    Nonperforming Assets
    (Unaudited)
                                 
        June 30,  2019   Mar 31,  2019   $  Change    %  Change    June 30,  2018   $  Change    % Change 
        (Dollars in thousands)
    Loans on nonaccrual status $ 773   $ 976   $ (203 )   -21 % $ 1,412   $ (639 )   -45 %
    Total nonaccrual loans   773     976     (203 )   -21 %   1,412     (639 )   -45 %
                                 
    Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   -     -     -     0 %   38     (38 )   -100 %
    Total nonperforming assets $ 773   $ 976   $ (203 )   -21 % $ 1,450   $ (677 )   -47 %
                                 
                                 
    Restructured performing loans $ 132   $ 338   $ (206 )   -61 % $ 353   $ (221 )   -63 %
    Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 151   $ -   $ 151     100 % $ -   $ 151     100 %
    Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets   0.08 %   0.11 %           0.16 %        
    Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.11 %   0.14 %           0.20 %        

    ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

    The allowance for loan losses is managed in concert with loan growth, credit quality and market conditions. With changes in the loan portfolio composition over the past several years and overall improvement in credit quality, loss factors used in estimates to establish reserve levels have declined commensurately.  No provision for loan losses was incurred in the second quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2019 or second quarter of 2018.

        

    There was a small net charge-off for the first quarter of 2019 versus a small net recovery for the linked quarter and year-over-year quarter.  Charge-offs incurred during the three months ending June 30, 2019, were comprised primarily of loans and credit cards to individuals, all of which were modest in size.  "The low level of charge-offs and ratio of net loan charge-offs to average gross loans demonstrate the solid credit quality of the portfolio," said Biddle. The overall risk profile of the loan portfolio continues to be conservative, demonstrating the solid credit risk management framework in place. The trend of future provisions for loan losses will depend primarily on economic conditions, growth in the loan portfolio, level of adversely-classified assets and changes in collateral values.

    Allowance for Loan Losses
    (Unaudited)
                                 
        For the Three Months Ended,
        June 30,  2019   Mar 31,  2019   $  Change    % Change    June 30,  2018   $  Change    % Change 
        (Dollars in thousands)
    Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 689,677   $ 692,265   $ (2,588 )   0 % $ 704,323   $ (14,646 )   -2 %
    Average loans outstanding, gross $ 695,086   $ 696,040   $ (954 )   0 % $ 699,110   $ (4,024 )   -1 %
    Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 9,056   $ 9,049   $ 7     0 % $ 9,141   $ (85 )   -1 %
    Commercial   -     (30 )   30     -100 %   -     -     0 %
    Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
    Residential Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
    Consumer   (20 )   (59 )   39     -66 %   (25 )   5     -20 %
    Total charge-offs   (20 )   (89 )   69     -78 %   (25 )   5     -20 %
    Commercial   -     56     (56 )   -100 %   2     (2 )   -100 %
    Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
    Residential Real Estate   -     34     (34 )   -100 %   -     -     0 %
    Consumer   10     6     4     67 %   25     (15 )   -60 %
    Total recoveries   10     96     (86 )   -90 %   27     (17 )   -63 %
    Net recoveries/(charge-offs)    (10 )   7     (17 )   -243 %   2     (12 )   -600 %
    Provision charged to income   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
    Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 9,046   $ 9,056   $ (10 )   0 % $ 9,143   $ (97 )   -1 %
    Ratio of net loans charged-off to average                            
    gross loans outstanding, annualized   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.01 %       0.00 %   0.01 %    
    Ratio of allowance for loan losses to                             
    gross loans outstanding   1.31 %   1.31 %   0.00 %       1.30 %   0.01 %    
                                 
                                 
        For the Six Months Ended,             
        June 30,  2019   June 30,  2018   $  Change    % Change             
        (Dollars in thousands)            
    Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 689,677   $ 704,323   $ (14,646 )   -2 %            
    Average loans outstanding, gross $ 695,085   $ 693,287   $ 1,798     0 %            
    Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 9,049   $ 9,092   $ (43 )   0 %            
    Commercial   (30 )     -      (30 )   100 %            
    Commercial Real Estate     -        -      -     0 %            
    Residential Real Estate     -        -      -     0 %            
    Consumer   (79 )   (52 )   (27 )   52 %            
    Total charge-offs   (109 )   (52 )   (57 )   110 %            
    Commercial   56     54     2     4 %            
    Commercial Real Estate     -        -      -     0 %            
    Residential Real Estate   34       -      34     100 %            
    Consumer   16     49     (33 )   -67 %            
    Total recoveries   106     103     3     3 %            
    Net (charge-offs)   (3 )   51     (54 )   -106 %            
    Provision charged to income     -        -      -     0 %            
    Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 9,046   $ 9,143   $ (97 )   -1 %            
    Ratio of net loans charged-off to average                            
    gross loans outstanding, annualized   0.00 %   -0.01 %   0.01 %                
    Ratio of allowance for loan losses to                             
    gross loans outstanding   1.31 %   1.30 %   0.01 %                
                                 

    ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

    Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At June 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of $925 million and operated fourteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Tacoma and Burlington in Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company's website at www.bankofthepacific.com.

    Member FDIC.

    Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws, including all statements in this release that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans or events or projected results of Pacific Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Pacific. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. These risks and uncertainties include various risks associated with growing the Bank and expanding the services it provides, successfully completing and integrating the acquisition of new branches and development of new business lines and markets, competition in the marketplace, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, extensive and evolving regulation of the banking industry, and many other risks. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

    Contacts:

    Denise Portmann, President & CEO

    Douglas Biddle, EVP & CFO

    360.533.8873



    The IR Group Inc.

    IR CONTACT: 206-388-5785

     

    Source: Pacific Financial Corporation

