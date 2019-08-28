Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference





BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ("Osmotica" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:OSMT), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference as follows:



Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Location: Westin Copley Place, Boston, MA Webcast: https://cc.talkpoint.com/well001/090419a_js/?entity=80_53C4D55

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company's website at www.osmotica.com under the "Investor & News" section.



About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Our diversified product portfolio in the specialty neurology and women's health therapeutic areas, together with our non-promoted complex formulations of generic drugs, form the foundation of our unwavering commitment to improve patients' lives.

Osmotica has a late‑stage development pipeline highlighted by two NDA candidates that recently completed Phase III clinical trials: arbaclofen ER for spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients and RVL‑1201 for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

