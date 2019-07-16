Quantcast

Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 12:31:00 PM EDT


FERGUS FALLS, Minn., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otter Tail Corporation will issue a news release announcing second quarter 2019 earnings results after market close on Monday, August 5, 2019 and will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. CDT to discuss the corporation's financial and operating performance.

Accompanying slides will be posted on the corporation's website before the webcast begins. To access the live webcast go to www.ottertail.com/presentations.cfm and select "Webcast." Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any software required to listen. A copy of the webcast will be available on the corporation's website shortly after the call. 

Dial 877-312-8789 to be able to ask a question during the conference call, or dial 866-634-1342 to listen only. Please contact Loren Hanson at 218-739-8481 or lhanson@ottertail.com with any questions on how to participate.

About Otter Tail Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information is available at www.ottertail.com. Corporate offices are located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

Source: Otter Tail Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: OTTR




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8238.58
-19.61  ▼  0.24%
DJIA 27363.48
4.32  ▲  0.02%
S&P 500 3008.80
-5.50  ▼  0.18%
Data as of Jul 16, 2019 | 1:21PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar