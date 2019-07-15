Osisko Gold Royalties Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call Details





MONTREAL, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that its second quarter 2019 results will be released after market on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 followed by a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 am EDT.

Q2 2019 Results Conference Call Information

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at 1-(647) 788-4922 (international), or 1-(877) 223-4471 (North American toll free). An operator will direct participants to the call.

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00pm EDT on August 1, 2019 until 11:59 pm EDT on August 8, 2019 with the following dial in numbers: 1-(800) 585-8367 (North American toll free) or 1-(416) 621-4642, access code 9189095. The replay will also be available on our website at www.osiskogr.com.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company that holds a North American focused portfolio of over 135 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 32.7% interest in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., a 16.6% interest in Osisko Mining Inc. and a 19.9% interest in Falco Resources Ltd.

Osisko is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Québec, with its head office is located at 1100 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

Joseph de la Plante

Vice President, Corporate Development

Tel. (514) 940-0670

jdelaplante@osiskogr.com





