OSS Awarded $36 Million Contract to Provide Flash Storage Arrays for Military Radar Application





ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:OSS), the leading provider of specialized high-performance computing solutions, has won a five-year sole source agreement valued at $36 million to provide flash storage arrays to a prime contractor for the U.S. Navy. The systems will be used within state-of-the-art Navy surveillance aircraft deployed worldwide.



Under the agreement, OSS will supply full mil-spec flash storage systems that include removable canisters, allowing collected data to be removed from the aircraft and transferred to ground stations. The systems store real-time data collected from advanced airborne sensors (AAS), including radar and other sensors. The contract includes airborne and ground systems, spare canisters and support services.

"We are excited to receive this agreement which solidifies our long-term production of these flash arrays," said Steve Cooper, president and CEO of OSS. "These products showcase the benefits of our award-winning flash array technology, including high-performance, small size, light weight and portability."

Shipments based on this contract are anticipated to begin in Q3 of 2019. For additional details, please see the company's Form 8-K filed today and posted to the SEC Filings page on the company website.

