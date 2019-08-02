Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

OTTAWA, Ill., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq CM:OTTW), the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB (the "Bank"), announced net income of $0.4 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the bank announced net income of $0.8 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company experienced an increase in non-performing loans. Non-performing loans increased from $1.5 million at December 31, 2018 to $1.9 million at June 30, 2019, which caused the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans to increase from 0.63% at December 31, 2018 to 0.75% at June 30, 2019. Additionally, through June 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased a total of 275,570 shares of its common stock at an average price of $14.20 per share as part of the stock repurchase program approved on November 7, 2018 and its previous program which expired in November, 2018.
Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $434,612 compared to net income of $355,873 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net income of $78,739 or 22.1%, was primarily attributed to an increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses of $56,394 and a decrease in total other expenses of $58,134. The increases were partially offset by a decrease in total other income of $15,294 and an increase in taxes of $20,495.
Net interest income increased by $0.04 million, or 1.71%, to $2.35 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $2.31 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Interest and dividend income increased $0.3 million, or 12.01%, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of interest-earning assets of $19.9 million. The increase in net interest income was partially off-set by an increase in interest expense as the average cost of funds increased 45 basis points to 1.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 21 basis points during the three months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.45% from 3.66%.
We recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.2 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $2.6 million, or 1.07% of total gross loans at June 30, 2019 compared to $2.5 million, or 1.14% of gross loans at June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2019 were $150,559 compared to $211,547 during the second quarter of 2018. General reserves were higher at June 30, 2019, when compared to June 30, 2018, primarily due to the balances in most loan categories increasing during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019. Additionally, changes in qualitative factors during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, increased the general reserve slightly. These increases to the allowance were partially off-set by improvements in historical loss levels. Although non-performing loans increased, specific reserves as of June 30, 2019 were approximately $90,000 lower than they were as of June 30, 2018 due to the transfer of one loan to OREO and the charge-off of the specific reserve for another loan.
Total other income decreased $0.02 million, to $0.54 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $0.56 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower revenues related to mortgage banking activity as mortgage production continues to lag as compared to 2018 levels.
Total other expense decreased $0.1 million, or 2.6%, to $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower costs in the other expense category. Although most expense categories are lower for the 2019 period than in 2018, salaries and employee benefit costs increased over 2018 levels due to the addition of a commercial lender and a senior credit analyst, which offset most of the favorable results.
We recorded income tax expense of $0.1 million for both of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
Net income was $0.8 million for both of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
Net interest income increased by $0.3 million, or 5.4%, to $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Interest and dividend income increased $0.8 million, or 15.7%, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of interest-earning assets of $22.3 million. The increase in net interest income was partially off-set by an increase in interest expense as the average cost of funds increased 46 basis points to 1.29% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 12 basis points, or 3.30% during the six months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.52% from 3.64%.
We recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.3 million for both of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $2.6 million, or 1.07% of total gross loans at June 30, 2019 compared to $2.5 million, or 1.14% of gross loans at June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs during the first six months of 2019 were $279,934 compared to $238,960 during the first six months of 2018. General reserves were higher at June 30, 2019, when compared to June 30, 2018, primarily due to the balances in all loan categories increasing during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019. These increases to the allowance were partially off-set by improvements in historical loss levels and changes in qualitative factors during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. Although non-performing loans increased, specific reserves as of June 30, 2019 were approximately $90,000 lower than they were as of June 30, 2018 due to the transfer of one loan to OREO and the charge-off of the specific reserve for another loan.
Total other income decreased slightly to $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in loan origination and servicing income, gain on sale of foreclosed real estate and gain on sale of loans.
Total other expense increased $0.07 million, or 1.7%, to $4.21 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $4.14 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, legal and professional fees and data processing costs which was offset by lower costs in loan expense and other expense.
We recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.3 million for both of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
Total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2019 were $301.6 million, an increase of $8.8 million, or 3.0%, from $292.8 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $9.2 million in the net loan portfolio, an increase in federal funds sold of $2.5 million, an increase in OREO of $0.2 million as well as a $0.1 million increase in several asset categories, partially off-set by decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 million, securities available for sale of $0.6 million and other assets of $0.4 million.
