Quantcast

Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in the Needham Retail & Global Brands 1x1 Day

By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 04:18:00 PM EDT

Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in the Needham Retail & Global Brands 1x1 Day


ATLANTA, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the Needham Retail & Global Brands 1x1 Day on July 16, 2019 at the Needham New York office.

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands.  Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact: Anne M. Shoemaker                                                                

Telephone: (404) 653-1455                                                                       

Fax: (404) 653-1545                                                                       

E-mail: InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com                          

Source: Oxford Industries, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: OXM




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8109.09
17.93  ▲  0.22%
DJIA 26786.68
69.25  ▲  0.26%
S&P 500 2973.01
8.68  ▲  0.29%
Data as of Jul 2, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar