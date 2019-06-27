OTT Data Insights: PeerLogix Announces Top 5 Streaming ‘Churn Reducers' of Q1 2019



New York, NY, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PeerLogix, Inc. (OTC: LOGX), the go-to audience discovery platform for the OTT/streaming TV landscape, today released data for the first quarter of 2019, that points to a list of top ‘churn reducing' streaming television series - a classification indicating that a series is an ongoing and reliable source of high views/streams but is not showing significant momentum in terms of viewership growth. Classification as a ‘churn reducer' makes a show of particular value to OTT networks looking to make strategic investments in content acquisition.

PeerLogix is the recognized leader in the OTT data space. With its patented streaming observation technology sitting directly ‘in the viewing stream,' the company tracks viewership data of more than 50,000 premium TV shows and movies across more than 180 million households as streamed on virtually all of the mid and long tail OTT networks.

As first laid out in a blog post entitled ‘OTT Moneyball,' PeerLogix leverages its proprietary real-time OTT viewership data to help networks spend their content acquisition budgets in the most efficient manner possible. One particular tactic in this overarching strategy is to identify those shows whose core audience is significant, reliable and committed — even if it is not growing at a particularly fast rate. Because these shows can be acquired at a more reasonable cost than those that might be considered ‘hot' or ‘trending,' but can still satisfy a wide subscription audience -- giving them little reason to ‘leave' a network that offers their favorite show(s).

To qualify as a ‘churn reducer,' a show must maintain an average daily viewership of 44,000 or greater during a quarter and show less than approximately 10% growth during that same quarter.

For the first three months of Q1 2019, the top five ‘churn reducer' streamed series were:

SHOW TITLE AVERAGE DAILY VIEWS - Q1 ‘19 % INCREASE DURING QUARTER Breaking Bad (AMC) 50963 0.9% Shameless (Showtime) 50050 7.9% Lost (ABC) 49033 (3.6%) House (FOX) 45711 (8.9%) Parks and Recreation (NBC) 44507 4.2%

PeerLogix Founder William Gorfein explains, "In much the same way that the classic ‘Moneyball' strategy leveraged data to find those ‘hidden gem' players that could help a baseball team win more games while keeping budgets under control, our ability to look at specific historic and real-time viewership data - and to customize how we corollate that data - for virtually any piece of streamed content, means that we can help network clients build a smart and efficient content acquisition strategy."

PEERLOGIX is the go-to audience discovery platform for those advertisers hoping to make sense of the evolving OTT/streaming TV ecosystem. With a library of over 4 years of streaming video data and powered by a patent pending technology platform that collects and catalogs real-time OTT data - leveraging both licensed and publicly available databases to provide insights into consumer preferences - PEERLOGIX is able to provide the entire spectrum of ‘cord cutters' as targeted advertising audiences as well as customizable access to a unique and comprehensive OTT data set. www.peerlogix.com



