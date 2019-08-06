Overstock.com Retail Adds Free Returns and Price Match Guarantee to Club O Loyalty Program





SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com Retail (NASDAQ:OSTK) recently introduced two new features to its Club O loyalty program: price match guarantee and free returns. Club O, which was established in 2009, is offered for only $19.95 a year and gives members exclusive benefits including, free shipping on every order, five percent rewards on every purchase, rewards for writing reviews, and access to an extra rewards store for added savings. The two added features aim to give shoppers increased confidence and trust while shopping online.



"Club O continues to be an important part of our customer strategy," said Kamelia Aryafar, chief customer and algorithms officer for Overstock.com Retail. "We know that savvy shoppers will search on other sites and price match for extra savings. We also understand that customers' needs sometimes reach beyond checkout and delivery with returns. This is why we've formed a loyalty program that helps build confidence and trust throughout that entire customer journey. With Club O, customers can browse, shop, and save with confidence that we are focused on them."

Members of the Club O loyalty program receive exclusive benefits, including:

Free Shipping on Every Order*

With free shipping on everything, size doesn't matter. From small décor items to sectional sofas, everything ships for free.

5% Rewards

Earn 5% back in rewards on every purchase with no limit on what you can earn. All rewards are added to your Club O loyalty account on Overstock.com.

Free Returns*

With free returns for in-store credit on all eligible products, you can shop with complete peace of mind.

Price Match Guarantee*

We'll match select competitors' price on the same product, so you can shop with confidence.

Extra Rewards Store

Earn up to 40 percent rewards in the Club O Extra Rewards Store. With new products added each week, you can earn more while shopping exciting new items you'll love.

Rewards for Reviews

Earn up to $40 in rewards every time you review a product you've purchased.

Club O memberships are free for active military members, veterans, teachers, students, and first responders. Overstock.com offers a free 30-day Club O trial for all shoppers.

For more information on Overstock.com Retail, tune into Overstock.com's Q2 earnings call at http://investors.overstock.com/events.

For more information on Club O, visit www.ClubO.com.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures' tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary developing and accelerating blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. O.biz and Space Shift are also trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019, and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

