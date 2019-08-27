Quantcast

Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:OTLK) (the "Company") today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference that is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on September 9th-10th.

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Lawrence A. Kenyon is scheduled to present on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.  Interested parties can access the live audio webcast and archive for this presentation from the Investors Section of the Outlook website, www.outlooktherapeutics.com

For more information about the H.C. Wainwright conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Outlook management team, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative directly.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retina diseases. ONS-5010 is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for patients suffering from wet AMD.  For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:

Outlook Therapeutics:             

Lawrence A. Kenyon

LawrenceKenyon@outlooktherapeutics.com

Media & Investors:       

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

T: 212.915.2568 

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