Cash and cash equivalents decreased $2.2 million, or 26.5%, to $6.2 million at June 30, 2019 from $8.4 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily a result of cash used in investing activities of $11.3 million exceeding cash provided by financing activities of $7.5 million and cash provided by operating activities of $1.6 million.
Securities available for sale decreased $0.6 million, or 2.4%, to $24.9 million at June 30, 2019 from $25.5 million at December 31, 2018, as paydowns, calls, and maturities exceeded new securities purchases.
Net loans increased by $9.2 million, or 3.9%, to $245.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $235.9 million at December 31, 2018 primarily as a result of a $9.3 million increase in one-to-four family loans, a $6.9 million increase in commercial loans and a $3.3 million increase in consumer direct loans. The increases were off-set by decreases of $6.4 million in non-residential real estate loans and $3.9 million in purchased auto loans.
Total deposits increased $5.6 million, or 2.5%, to $229.0 million at June 30, 2019 from $223.4 million at December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, non-interest bearing checking accounts increased $4.0 million, savings accounts increased by $2.1 million and certificates of deposit increased by $6.9 million as compared to December 31, 2018. The increases were offset by a decrease in checking accounts which decreased by $6.4 million and money market accounts which decreased by $1.0 million as compared to December 31, 2018.
FHLB advances increased $5.5 million, or 45.4% to $17.6 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $12.1 million at December 31, 2018. The additional FHLB advances were used to fund loan growth.
Stockholders' equity decreased $2.2 million, or 4.3% to $50.6 million at June 30, 2019 from $52.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease reflects $2.0 million used to repurchase and cancel 139,349 outstanding shares of Company common stock and $1.6 million in declared dividends. The decreases were partially offset by other comprehensive income which increased by $0.3 million related to an increase in the fair value of securities available for sale and net income of $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and proceeds from stock options exercised.
About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.ottawasavings.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "will," "expected," "believe," and "prospects," involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, and market disruptions. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|(Unaudited)
|
|June 30,
|
|December 31,
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2018
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|4,512,795
|
|
|$
|2,416,568
|
|Interest bearing deposits
|
|1,683,645
|
|
|
|6,013,890
|
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|6,196,440
|
|
|
|8,430,458
|
|Time deposits
|
|250,000
|
|
|
|250,000
|
|Federal funds sold
|
|8,118,000
|
|
|
|5,663,000
|
|Securities available for sale
|
|24,926,481
|
|
|
|25,533,767
|
|Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,647,805 and $2,627,738
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|245,111,776
|
|
|
|235,926,419
|
|Loans held for sale
|
|121,125
|
|
|
|-
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|6,637,592
|
|
|
|6,621,080
|
|Accrued interest receivable
|
|846,113
|
|
|
|824,542
|
|Foreclosed real estate
|
|196,000
|
|
|
|-
|
|Deferred tax assets
|
|1,842,234
|
|
|
|1,898,141
|
|Cash value of life insurance
|
|2,365,299
|
|
|
|2,341,453
|
|Goodwill
|
|649,869
|
|
|
|649,869
|
|Core deposit intangible
|
|199,000
|
|
|
|228,000
|
|Other assets
|
|4,096,004
|
|
|
|4,469,350
|
|Total assets
|$
|301,555,933
|
|
|$
|292,836,079
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|18,034,007
|
|
|$
|14,057,719
|
|Interest bearing
|
|210,959,119
|
|
|
|209,390,810
|
|Total deposits
|
|228,993,126
|
|
|
|223,448,529
|
|Accrued interest payable
|
|12,199
|
|
|
|5,648
|
|FHLB advances
|
|17,577,635
|
|
|
|12,087,152
|
|Other liabilities
|
|4,413,353
|
|
|
|4,470,384
|
|Total liabilities
|
|250,996,313
|
|
|
|240,011,713
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 3,223,318 and 3,358,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|shares issued at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|32,233
|
|
|
|33,589
|
|Additional paid-in-capital
|
|33,614,487
|
|
|
|35,579,606
|
|Retained earnings
|
|18,125,450
|
|
|
|18,859,232
|
|Unallocated ESOP shares
|
|(1,487,608
|)
|
|
|(1,576,616
|)
|Unallocated management recognition plan shares
|
|(34,980
|)
|
|
|(40,361
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|310,038
|
|
|
|(31,084
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|50,559,620
|
|
|
|52,824,366
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|301,555,933
|
|
|$
|292,836,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2018
|
|Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and fees on loans
|
|$
|2,852,347
|
|
|$
|2,546,964
|
|
|$
|5,712,939
|
|
|$
|4,945,633
|
|Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential mortgage-backed and related securities
|
|
|73,858
|
|
|
|71,353
|
|
|
|156,319
|
|
|
|138,819
|
|State and municipal securities
|
|
|100,610
|
|
|
|103,203
|
|
|
|198,021
|
|
|
|203,651
|
|Dividends on non-marketable equity securities
|
|
|6,277
|
|
|
|5,208
|
|
|
|12,711
|
|
|
|9,394
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|54,168
|
|
|
|29,554
|
|
|
|99,547
|
|
|
|45,348
|
|Total interest and dividend income
|
|
|3,087,260
|
|
|
|2,756,282
|
|
|
|6,179,537
|
|
|
|5,342,845
|
|Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|672,145
|
|
|
|400,605
|
|
|
|1,280,535
|
|
|
|733,129
|
|Borrowings
|
|
|68,445
|
|
|
|48,401
|
|
|
|141,146
|
|
|
|96,545
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
|740,590
|
|
|
|449,006
|
|
|
|1,421,681
|
|
|
|829,674
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|2,346,670
|
|
|
|2,307,276
|
|
|
|4,757,856
|
|
|
|4,513,171
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|170,000
|
|
|
|187,000
|
|
|
|300,000
|
|
|
|312,500
|
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|2,176,670
|
|
|
|2,120,276
|
|
|
|4,457,856
|
|
|
|4,200,671
|
|Other income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gain on sale of loans
|
|
|173,334
|
|
|
|175,660
|
|
|
|258,291
|
|
|
|308,871
|
|Gain/(Loss) on sale of foreclosed real estate, net
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(2,438
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|39,597
|
|Loan origination and servicing income
|
|
|200,108
|
|
|
|208,146
|
|
|
|354,391
|
|
|
|371,018
|
|Origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization
|
|
|(3,045
|)
|
|
|9,999
|
|
|
|(12,735
|)
|
|
|22,853
|
|Customer service fees
|
|
|125,079
|
|
|
|126,012
|
|
|
|240,945
|
|
|
|249,007
|
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
|11,912
|
|
|
|11,865
|
|
|
|23,846
|
|
|
|23,635
|
|Gain/(Loss) on sale of repossessed assets, net
|
|
|8,544
|
|
|
|2,470
|
|
|
|7,796
|
|
|
|(238
|)
|Other
|
|
|24,184
|
|
|
|23,696
|
|
|
|45,946
|
|
|
|48,634
|
|Total other income
|
|
|540,116
|
|
|
|555,410
|
|
|
|918,480
|
|
|
|1,063,377
|
|Other expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|1,188,291
|
|
|
|1,103,496
|
|
|
|2,286,849
|
|
|
|2,115,940
|
|Directors fees
|
|
|43,000
|
|
|
|46,750
|
|
|
|86,000
|
|
|
|94,750
|
|Occupancy
|
|
|157,060
|
|
|
|160,390
|
|
|
|328,010
|
|
|
|334,461
|
|Deposit insurance premium
|
|
|14,465
|
|
|
|16,430
|
|
|
|31,565
|
|
|
|32,826
|
|Legal and professional services
|
|
|102,398
|
|
|
|100,949
|
|
|
|197,933
|
|
|
|189,650
|
|Data processing
|
|
|148,855
|
|
|
|161,121
|
|
|
|335,443
|
|
|
|315,894
|
|Loan expense
|
|
|172,623
|
|
|
|193,862
|
|
|
|337,035
|
|
|
|362,669
|
|Valuation adjustments and expenses on foreclosed real estate
|
|
|6,419
|
|
|
|11,788
|
|
|
|12,003
|
|
|
|20,800
|
|Other
|
|
|315,864
|
|
|
|412,323
|
|
|
|598,751
|
|
|
|676,739
|
|Total other expenses
|
|
|2,148,975
|
|
|
|2,207,109
|
|
|
|4,213,589
|
|
|
|4,143,729
|
|Income before income tax expense
|
|
|567,811
|
|
|
|468,577
|
|
|
|1,162,747
|
|
|
|1,120,319
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
|133,199
|
|
|
|112,704
|
|
|
|328,064
|
|
|
|284,864
|
|Net income
|
|$
|434,612
|
|
|$
|355,873
|
|
|$
|834,683
|
|
|$
|835,455
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
|$
|0.14
|
|
|$
|0.11
|
|
|$
|0.26
|
|
|$
|0.26
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|
|$
