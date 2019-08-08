Overstock.com Reports Q2 2019 Results





Consolidated revenue of $374 million and pre-tax loss of $28 million;

Retail adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:OSTK), a tech-driven online retailer and advancer of blockchain technology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Fellow Shareholders,

Our second quarter brought strong results for both our blockchain and retail businesses as we continue to innovate in both areas with our disruptive technologies.

tZERO, the crown jewel of our Medici Ventureskeiretsu, continues to expand its lead over the competition in the field of security tokens (which we believe is the killer app of the blockchain revolution).

Most of Medici Ventures'keiretsu companies are generally progressing as planned, leading the effort to introduce blockchain products into the real world while focusing on the six areas we've identified as key components to building a technology stack for civilization.

Our retail business has returned to positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time since the second quarter of 2017 and shows no signs of stopping.

Finally, the recently announced shareholder dividend to be issued in shares of our Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock, OSTKO, has opened a wormhole that will further connect our retail, blockchain, and crypto universes.

I urge you to listen to the company's Q2 2019 Earnings Call for more context on each of the above points, and thank you, as always, for your continued support of our mutual business.

Respectfully,

Patrick M. Byrne

CEO and Founder

Overstock.com

Key metrics (Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2018):

Revenue: $373.7M vs. $483.1M (23% decrease);

Gross profit: $73.9M vs. $91.7M (19% decrease);

Gross margin: 19.8% vs. 19.0% (79 basis point increase);

Sales and marketing expense: $34.6M vs. $94.4M (63% decrease);

G&A/Technology expense: $65.1M vs. $63.9M (2% increase);

Pre-tax loss: $28.2M vs. $65.9M ($37.7M improvement);

° Pre-tax loss - Retail: $9.1M

° Pre-tax loss - tZERO: $10.0M

° Pre-tax loss - Other: $9.2M

Diluted net loss per share: $0.69/share vs. $2.20/share ($1.51/share improvement);

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measure): ($13.1M) vs. ($62.8M) ($49.7M improvement);

° Adjusted EBITDA - Retail: $1.6M

° Adjusted EBITDA - tZERO: ($8.7M)

° Adjusted EBITDA - Other: ($6.0M).

*Net loss refers to Net loss attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc.

Key financial and operating metrics:

Investors should review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Total net revenue - Total net revenue was $373.7 million and $483.1 million for Q2 2019 and 2018, respectively, a 23% decrease. This decrease was primarily due to decreased product sales that resulted from a significant reduction in sales and marketing activities, as described below, which was part of our effort to return to retail profitability. In January 2018, we shifted our retail strategy to aggressively pursue revenue growth and new customers with a large increase in sales and marketing expenses. We discontinued this strategy in August 2018 and have returned to a disciplined approach to marketing.

Gross profit - Gross profit was $73.9 million and $91.7 million for Q2 2019 and 2018, respectively, a 19% decrease, representing 19.8% and 19.0% gross margin for those respective periods. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to the decrease in net revenue in the retail business. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to decreased product costs and decreased promotional activities, including coupons and site sales, due to our driving a lower proportion of our sales using such promotions. These decreases in gross margin components were partially offset by increased freight costs.

Sales and marketing expenses - Sales and marketing expenses totaled $34.6 million and $94.4 million for Q2 2019 and 2018, respectively, a 63% decrease, representing 9.2% and 19.5% of total net revenue for those respective periods. This decrease in sales and marketing expenses was primarily due to our return to our historical focus on operational efficiency as we have shifted away from our aggressive retail marketing strategy from early 2018. As part of this effort, we significantly reduced spending in the sponsored search, display ads on social media, and television marketing channels.

Technology expenses - Technology expenses totaled $33.2 million and $32.4 million in Q2 2019 and 2018, respectively, a 2% increase, representing 8.9% and 6.7% of total revenue for those respective periods. The increase was primarily due to a $678,000 increase in technology licenses and maintenance costs.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses - G&A expenses totaled $32.0 million and $31.4 million in Q2 2019 and 2018, respectively, a 2% increase, representing 8.6% and 6.5% of total revenue for those respective periods. The increase was primarily due to a $6.0 million decrease in cryptocurrency gains from our Q2 2018 sale of cryptocurrency received during the tZERO security token offering, with no similar activity in Q2 2019. In addition, we had a $1.0 million increase in staff-related expenses and a $722,000 increase in corporate insurance costs. These increases were partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease in legal fees, a $2.7 million decrease in consulting expenses, and a $1.2 million decrease in travel expenses.

