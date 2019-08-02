Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results





OTTAWA, Ill., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq CM:OTTW), the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB (the "Bank"), announced net income of $0.4 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the bank announced net income of $0.8 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company experienced an increase in non-performing loans. Non-performing loans increased from $1.5 million at December 31, 2018 to $1.9 million at June 30, 2019, which caused the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans to increase from 0.63% at December 31, 2018 to 0.75% at June 30, 2019. Additionally, through June 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased a total of 275,570 shares of its common stock at an average price of $14.20 per share as part of the stock repurchase program approved on November 7, 2018 and its previous program which expired in November, 2018.



Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $434,612 compared to net income of $355,873 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net income of $78,739 or 22.1%, was primarily attributed to an increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses of $56,394 and a decrease in total other expenses of $58,134. The increases were partially offset by a decrease in total other income of $15,294 and an increase in taxes of $20,495.



Net interest income increased by $0.04 million, or 1.71%, to $2.35 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $2.31 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Interest and dividend income increased $0.3 million, or 12.01%, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of interest-earning assets of $19.9 million. The increase in net interest income was partially off-set by an increase in interest expense as the average cost of funds increased 45 basis points to 1.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 21 basis points during the three months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.45% from 3.66%.

We recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.2 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $2.6 million, or 1.07% of total gross loans at June 30, 2019 compared to $2.5 million, or 1.14% of gross loans at June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2019 were $150,559 compared to $211,547 during the second quarter of 2018. General reserves were higher at June 30, 2019, when compared to June 30, 2018, primarily due to the balances in most loan categories increasing during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019. Additionally, changes in qualitative factors during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, increased the general reserve slightly. These increases to the allowance were partially off-set by improvements in historical loss levels. Although non-performing loans increased, specific reserves as of June 30, 2019 were approximately $90,000 lower than they were as of June 30, 2018 due to the transfer of one loan to OREO and the charge-off of the specific reserve for another loan.

Total other income decreased $0.02 million, to $0.54 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $0.56 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower revenues related to mortgage banking activity as mortgage production continues to lag as compared to 2018 levels.

Total other expense decreased $0.1 million, or 2.6%, to $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower costs in the other expense category. Although most expense categories are lower for the 2019 period than in 2018, salaries and employee benefit costs increased over 2018 levels due to the addition of a commercial lender and a senior credit analyst, which offset most of the favorable results.

We recorded income tax expense of $0.1 million for both of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

Net income was $0.8 million for both of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.



Net interest income increased by $0.3 million, or 5.4%, to $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Interest and dividend income increased $0.8 million, or 15.7%, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of interest-earning assets of $22.3 million. The increase in net interest income was partially off-set by an increase in interest expense as the average cost of funds increased 46 basis points to 1.29% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 12 basis points, or 3.30% during the six months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.52% from 3.64%.

We recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.3 million for both of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $2.6 million, or 1.07% of total gross loans at June 30, 2019 compared to $2.5 million, or 1.14% of gross loans at June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs during the first six months of 2019 were $279,934 compared to $238,960 during the first six months of 2018. General reserves were higher at June 30, 2019, when compared to June 30, 2018, primarily due to the balances in all loan categories increasing during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019. These increases to the allowance were partially off-set by improvements in historical loss levels and changes in qualitative factors during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. Although non-performing loans increased, specific reserves as of June 30, 2019 were approximately $90,000 lower than they were as of June 30, 2018 due to the transfer of one loan to OREO and the charge-off of the specific reserve for another loan.

Total other income decreased slightly to $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in loan origination and servicing income, gain on sale of foreclosed real estate and gain on sale of loans.

Total other expense increased $0.07 million, or 1.7%, to $4.21 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $4.14 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, legal and professional fees and data processing costs which was offset by lower costs in loan expense and other expense.

We recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.3 million for both of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2019 were $301.6 million, an increase of $8.8 million, or 3.0%, from $292.8 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $9.2 million in the net loan portfolio, an increase in federal funds sold of $2.5 million, an increase in OREO of $0.2 million as well as a $0.1 million increase in several asset categories, partially off-set by decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 million, securities available for sale of $0.6 million and other assets of $0.4 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $2.2 million, or 26.5%, to $6.2 million at June 30, 2019 from $8.4 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily a result of cash used in investing activities of $11.3 million exceeding cash provided by financing activities of $7.5 million and cash provided by operating activities of $1.6 million.

Securities available for sale decreased $0.6 million, or 2.4%, to $24.9 million at June 30, 2019 from $25.5 million at December 31, 2018, as paydowns, calls, and maturities exceeded new securities purchases.

Net loans increased by $9.2 million, or 3.9%, to $245.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $235.9 million at December 31, 2018 primarily as a result of a $9.3 million increase in one-to-four family loans, a $6.9 million increase in commercial loans and a $3.3 million increase in consumer direct loans. The increases were off-set by decreases of $6.4 million in non-residential real estate loans and $3.9 million in purchased auto loans.

Total deposits increased $5.6 million, or 2.5%, to $229.0 million at June 30, 2019 from $223.4 million at December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, non-interest bearing checking accounts increased $4.0 million, savings accounts increased by $2.1 million and certificates of deposit increased by $6.9 million as compared to December 31, 2018. The increases were offset by a decrease in checking accounts which decreased by $6.4 million and money market accounts which decreased by $1.0 million as compared to December 31, 2018.

FHLB advances increased $5.5 million, or 45.4% to $17.6 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $12.1 million at December 31, 2018. The additional FHLB advances were used to fund loan growth.

Stockholders' equity decreased $2.2 million, or 4.3% to $50.6 million at June 30, 2019 from $52.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease reflects $2.0 million used to repurchase and cancel 139,349 outstanding shares of Company common stock and $1.6 million in declared dividends. The decreases were partially offset by other comprehensive income which increased by $0.3 million related to an increase in the fair value of securities available for sale and net income of $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and proceeds from stock options exercised.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.ottawasavings.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "will," "expected," "believe," and "prospects," involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, and market disruptions. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 4,512,795 $ 2,416,568 Interest bearing deposits 1,683,645 6,013,890 Total cash and cash equivalents 6,196,440 8,430,458 Time deposits 250,000 250,000 Federal funds sold 8,118,000 5,663,000 Securities available for sale 24,926,481 25,533,767 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,647,805 and $2,627,738 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 245,111,776 235,926,419 Loans held for sale 121,125 - Premises and equipment, net 6,637,592 6,621,080 Accrued interest receivable 846,113 824,542 Foreclosed real estate 196,000 - Deferred tax assets 1,842,234 1,898,141 Cash value of life insurance 2,365,299 2,341,453 Goodwill 649,869 649,869 Core deposit intangible 199,000 228,000 Other assets 4,096,004 4,469,350 Total assets $ 301,555,933 $ 292,836,079 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 18,034,007 $ 14,057,719 Interest bearing 210,959,119 209,390,810 Total deposits 228,993,126 223,448,529 Accrued interest payable 12,199 5,648 FHLB advances 17,577,635 12,087,152 Other liabilities 4,413,353 4,470,384 Total liabilities 250,996,313 240,011,713 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 3,223,318 and 3,358,922 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 32,233 33,589 Additional paid-in-capital 33,614,487 35,579,606 Retained earnings 18,125,450 18,859,232 Unallocated ESOP shares (1,487,608 ) (1,576,616 ) Unallocated management recognition plan shares (34,980 ) (40,361 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 310,038 (31,084 ) Total stockholders' equity 50,559,620 52,824,366 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 301,555,933 $ 292,836,079





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,852,347 $ 2,546,964 $ 5,712,939 $ 4,945,633 Securities: Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 73,858 71,353 156,319 138,819 State and municipal securities 100,610 103,203 198,021 203,651 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 6,277 5,208 12,711 9,394 Interest-bearing deposits 54,168 29,554 99,547 45,348 Total interest and dividend income 3,087,260 2,756,282 6,179,537 5,342,845 Interest expense: Deposits 672,145 400,605 1,280,535 733,129 Borrowings 68,445 48,401 141,146 96,545 Total interest expense 740,590 449,006 1,421,681 829,674 Net interest income 2,346,670 2,307,276 4,757,856 4,513,171 Provision for loan losses 170,000 187,000 300,000 312,500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,176,670 2,120,276 4,457,856 4,200,671 Other income: Gain on sale of loans 173,334 175,660 258,291 308,871 Gain/(Loss) on sale of foreclosed real estate, net - (2,438 ) - 39,597 Loan origination and servicing income 200,108 208,146 354,391 371,018 Origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization (3,045 ) 9,999 (12,735 ) 22,853 Customer service fees 125,079 126,012 240,945 249,007 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 11,912 11,865 23,846 23,635 Gain/(Loss) on sale of repossessed assets, net 8,544 2,470 7,796 (238 ) Other 24,184 23,696 45,946 48,634 Total other income 540,116 555,410 918,480 1,063,377 Other expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,188,291 1,103,496 2,286,849 2,115,940 Directors fees 43,000 46,750 86,000 94,750 Occupancy 157,060 160,390 328,010 334,461 Deposit insurance premium 14,465 16,430 31,565 32,826 Legal and professional services 102,398 100,949 197,933 189,650 Data processing 148,855 161,121 335,443 315,894 Loan expense 172,623 193,862 337,035 362,669 Valuation adjustments and expenses on foreclosed real estate 6,419 11,788 12,003 20,800 Other 315,864 412,323 598,751 676,739 Total other expenses 2,148,975 2,207,109 4,213,589 4,143,729 Income before income tax expense 567,811 468,577 1,162,747 1,120,319 Income tax expense 133,199 112,704 328,064 284,864 Net income $ 434,612 $ 355,873 $ 834,683 $ 835,455 Basic earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Dividends per share $ 0.43 $ 0.05 $ 0.49 $ 0.165





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited) At June 30, At December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Financial Condition Data: Total Assets $301,556 $292,836 Loans, net (1) 245,112 235,926 Securities available for sale 24,926 25,534 Deposits 228,993 223,449 Stockholders' Equity 50,560 52,824 Book Value per common share $15.69 $15.73 Tangible Book Value per common share (2) $15.42 $15.47 (1) Net of loans in process, deferred loan (cost) fees and allowance for loan losses. (2) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Operations Data: Total interest and dividend income $3,087 $2,756 $6,180 $5,343 Total interest expense 740 449 1,422 830 Net interest income 2,347 2,307 4,758 4,513 Provision for loan losses 170 187 300 313 Total other income 540 556 919 1,064 Total other expense 2,149 2,207 4,214 4,144 Income tax expense 133 113 328 285 Net income $435 $356 $835 $835 Basic earnings per share $0.14 $0.11 $0.26 $0.26 Diluted earnings per share $0.14 $0.11 $0.26 $0.26 Dividends per share $0.43 $0.05 $0.49 $0.165 At or for the At or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (5) 0.30 % 0.52 % 0.58 % 0.63 % Return on average stockholders' equity (5) 1.48 2.71 2.85 3.17 Average stockholders' equity to average assets 20.14 19.26 20.19 19.73 Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period 16.77 19.16 16.77 19.16 Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 3.20 3.48 3.28 3.48 Net interest margin (2) (5) 3.45 3.66 3.52 3.64 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 122.3 124.06 122.67 123.91 Other expense to average assets 0.73 0.81 1.45 1.55 Efficiency ratio (3) 74.44 77.11 74.23 74.35 Dividend payout ratio 188.46 45.45 141.03 63.46





At or for the At or for the Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios (4): Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 21.85 % 21.08 % Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets) 20.62 19.88 Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) 20.62 19.88 Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets) 15.45 15.16 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding (5) 0.23 0.16 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.07 1.10 Non-performing loans to gross loans (6) 0.75 0.63 Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 0.70 0.54 Other Data: Number of full-service offices 3 3 (1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income. (4) Ratios are for Ottawa Savings Bank. (5) Annualized. (6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate, and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.