|0.14
|
|
|$
|0.11
|
|
|$
|0.26
|
|
|$
|0.26
|
|Dividends per share
|
|$
|0.43
|
|
|$
|0.05
|
|
|$
|0.49
|
|
|$
|0.165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
|
|Selected Financial Data and Ratios
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At June 30,
|
|At December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|Financial Condition Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|$301,556
|
|$292,836
|
|Loans, net (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|245,112
|
|
|235,926
|
|Securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|24,926
|
|
|25,534
|
|Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|228,993
|
|
|223,449
|
|Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|50,560
|
|
|52,824
|
|Book Value per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|$15.69
|
|$15.73
|
|Tangible Book Value per common share (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|$15.42
|
|$15.47
|
|(1) Net of loans in process, deferred loan (cost) fees and allowance for loan losses.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(2) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|Operations Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total interest and dividend income
|
|$3,087
|
|$2,756
|
|$6,180
|
|$5,343
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
|740
|
|
|449
|
|
|1,422
|
|
|830
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|2,347
|
|
|2,307
|
|
|4,758
|
|
|4,513
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|170
|
|
|187
|
|
|300
|
|
|313
|
|Total other income
|
|
|540
|
|
|556
|
|
|919
|
|
|1,064
|
|Total other expense
|
|
|2,149
|
|
|2,207
|
|
|4,214
|
|
|4,144
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
|133
|
|
|113
|
|
|328
|
|
|285
|
|Net income
|
|$435
|
|$356
|
|$835
|
|$835
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
|$0.14
|
|$0.11
|
|$0.26
|
|$0.26
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|
|$0.14
|
|$0.11
|
|$0.26
|
|$0.26
|
|Dividends per share
|
|$0.43
|
|$0.05
|
|$0.49
|
|$0.165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At or for the
|
|At or for the
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Performance Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets (5)
|
|
|0.30
|%
|
|0.52
|%
|
|0.58
|%
|
|0.63
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity (5)
|
|
|1.48
|
|
|2.71
|
|
|2.85
|
|
|3.17
|
|Average stockholders' equity to average assets
|
|
|20.14
|
|
|19.26
|
|
|20.19
|
|
|19.73
|
|Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period
|
|
|16.77
|
|
|19.16
|
|
|16.77
|
|
|19.16
|
|Net interest rate spread (1) (5)
|
|
|3.20
|
|
|3.48
|
|
|3.28
|
|
|3.48
|
|Net interest margin (2) (5)
|
|
|3.45
|
|
|3.66
|
|
|3.52
|
|
|3.64
|
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|122.3
|
|
|124.06
|
|
|122.67
|
|
|123.91
|
|Other expense to average assets
|
|
|0.73
|
|
|0.81
|
|
|1.45
|
|
|1.55
|
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|
|
|74.44
|
|
|77.11
|
|
|74.23
|
|
|74.35
|
|Dividend payout ratio
|
|
|188.46
|
|
|45.45
|
|
|141.03
|
|
|63.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At or for the
|
|At or for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|Regulatory Capital Ratios (4):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
|
|
|
|21.85
|%
|21.08
|%
|Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
|
|
|
|20.62
|
|19.88
|
|Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
|
|
|
|20.62
|
|19.88
|
|Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets)
|
|
|
|
|
|15.45
|
|15.16
|
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|0.23
|
|0.16
|
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|1.07
|
|1.10
|
|Non-performing loans to gross loans (6)
|
|
|
|
|
|0.75
|
|0.63
|
|Non-performing assets to total assets (6)
|
|
|
|
|
|0.70
|
|0.54
|
|Other Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of full-service offices
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities.
|
|(2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
|
|(3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income.
|
|(4) Ratios are for Ottawa Savings Bank.
|
|(5) Annualized.
|
|(6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate, and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.
|
