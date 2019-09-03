Ovid Therapeutics Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences





NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences in September:



Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference

Members of the Company's management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The conference will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.

Ladenburg Thalmann's 2019 Healthcare Conference

Jeremy Levin, DPhil, MB, BChir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ovid, will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Ovid will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The conference will be held at the Sofitel Hotel in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the presentation at the Ladenburg conference can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks following the live presentation.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The company's most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE).

For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/.