Other income (expense), net - Other income (expense), net totaled ($3.0) million and $368,000 for Q2 2019 and 2018, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to a $3.7 million increase in non-cash losses on equity holdings and other assets.

Net cash used in operating activities - Net cash used in operating activities was $65.9 million and $70.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The $4.7 million improvement was primarily due to decreased losses.

Free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure) - Free cash flow was ($76.4) million and ($83.3) million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The $6.9 million increase was due to a $4.7 million increase in operating cash flow and a $2.2 million decrease in capital expenditures.

Cash - We had cash and cash equivalents of $121.3 million and $141.5 million at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to funding of operating losses, partially offset by $52.1 million net proceeds received from an "at-the-market" offering during the first half of 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because we believe that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of our operations and measure our performance more consistently across periods. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The tables at the end of this release provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP items to the most nearly equivalent GAAP measures, our rationale and a discussion of the limitations of these non-GAAP measures.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, IncCommon Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures' tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. It's leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary developing and accelerating blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. O.biz and Space Shift are also trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

This press release and the August 8, 2019 conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts of trends. These forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including the amount and timing of our capital expenditures, the significant increases in our marketing expenditures in the first half of 2018 and the subsequent reduction of those expenditures, the results of our ongoing review of strategic initiatives including the possible sale of our e-commerce business, adverse tax, regulatory or legal developments, competition, and any inability to raise capital or borrow funds in a timely manner or on acceptable terms. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks of the businesses Medici Ventures and tZERO are pursuing, including whether tZERO's joint venture with Box Digital Markets, LLC, will be able to achieve its objectives, the effects of key business personnel moving from our retail business to our Medici Ventures and tZERO businesses, our continually evolving business model, and difficulties we may have with our infrastructure, our fulfillment partners or our payment processors, including cyber-attacks or data breaches affecting us or any of them, and difficulties we may have with our search engine optimization results. More information about factors that could potentially affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2019, May 9, 2019, and August 8, 2019, respectively, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 10-K, 10-Q's, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or contemplated by our projections, estimates and other forward-looking statements.





Overstock.com, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,294 $ 141,512 Restricted cash 2,313 1,302 Accounts receivable, net 23,635 35,930 Inventories, net 11,877 14,108 Prepaids and other current assets 19,513 22,415 Total current assets 178,632 215,267 Property and equipment, net 131,633 134,687 Intangible assets, net 15,474 13,370 Goodwill 27,120 22,895 Equity securities 43,757 60,427 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,066 — Other long-term assets, net 7,492 14,573 Total assets $ 449,174 $ 461,219 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 70,857 $ 102,574 Accrued liabilities 82,710 87,858 Deferred revenue 40,950 50,578 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,731 — Short-term debt 3,108 — Other current liabilities 486 476 Total current liabilities 203,842 241,486 Long-term debt, net — 3,069 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 44,105 — Deferred tax liabilities, long-term — — Other long-term liabilities 2,147 5,958 Total liabilities 250,094 250,513 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 5,000 Series A, issued and outstanding - 3 and 127 — — Series A-1, issued and outstanding - 123 and 0 — — Series B, issued and outstanding - 356 and 355 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 100,000 Issued shares - 38,561 and 35,346 Outstanding shares - 35,239 and 32,146 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 719,010 657,981 Accumulated deficit (522,397 ) (458,897 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (576 ) (584 ) Treasury stock at cost - 3,322 and 3,200 (68,746 ) (66,757 ) Equity attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. 127,294 131,746 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 71,786 78,960 Total stockholders' equity 199,080 210,706 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 449,174 $ 461,219





Overstock.com, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue, net Retail $ 367,475 $ 477,683 $ 730,100 $ 917,679 Other 6,234 5,450 11,338 10,785 Total net revenue 373,709 483,133 741,438 928,464 Cost of goods sold Retail 294,984 387,252 585,624 734,832 Other 4,826 4,138 8,791 8,020 Total cost of goods sold 299,810 391,390 594,415 742,852 Gross profit 73,899 91,743 147,023 185,612 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 34,560 94,416 68,037 171,630 Technology 33,153 32,423 68,586 63,717 General and administrative 31,964 31,440 72,196 71,195 Total operating expenses 99,677 158,279 208,819 306,542 Operating loss (25,778 ) (66,536 ) (61,796 ) (120,930 ) Interest income 630 620 1,033 1,164 Interest expense (105 ) (395 ) (232 ) (1,269 ) Other income (expense), net (2,995 ) 368 (9,267 ) 359 Loss before income taxes (28,248 ) (65,943 ) (70,262 ) (120,676 ) Provision (benefit) from income taxes (622 ) (27 ) 256 (304 ) Net loss $ (27,626 ) $ (65,916 ) $ (70,518 ) $ (120,372 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,945 ) (1,005 ) (6,593 ) (4,552 ) Net loss attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. $ (24,681 ) $ (64,911 ) $ (63,925 ) $ (115,820 ) Net loss per common share—basic: Net loss attributable to common shares—basic $ (0.69 ) $ (2.20 ) $ (1.85 ) $ (3.94 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 35,225 28,903 33,806 28,736 Net loss per common share—diluted: Net loss attributable to common shares—diluted $ (0.69 ) $ (2.20 ) $ (1.85 ) $ (3.94 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 35,225 28,903 33,806 28,736





Overstock.com, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (70,518 ) $ (120,372 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 12,914 12,983 Amortization of intangible assets 2,604 2,051 Amortization of right-of-use assets 2,992 — Stock-based compensation to employees and directors 9,156 9,408 Deferred income taxes, net 102 (298 ) Gain on sale of cryptocurrencies (128 ) (8,348 ) Impairment of cryptocurrencies 318 9,491 Impairment of equity securities 4,214 — Losses on equity method securities 3,058 1,381 Other non-cash adjustments 1,068 (1,707 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 12,295 1,882 Inventories, net 2,231 120 Prepaids and other current assets 3,311 (7,680 ) Other long-term assets, net (547 ) (3,827 ) Accounts payable (31,722 ) 6,686 Accrued liabilities (5,317 ) 26,911 Deferred revenue (9,628 ) 1,216 Operating lease liabilities (2,340 ) — Other long-term liabilities 85 (476 ) Net cash used in operating activities (65,852 ) (70,579 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of intangible assets — (9,241 ) Purchase of equity securities (2,500 ) (29,570 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities 7,082 — Disbursement of notes receivable (2,000 ) (200 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired 4,886 (12,912 ) Expenditures for property and equipment (10,586 ) (12,749 ) Other investing activities, net 3 22 Net cash used in investing activities (3,115 ) (64,650 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt — (40,000 ) Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock warrants — 50,587 Proceeds from security token offering, net of offering costs and withdrawals — 78,442 Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs 52,112 — Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock (1,346 ) (4,526 ) Other financing activities, net (1,006 ) (248 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 49,760 84,255 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (19,207 ) (50,974 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 142,814 203,670 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 123,607 $ 152,696





Six months ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period: Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ 173 $ 1,113 Income taxes paid (refunded), net (469 ) 7 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment financed through accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 43 $ 735 Acquisition of assets through stock issuance — 2,930 Common stock repurchased through business combination 643 — Note receivable converted to equity security 359 200 Deposit applied to business combination purchase price 7,347 — Equity method security applied to business combination purchase price 3,800 — Recognition of right-of-use assets upon adoption of ASC 842 30,968 —

Segment Financial Information

Segment information has been prepared in accordance with ASC Topic 280 Segment Reporting. We determined our segments based on how we manage our business. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we completed our review of our segment reporting and in light of a strategic shift in our Chief Operating Decision Maker's long-term strategic focus for our organization, we no longer consider the split of retail direct and retail partner as a distinct and relevant measure of our business. Accordingly, Direct and Partner are no longer considered separate reportable segments but are included under Retail in our Business Segment disclosures. Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, we began allocating corporate support costs (administrative functions such as finance, human resources, and legal) to our operating segments based on their estimated usage and based on how we manage our business. Comparative prior year information has not been recast and as a result our corporate support costs for those comparative prior periods remain allocated to our Retail segment. Our Medici business includes one reportable segment, tZERO. We use pre-tax net income (loss) as the measure to determine our reportable segments. As a result, the remainder of our Medici business is not significant as compared to our Retail and tZERO segments. Our Other segment consists of Medici Ventures' remaining operations and the remainder of our unallocated corporate support costs (administrative functions such as finance, human resources, and legal).

