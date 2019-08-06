OSS Unveils FSA4000, a PCIe Gen 4 Storage Solution Utilizing Gen 4 Servers and Liqid NVMe SSDs, at Flash Memory Summit





ESCONDIDO, Calif. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:OSS), the leading provider of specialized high performance computing solutions for AI edge applications, today unveiled its end-to-end PCIe Gen 4 storage solution, FSA4000, at Flash Memory Summit (FMS) being held August 6-8 at Santa Clara Convention Center.



OSS is a platinum sponsor of FMS, the world's largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers that are driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications. FMS also features the latest in high-performance computing, automotive, mobile, and embedded systems.

OSS invites attendees to stop by booth #119 to view a demonstration of the FSA4000 PCIe Gen 4 all-flash array. OSS and Liqid will demonstrate the ultra-high performance unleashed with PCIe Gen 4 for AI edge computing applications.

The FSA4000 data acquisition and storage appliance is capable of delivering up to 56GB/sec data transfer speed. The appliance utilizes Liqid's new LQD4500 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Add-in-Card (AIC) with capacity up to 32TB per card. Codenamed "Honey Badger" for its fierce Gen 4 performance, the card provides a PCIe Gen 4 x16 interface that can deliver up to 5M IOPS.

The FSA4000 combines the latest generation Gen 4 servers and Liqid's Gen 4 NVMe SSDs to achieve unparalleled 56GB/s data storage throughput, doubling the performance of current PCIe Gen 3 based systems.

"OSS is committed to providing our customers with access to the latest high-performance technology they need to address their mission critical applications," said Steve Cooper, CEO of OSS. "Working with Liqid, we are able to lead the market transition to PCIe Gen 4 by delivering flexible scale-out storage systems with a valued technology partner."

OSS's PCIe Gen 4 expansion platforms extend the capability of Gen 4 servers by providing scale-out multi-GPU AI training engines, AI inferencing engines, NVMe based data acquisition and high-speed storage subsystems — all integral components of AI on the FlyTMedge appliances. AI on the Fly appliances based on OSS Gen 4 expansion technology bring datacenter AI capabilities to autonomous vehicles, military, aerospace, medical, and media/entertainment applications.

According to Sumit Puri, CEO and cofounder of Liqid: "Gen 4 PCIe is unlocking opportunities in business, government and research that were simply impossible with previous interfaces, unleashing the raw data throughput required by next generation workloads. Combined with Gen 4 servers and OSS technologies, we are able to demonstrate today the amazing performance of our x16 PCIe Gen 4 Honey Badger AIC, and the tremendous value the new FSA4000 storage solutions delivers to AI deployments."

The entire FSA4000 solution includes a 1U, Gen 4 server and an OSS 4UV PCIe Gen 4 scale-out expansion system with up to 16 LQD4500 NVMe cards. The expansion system directly attaches to the server with two OSS PCIe x16 Gen 4 links providing 512 Gbps bandwidth. In the 5U configuration, the FSA4000 provides up to 512TB capacity. The FSA storage family includes the FSA4001 JBOF, FSA4005 Ion Accelerator SAN and FSA4010 data recorder with OSS FSA data recording software options.

Customers can order PCIe Gen 4 solutions from the company's highly-trained sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com.

About Liqid

A leader in composable infrastructure, Liqid enables users to configure and manage physical, bare-metal server systems in seconds. Storage, compute, networking and graphics processing devices are interconnected over PCI-Express fabric to deliver dynamically configurable bare-metal serves perfectly sized with the exact physical resources required by the application being deployed. For more information, go to www.liqid.com.

About Flash Memory Summit

About Flash Memory Summit Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion-dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in high-performance computing, automotive, mobile, and embedded systems. For more information, visit www.flashmemorysummit.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS ) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and ION Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly™ by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge' and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems ( OSS ) cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the operation and transfer speed and IOPS of the demonstration, scalability of add-in boards and availability of Gen4 servers, the number of items delivered to customers and the fitness of products for any application; as well as risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact

Source: One Stop Systems, Inc.