ORYZON to Present Data From ETHERAL Phase IIa Trial at the 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Los Angeles





Safety data from the first 90 patients will be presented

Parametric evolution of the first (blinded) 33 patients that have been treated for 6 months will also be discussed

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that the company will present data from the ongoing Phase IIa clinical trial with vafidemstat in Alzheimer's disease (AD) named ETHERAL (Epigenetic THERapy in ALzheimer's Disease) at the 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC-2019) to be held in Los Angeles (USA) on July 14-18.



Dr. Roger Bullock, Oryzon's Medical Director, and Dr. Michael Ropacki, Oryzon's Vice-President of Clinical Development, will attend the Conference. Dr. Bullock will present a written communication in the form of a Poster entitled "P#31419. Safety Evaluation of Vafidemstat on Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Subjects" at the session "Therapeutics: Clinical" to be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, 9:30 AM - 4:15 PM, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall GH. Safety data from the first 90 patients will be presented and the evolution of some relevant (blinded) functional parameters on the 33 first patients that have finished the first 6 months of treatment will be also discussed.

For more information about the Conference see the website https://www.alz.org/aaic/overview.asp



The ongoing ETHERAL Phase IIa study is being conducted in 17 European hospitals in UK, France and Spain and 3 additional sites in the US. It is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 3-arm, 24 weeks parallel-group study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of vafidemstat in patients with mild-to-moderate AD. Secondary endpoints include measures of cognition, function and behavior. Finally, several traditional and novel CSF biomarkers are also measured. The European arm of the study plans to enroll up to 125 patients, with more than 100 patients already randomized by end of May. The US arm of the trial plans to enroll up to 30 patients, to complete a minimum of 150 patients on the aggregate. The company has received a grant of $1.5 million from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to support the US-arm of ETHERAL clinical trial.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon's LSD1 program has rendered two compounds vafidemstat and iadademstat in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

About Vafidemstat

Vafidemstat (ORY-2001) is an oral, brain penetrant drug that selectively inhibits LSD1 and MAOB. The molecule acts on several levels: it reduces cognitive impairment, including memory loss and neuroinflammation, and at the same time has neuroprotective effects. In animal studies vafidemstat not only restores memory but reduces the exacerbated aggressiveness of SAMP8 mice, a model for accelerated aging and Alzheimer's disease, to normal levels and also reduces social avoidance and enhances sociability in murine models. In addition, vafidemstat exhibits fast, strong and durable efficacy in several preclinical models of multiple sclerosis (MS). Vafidemstat is in Phase IIa clinical studies in patients with Relapse-Remitting and Secondary Progressive MS (SATEEN), in patients with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's disease (ETHERAL) and in aggressiveness in patients with different psychiatric or neurodegenerative disorders (REIMAGINE, a basket trial).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Oryzon's securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Oryzon's securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Oryzon or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about Oryzon and management, as well as financial statements.

IR & Media, US & Europe: Spain: Oryzon: LifeSci Advisors LLC ATREVIA Emili Torrell Hans Herklots Patricia Cobo/Idoia Revuelta BD Director +41 79 598 7149 +34 91 564 07 25 +34 93 515 13 13 hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com pcobo@atrevia.com

irevuelta@atrevia.com etorrell@oryzon.com

Source: Oryzon Genomics, S.A.