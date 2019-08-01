Quantcast

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Second Quarter 2019 Business and Financial Update on August 8, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ("Osmotica" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:OSMT), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2019 second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets and provide a business and financial update.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James "JD" Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Thursday, August 8, 2019
   
Time 4:30 p.m. EDT
   
Toll free (U.S.) (866) 672-5029
   
International (409) 217-8312
   
Webcast (live and replay) www.osmotica.com under the "Investor & News" section

The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Our diversified product portfolio in the specialty neurology and women's health therapeutic areas, together with our non-promoted complex formulations of generic drugs, form the foundation of our unwavering commitment to improve patients' lives. 

Osmotica has a late‑stage development pipeline highlighted by two NDA candidates that recently completed Phase III clinical trials: arbaclofen extended‑release tablets for spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients and RVL‑1201 (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, 0.1%) for the treatment of blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. 

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com 

Source: Osmotica Holdings US LLC

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: OSMT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8111.12
-64.30  ▼  0.79%
DJIA 26583.42
-280.85  ▼  1.05%
S&P 500 2953.56
-26.82  ▼  0.90%
Data as of Aug 1, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar