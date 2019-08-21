Oxford Immunotec to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences





OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), or the Company, a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt McLaughlin, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



The 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Westin Copley Place Hotel in Boston, MA.



Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, NY.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company's T-SPOT®.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

