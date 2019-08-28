Quantcast

Oxford to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on September 11, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report its fiscal second quarter ended August 3, 2019 financial results on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 after the market close. The Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.oxfordinc.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.oxfordinc.com through September 25, 2019 by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13693836.

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands. Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact: Anne M. Shoemaker
Telephone: (404) 653-1455
E-mail: InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com





Source: Oxford Industries, Inc.

