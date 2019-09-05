Quantcast

Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in CL King’s 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  September 05, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT

Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in CL King's 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference


ATLANTA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in CL King's 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel in New York on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact:           Anne M. Shoemaker 
Telephone:           (404) 653-1455
E-mail:           InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com
             

Source: Oxford Industries, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: OXM




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8116.83
139.95  ▲  1.75%
DJIA 26728.15
372.68  ▲  1.41%
S&P 500 2976.00
38.22  ▲  1.30%
Data as of Sep 5, 2019
View All