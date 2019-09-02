Oxurion to make a late-breaker presentation of topline THR-149 (Plasma Kallikrein inhibitor) Phase 1 clinical data at EURETINA 2019





Further preclinical and clinical data presentations of its other diabetic eye disease clinical candidates, THR-687 (Pan-RGD Integrin Inhibitor) and THR-317 (anti-PlGF), will also be delivered







Leuven, Belgium, 2 September 2019- 7.30 AM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to preserve vision in patients with diabetic eye disease, announces that it will make a late breaking presentation covering the data from its positive Phase 1 clinical study with THR-149, a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor, in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) at the 19th European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) 2019 Congress, which takes place from the 5-8 September in Paris, France.

Pravin Dugel, M.D., Managing Partner of Retinal Consultants of Arizona and Clinical Professor of Roski Eye Institute, Keck USC School of Medicine will be presenting ‘Results of a phase 1, open label, dose escalation study of THR 149 in patients with diabetic macular oedema (DME)' on Sunday 8th September at 12.36pm at the Amphithéâtre Havane (Level 3) at the Palais des Congres in Paris, France.

Dr Dugel will also be presenting the THR-149 clinical data at the Retina Society 2019 Annual Meeting on 12 September 2019 at The Landmark Hotel in London, UK.

During the EURETINA meeting, Oxurion will also be delivering further podium and poster presentations related to its other advanced clinical candidates, THR-687 and THR-317, as well as Ocriplasmin real world clinical and health economics evidence.

EURETINA aims to promote the advancement of knowledge of all aspects of diabetic retinopathy, including epidemiology, pathology, pathophysiology, investigation and treatment through active collaboration between ophthalmologists and diabetologists.





Other Oxurion presentations at EURETINA:

Pipeline - Clinical studies

R. Tadayoni presents ‘A Phase 2 Study to evaluate THR-317 in combination with ranibizumab for the treatment of diabetic macular edema'

Part of EURETINA Session 3 - Novelties & Late Breaking Developments in Retina & Technology - Grand Amphithéâtre (Level 0 & 2)

Thursday 5 September 2019 at 11.52am

Pipeline - Preclinical studies

K. Beets presents ‘The small molecule integrin antagonist THR 687 potently inhibits ocular fibrosis in preclinical models'

Part of Free Paper Session 9 - New Drug Treatment & Technology - Amphithéâtre Havane (Level 3)

Friday 6 September 2019 at 12.06pm

M. Porcu, J. Van Calster, J. Jacob, M. Nuytten, T. Van Bergen, P. Barbeaux, J. Feyen present ‘High multiplex protein profiling of aqueous humor from subjects with anti-VEGF responsive diabetic macular edema (DME) versus suboptimal anti-VEGF response'

ePoster Presentation will be available from the EURETINA Online Resources Center

Medical - Ocriplasmin in Clinical Practice

A. Wolf presents ‘Ocriplasmin in Clinical Practice: Results from a European Prospective Drug Utilisation Study (TULIP)'

Part of Free Paper Session 22 - Mixed III Room 241 (Level 2)

Sunday 8 September 2019 at 12.36pm

K. Januschowski (on behalf of P. Szurman) presents ‘Effectiveness of ocriplasmin in real-world settings and clinical trials: a systematic literature review'

Part of Free Paper Session 18 Vitreoretinal Surgery II - Room 241 (Level 2)

Sunday 8 September 2019 at 8.48am

F. Bandello presents ‘Cost-effectiveness of ocriplasmin for the treatment of vitreomacular traction with or without full-thickness macular hole in Italy'

Part of Free Paper Session 13 Mixed II - Amphithéâtre Havane (Level 3)

Friday 6 September 2019 at 5.06pm

END

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company currently developing a competitive pipeline of three disease-modifying clinical drug candidates for diabetic eye disease, a leading cause of blindness in people of working age worldwide. The pipeline comprises:

• THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, that has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The Company is currently preparing to conduct a Phase 2 clinical program, which is expected to start in H1 2020

• THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing it as a treatment for diabetic retinopathy and DME. Topline results from this study are expected in late 2019

• THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor is being evaluated for treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as for the treatment of Idiopathic Macular Telangiectasia Type 1 (MacTel 1), a rare retinal disease that affects the macula and can lead to vision loss

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