Our Retail segment primarily consists of amounts earned through e-commerce sales through our Website, excluding intercompany transactions eliminated in consolidation.

Our tZERO segment primarily consists of amounts earned through securities transactions through our broker-dealers and costs incurred to execute our tZERO business initiatives, excluding intercompany transactions eliminated in consolidation.

The following table summarizes information about reportable segments and includes a reconciliation to consolidated net loss (in thousands):

Three months ended June 30, Retail tZERO Other Total 2019 Revenue, net $ 367,475 $ 5,551 $ 683 $ 373,709 Cost of goods sold 294,984 4,143 683 299,810 Gross profit $ 72,491 $ 1,408 $ — $ 73,899 Operating expenses (1) 81,596 11,743 6,338 99,677 Interest and other income (expense), net 40 340 (2,850 ) (2,470 ) Pre-tax loss $ (9,065 ) $ (9,995 ) $ (9,188 ) (28,248 ) Benefit from income taxes (622 ) Net loss $ (27,626 ) 2018 Revenue, net $ 477,683 $ 4,890 $ 560 $ 483,133 Cost of goods sold 387,252 3,578 560 391,390 Gross profit $ 90,431 $ 1,312 $ — $ 91,743 Operating expenses 149,437 5,927 2,915 158,279 Interest and other income (expense), net 1,624 (36 ) (995 ) 593 Pre-tax loss $ (57,382 ) $ (4,651 ) $ (3,910 ) (65,943 ) Benefit from income taxes (27 ) Net loss $ (65,916 )





Six months ended June 30, Retail tZERO Other Total 2019 Revenue, net $ 730,100 $ 10,047 $ 1,291 $ 741,438 Cost of goods sold 585,624 7,500 1,291 594,415 Gross profit $ 144,476 $ 2,547 $ — $ 147,023 Operating expenses (1) 166,929 27,297 14,593 208,819 Interest and other income (expense), net 175 (623 ) (8,018 ) (8,466 ) Pre-tax loss $ (22,278 ) $ (25,373 ) $ (22,611 ) $ (70,262 ) Benefit from income taxes 256 Net loss $ (70,518 ) ` 2018 Revenue, net $ 917,679 $ 9,742 $ 1,043 $ 928,464 Cost of goods sold 734,832 6,977 1,043 742,852 Gross profit $ 182,847 $ 2,765 $ — $ 185,612 Operating expenses 274,969 25,886 5,687 306,542 Interest and other income (expense), net 1,169 417 (1,332 ) 254 Pre-tax loss $ (90,953 ) $ (22,704 ) $ (7,019 ) (120,676 ) Benefit from income taxes (304 ) Net loss $ (120,372 ) (1) Corporate support costs for three months ended June 30, 2019 have been allocated $9.4 million, $1.3 million, and $2.7 million to Retail, tZERO, and Other, respectively. Unallocated corporate support costs of $1.3 million are included in Other. Corporate support costs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 have been allocated $22.0 million, $3.1 million, and $6.3 million to Retail, tZERO, and Other, respectively. Unallocated corporate support costs of $3.1 million are included in Other.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We have included Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release because it reflects an additional way of viewing the operating performance at both the consolidated and segment level that is used internally in analyzing our financial results and that we believe is useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. We have provided a reconciliation below of our segment and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. You should review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations such as:



Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect stock-based compensation and related taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect adjustments related to the carrying values of our equity interests in unconsolidated entities;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expenses associated with our borrowings;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in our working capital; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA Retail $ 1,581 $ (50,149 ) tZERO (8,729 ) (9,577 ) Other (5,995 ) (3,118 ) Adjusted EBITDA (13,143 ) (62,844 ) Less: Special items (see table below) — (6,816 ) Less: Depreciation and amortization 7,464 7,535 Less: Stock-based compensation 5,171 2,973 Less: Interest (income) expense, net (525 ) (225 ) Less: Other income (expense), net (1) 2,995 (368 ) Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes (622 ) (27 ) Net loss $ (27,626 ) $ (65,916 ) Special items: Cryptocurrency impairments and gains on sale, net — (6,816 ) $ — $ (6,816 ) (1) Other income (expense), net for the three months ended June 30, 2019 includes $3.7 million of non-cash losses on equity holdings and other assets.





Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA Retail $ (876 ) $ (74,521 ) tZERO (21,937 ) (13,959 ) Other (13,992 ) (4,954 ) Adjusted EBITDA (36,805 ) (93,434 ) Less: Special items (see table below) 1,757 3,054 Less: Depreciation and amortization 14,078 15,034 Less: Stock-based compensation 9,156 9,408 Less: Interest (income) expense, net (801 ) 105 Less: Other income (expense), net (1) 9,267 (359 ) Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 256 (304 ) Net loss $ (70,518 ) $ (120,372 ) Special items: Cryptocurrency impairments and gains on sale, net $ — $ 443 Special legal expenses (2) — 1,011 Severance 1,757 1,600 $ 1,757 $ 3,054 (1) Other income (expense), net for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes $10.1 million of non-cash losses on equity holdings and other assets. (2) Special legal expenses include legal fees associated with pursuing our strategic alternatives.

Free Cash Flow



Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects an additional way of viewing our cash flows and liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows and liquidity. Free cash flow, which we reconcile below to "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities," the nearest GAAP financial measure, is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by "Expenditures for fixed assets, including internal-use software and website development." We believe that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is an important measure, since it includes both the cash impact of the continuing operations of the business and changes in the balance sheet that impact cash. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate our business since purchases of fixed assets are a necessary component of ongoing operations and free cash flow measures the amount of cash we have available for mandatory debt service and financing obligations, changes in our capital structure, and future investments after purchases of fixed assets. Free cash flow measures have limitations as they omit certain components of the overall consolidated statement of cash flows and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Free cash flow should not be considered a substitute for net income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows as reconciled below (in thousands):

Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net cash used in operating activities $ (65,852 ) $ (70,579 ) Expenditures for property and equipment (10,586 ) (12,749 ) Free cash flow $ (76,438 ) $ (83,328 )

Contribution and Contribution Margin

Contribution and contribution margin (non-GAAP financial measures, which we reconcile to "Gross Profit" in our consolidated statement of operations) consist of gross profit less sales and marketing expense and reflects an additional way of viewing our results. Contribution margin is contribution as a percentage of total net revenue. We believe contribution and contribution margin provide management and users of the financial statements information about our ability to cover our operating costs, such as technology and general and administrative expenses, while reflecting the selling costs we incurred to generate our revenues. Contribution and contribution margin are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The material limitation associated with the use of contribution is that it is an incomplete measure of profitability as it does not include all operating expenses or all non-operating income and expenses. You should review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Our calculation of our contribution and contribution margin is set forth below (in thousands):

Three months ended June 30, Retail tZERO & Other Total 2019 Total net revenue $ 367,475 $ 6,234 $ 373,709 Cost of goods sold 294,984 4,826 299,810 Gross profit 72,491 1,408 73,899 Less: Sales and marketing expense 33,947 613 34,560 Contribution $ 38,544 $ 795 $ 39,339 Contribution margin 10.5 % 12.8 % 10.5 % 2018 Total net revenue $ 477,683 $ 5,450 $ 483,133 Cost of goods sold 387,252 4,138 391,390 Gross profit 90,431 1,312 91,743 Less: Sales and marketing expense 93,747 669 94,416 Contribution $ (3,316 ) $ 643 $ (2,673 ) Contribution margin (0.7 )% 11.8 % (0.6 )%





Six months ended June 30, Retail tZERO & Other Total 2019 Total net revenue $ 730,100 $ 11,338 $ 741,438 Cost of goods sold 585,624 8,791 594,415 Gross profit 144,476 2,547 147,023 Less: Sales and marketing expense 66,878 1,159 68,037 Contribution $ 77,598 $ 1,388 $ 78,986 Contribution margin 10.6 % 12.2 % 10.7 % 2018 Total net revenue $ 917,679 $ 10,785 $ 928,464 Cost of goods sold 734,832 8,020 742,852 Gross profit 182,847 2,765 185,612 Less: Sales and marketing expense 167,663 3,967 171,630 Contribution $ 15,184 $ (1,202 ) $ 13,982 Contribution margin 1.7 % (11.1 )% 1.5 %

