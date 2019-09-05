OSS' German Facility Certified to Support $60 Million OEM Contract



ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc.'s (Nasdaq:OSS) German facility has received UL and TÜV certifications and full customer approval to manufacture, test and support the company's media and entertainment servers being produced under a previously announced $60 million OEM contract.



"We are pleased to have been approved and certified to manufacture and support our line of high-performance specialized servers at our German facility," said Steve Cooper, president and CEO of OSS. "This duplicate manufacturing, test and support facility complements our U.S. facility, providing additional capacity, redundancy and a means to minimize international tariff exposure. We have already begun servicing systems at the German facility and expect full production to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019."

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS ) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and ION Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems ( OSS ) cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the planned use of OSS' German facility, the amount of additional business realized as a result of the UL and TÜV certifications, reduction of tariff exposure and the schedule of shipments; as well as risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact

Source: One Stop Systems, Inc.